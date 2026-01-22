AYCE Capital Announces Expansion to Ohio with Investment in Acendex

CLEVELAND, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYCE Capital, a leading acquirer of small to medium-sized Managed Service Providers in North America, is pleased to announce a significant investment in Acendex, a well-established Managed Services Provider (MSP) based in Cleveland, Ohio.

This transaction marks AYCE’s 12th investment overall and its first in Ohio, expanding the American AYCE family of companies across New York, Vermont, and Ohio.

AYCE’s investment enables Acendex to devote even more focus to delivering value for its clients, while AYCE assumes key back-office functions such as sales, accounting, and vendor management. Through this partnership, Acendex will also gain access to AYCE’s collective network of MSPs, leading to collaborative benefits from shared best practices, deeper industry expertise, and actionable insights that support continued growth and operational excellence.

Founded in 1988, Acendex has become a leading provider of high-end information technology services in Northeast Ohio and has earned a reputation for delivering proactive high-end IT services. Acendex offers managed IT services, cloud computing, business continuity, and server & storage consolidation solutions to clients across multiple industries. What sets Acendex apart is their ability to anticipate client needs and build-long-lasting relationships through a thoughtful, business-centric approach to managed services. With decades of trusted client relationships and deep institutional knowledge, Acendex exemplifies AYCE’s core investment philosophy: good people executing good processes.

Jonathan Husni, President of Acendex, said, “AYCE took the time to understand our business, listened to our concerns, and made sure our team felt valued. Their professionalism, empathy, and commitment to creating a seamless transition made the process far easier than I ever expected. I’m looking forward to seeing Acendex continue to thrive in this next chapter.”

AYCE Capital is an investment and operating MSP Group focused on acquiring, partnering with, and scaling Managed Service Providers. By combining capital, operational support, and a shared vision with management teams, AYCE helps MSPs grow sustainably while maintaining high service quality, customer satisfaction, and technical excellence.

“Acendex has been able to build exceptional customer relationships through their proactive approach to managed services and their ability to truly understand their customer’s businesses,” said Philip Kaczmarczyk, CEO of AYCE Capital. “We’re excited to add resources and support to an already great Acendex team and help the business through its next phase of growth. Acendex is our third American acquisition and is a reflection of our commitment to grow the AYCE platform in the United States.”