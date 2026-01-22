Anti-Aircraft Warfare Research Report 2026: $28.24 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Aircraft Warfare Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The anti-aircraft warfare market is witnessing robust growth, projected to increase from $21.04 billion in 2025 to $28.24 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.9%. This expansion is being driven by advancements in integrated air defense systems, AI and machine learning in targeting, and modernization of defense infrastructure. The sector is also benefiting from increased electronic warfare and counter-drone technologies, alongside strategic partnerships and defense collaborations globally. Major trends shaping this growth include the integration of advanced radar and sensor technologies, hypersonic missile defense solutions, and multi-layer air defense systems.

A significant factor propelling the market is the escalating threat from unmanned aerial systems (UAS), increasingly used for reconnaissance and combat operations. The surge in UAS activities necessitates anti-aircraft warfare systems that detect and neutralize these threats. For instance, the National Counter Terrorism Security Office reported over 6,000 drone-related incidents in 2023, evidencing the need for robust defense solutions.

Leading companies like Airbus Defence and Space are innovating in this space, exemplified by the launch of LOAD (Low-Cost Air Defence), a system designed to counter kamikaze drone threats. This system complements existing defense infrastructure by providing scalable and flexible protection against aerial threats. Similarly, DZYNE Technologies' acquisition of High Point Aerotechnologies LLC is aimed at enhancing capabilities in unmanned systems and autonomous technologies, underscoring the market's focus on innovation and collaboration.

Prominent players in the market include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Airbus Defence and Space, among others. The market's geographic scope covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other key regions. North America led the market in 2025, with significant activities also reported across Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Tariffs on components such as surface-to-air missiles and radar systems are influencing market dynamics by impacting production costs and supply chain efficiency. However, these tariffs are fostering domestic manufacturing and localized supply chains, driving technological advancements in cost-effective solutions.

This comprehensive research report on the anti-aircraft warfare market provides insights into market size, shares, competitive landscape, segments, and trends. It delivers an in-depth analysis of the current and future market scenarios, equipping stakeholders with necessary data and strategies to navigate the evolving landscape.

The anti-aircraft warfare market encompasses sales of technological products and services, including fire control systems, weapon systems, countermeasure systems, and command and control systems, sold by manufacturers or directly to end users.

Overall, the anti-aircraft warfare market is poised for significant growth, driven by technological innovations and strategic collaborations across the global defense sector.

