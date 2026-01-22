Commercial Aircraft Research Report 2026: $274+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Aircraft Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The commercial aircraft market is experiencing significant growth, expanding from $216.97 billion in 2025 to $226.36 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3%. This past growth is attributed to increased global passenger air travel, boosting demand for new commercial aircraft, cargo transportation expansion, and advancements in engine efficiency and design. Additionally, fleet modernization efforts are replacing aging aircraft, with increased reliance on MRO services by manufacturers during warranty periods contributing to this trend.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $274.06 billion by 2030 at a higher CAGR of 4.9%. Key drivers for this growth include rising production of next-gen, fuel-efficient aircraft, increased demand for regional and narrow-body jets, route optimization, and investments in sustainable aviation technologies such as hybrid and electric concepts. The low-cost carrier expansion is also increasing aircraft order volumes, supported by advancements in digital maintenance solutions enhancing MRO services. Notable trends include the adoption of advanced MRO technologies, predictive maintenance, and the integration of lightweight composite materials.

The growing demand for air travel is a significant factor in the expansion of the commercial aircraft market. For instance, Eurostat reported a 19% increase in EU air passengers in 2023, compared to 2022. This rising demand corresponds with efforts by major companies to innovate, such as the development of home-built aircraft. In May 2023, COMAC introduced the C919, a narrow-body airliner with over 1,000 orders, challenging the Airbus-Boeing duopoly and highlighting China's ambition in aerospace.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the market. In February 2024, De Havilland Canada acquired Field Aviation Company Inc. to expand manufacturing and enhance engineering capabilities, bolstering the in-house supply chain and ensuring timely component delivery to meet global demand. Field Aviation is known for modifying and missionizing commercial aircraft.

Prominent companies in the market include Boeing, Airbus, Embraer, Bombardier, and Textron Aviation. In 2025, North America led as the largest region in the market, with projections indicating it will also be the fastest-growing region. Other regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

Global trade relations and tariffs are influencing market dynamics, with impacts on production costs and supply chains, particularly affecting passenger aircraft and engine segments in manufacturing hubs like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. While tariffs have slowed procurement in some areas, they have spurred local production and cost-optimization strategies.

The commercial aircraft market report offers comprehensive statistics, including industry size, regional shares, market trends, and opportunities, providing an in-depth analysis of the sector's current and future scenarios. Covered countries include major markets across Asia, Europe, North America, and others, with detailed data on sales of various commercial aircraft types and MRO services, along with 'factory gate' values defining market revenues.

Scope of the Report:

Markets covered by type: Passenger Aircrafts; Commercial Helicopters; Commercial Gliders and Drones; Aircraft Turbines; Aircraft Engines.

Engine type: Turbofan; Turboprop; Turboshaft.

Size categories: Wide-Body; Narrow-Body; Regional; Other variations.

End-user categories: Government; Private Sector.

Operational modes: Autonomous; Manual.

Companies Featured: Key players like Boeing, Airbus, Embraer, and Dassault Aviation are examined, alongside other influential entities in the commercial aircraft market.

Regions Analyzed: Coverage spans diverse regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East, offering broad geographic insights.

