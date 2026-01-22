Commercial Aircraft Emergency Generators Research Report 2026: $2.12 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Aircraft Emergency Generators Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The commercial aircraft emergency generators market has observed robust growth, with its size expected to expand from $1.6 billion in 2025 to $1.69 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.7%. The past period's growth is attributed to the heightened focus on aviation safety, increasing regulatory compliance, expanding commercial aircraft fleet, technological advancements in auxiliary power units (APUs) and emergency generators, and an upsurge in the need for reliable backup power systems amid the expansion of commercial air travel.

The market is projected to continue this trajectory, reaching $2.12 billion by 2030 at a consistent CAGR of 5.7%. This anticipated growth is driven by the development of lighter and more efficient emergency generators, the integration of smart monitoring and predictive maintenance systems, and the adoption of low-emission backup power technologies. Rising demands for replacements and retrofits in aging fleets, as well as expanding operations in emerging aviation markets, underscore this trend. Notable developments include the rise of hybrid and variable frequency generators, compact auxiliary power systems, and advanced battery systems with higher energy density.

The increasing demand for air travel significantly propels the market for commercial aircraft emergency generators. Global factors like rising income levels, enhanced regional connectivity, and burgeoning tourism and business sectors fuel this demand. These generators ensure operational safety and reliability, bolstering passenger confidence and aiding airlines in achieving higher operational standards. As reported by the Welsh Government, UK airports witnessed a substantial rise in passenger traffic, evidencing the growing air travel demand which, consequently, boosts the commercial aircraft emergency generators market.

In innovation, industry leaders are focusing on developing advanced gas turbine generators to enhance efficiency and reduce weight, thereby extending flight ranges and improving reliability. For example, NSK Ltd.'s new gas turbine generator bearing for eVTOLs and large drones showcases significant lubrication advancements, contributing to efficiency and longer flight durations.

In October 2023, Safran Electrical & Power acquired Thales Group's aeronautical electrical systems business, enhancing its position in aircraft electrical systems and supporting the aviation industry's drive towards electrification and decarbonization.

Key players in this market include RTX Corporation, The Boeing Company, Honeywell International Inc., GE Aerospace, Safran S.A., and others. North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region going forward. The commercial aircraft emergency generators market spans several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, and is witnessing impacts from global trade relations and tariffs on production costs, influencing local manufacturing and innovation strategies.

Despite these challenges, the market's future outlook remains strong, driven by demand for advanced power systems and a stable global aviation industry. The detailed market analysis report offers valuable insights into the industry, covering market size, trends, forecasts, and competitor strategies, essential for stakeholders navigating this dynamic environment.

Markets Covered:

Generators: AC, DC, Hybrid

Power Output: Below 50KW to Above 200KW

Applications: Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft

End-Users: Commercial Airlines, Cargo Airlines, Charter Airlines, Government & Defense

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

RTX Corporation

The Boeing Company

Honeywell International Inc.

GE Aerospace

Safran S.A.

Eaton Corporation PLC

AMETEK Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

KongsBerg

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Meggitt PLC

Astronics Corporation

PowerVamp

MTU Aero Engines AG

Aeolus Aero Tech Pvt. Ltd.

TLD Group

Hamilton Sundstrand Corporation

Moog Inc.

Lear Siegler

Jack & Heintz

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ygn692

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment