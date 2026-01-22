Defense and Security Side Scan Sonar Research Report 2026: $1.21 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Defense and Security Side Scan Sonar Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The defense and security side scan sonar market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from $0.8 billion in 2025 to $0.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%. Key factors driving this growth include the adoption of dual-frequency side scan sonar in naval fleets, the early deployment of synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) systems, heightened military investment in underwater reconnaissance, technological advancements in sonobuoy-compatible modules, and the increasing demand for seabed threat detection.

Looking ahead, the market is poised to grow further to $1.21 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.5%. This expansion is fueled by the development of next-generation high-resolution sonar systems, integration with autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), the broadening scope of defense surveillance contracts, the rising adoption of AI-driven sonar data analysis, and an increase in demand for portable and handheld sonar devices. Notable trends include the surge in SAS adoption for ultra-high-resolution seabed imaging, growth in portable side scan sonar units, and expanded sonar integration with UUVs for deep-sea reconnaissance and threat detection.

Geopolitical tensions are significantly driving the market's growth, as nations increasingly rely on advanced sonar systems to monitor and secure strategic maritime zones amid competition for critical resources. For instance, projections by ACLED highlighted a surge in global violent incidents, underscoring the urgency for enhanced security solutions. Defense and security side scan sonar systems play a pivotal role in this landscape by enabling high-resolution underwater surveillance, crucial for national security.

Innovation remains a focal point for companies in the market. For example, Wavefront Systems Ltd. introduced advanced deep-sea variants of its Solstice Multi-Aperture Sonar (MAS) system in June 2025, designed for depths of 1,500 to 3,000 meters, enhancing seafloor imaging capabilities. These systems offer ultra-high-resolution imaging with low power consumption, expanding their applicability from defense to sectors like environmental monitoring and search and rescue.

Strategic partnerships further augment market offerings. In July 2025, Deep Ocean Search Ltd. collaborated with Deep Sea Vision to provide integrated AUV and ROV services, enhancing subsea defense operations with precise detection and mapping capabilities, functional at depths of up to 6,000 meters.

Major market players include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Thales S.A., and others. North America leads the market, with Asia-Pacific expected to witness the fastest growth. The market faces challenges like tariffs on underwater components, impacting production costs. However, these have also spurred domestic manufacturing and innovation in cost-efficient technologies.

This market report offers comprehensive insights into the defense and security side scan sonar industry, detailing global market size, regional shares, key competitors, segments, trends, and strategic opportunities. Noteworthy countries in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, and the USA.

The value of this market encompasses revenues from manufacturing sales, grants, or donations, factoring in the market's service elements as offered by the goods' creators. It is an essential resource for stakeholders seeking an informed perspective on industry challenges and growth prospects.

By Type: Single-Beam, Multi-Beam

By Platform: Surface Vessels, Submarines, UUVs

By Application: Underwater Sunken Object Relocation, Missing Persons Search, and more

By End User: Defense, Commercial, Research, Others

Companies Mentioned: Raytheon Technologies, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Thales, SAAB, Kongsberg Gruppen, and others.

Geographic Coverage: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain; across Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global



