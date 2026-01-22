Catering Expert Phillip Lin of Catering By Design Shares Expertise on Seasonal Event Menu Planning in HelloNation

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can event hosts deliver a memorable dining experience while staying on budget and supporting sustainability? Phillip Lin of Catering By Design explains the strategic advantages of seasonal menu planning in HelloNation , emphasizing that catering with seasonal foods enhances flavor, lowers costs, and strengthens ties to local agriculture. According to Lin, aligning a menu with the time of year isn’t just a culinary trend—it’s a practical and responsible choice for any event.

Using seasonal produce allows caterers to take advantage of peak freshness, resulting in better taste and texture. Lin notes that fruits and vegetables harvested at their natural ripeness retain more nutrients and sweetness, making for more satisfying and visually appealing meals. A well-designed seasonal event menu offers not only flavor but a level of authenticity that imported ingredients can’t match.

Sourcing locally also aligns with sustainable catering practices. Lin points out that reducing transport distance lowers environmental impact and supports community-based farms. This approach meets growing client expectations around transparency and environmental responsibility, particularly in the context of corporate and nonprofit events.

Cost efficiency is another benefit. Seasonal ingredients tend to be more plentiful and therefore more affordable. Lin explains that caterers familiar with seasonal cycles can make thoughtful ingredient substitutions that preserve menu integrity while helping hosts manage event budgets more effectively.

Discussing event timing and goals with the caterer early opens the door to creative menu development. Whether a spring celebration built around citrus and herbs or a fall gathering featuring apples and roasted vegetables, seasonal planning adds both flavor and finesse.

The complete article, T he Value of Seasonal Menu Planning in Event Catering , is available in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.



Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da9ca13b-1b24-46a6-b266-313d9af12234