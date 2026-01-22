FISV ALERT: Shareholder Justice Law Firm Julie & Holleman LLP Is Investigating Fiserv’s Directors and Officers for Potential Wrongdoing

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julie & Holleman LLP, whose attorneys have helped recover hundreds of millions of dollars and secured extensive governance reforms, is investigating potential claims against Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) insiders in connection with losses suffered by the company’s stockholders.

According to court filings, Fiserv engaged in a massive cover-up by concealing facts about its business performance and growth prospects. Among other things, a complaint alleges that the company failed to disclose problems with its older Payeezy platform and also that the company’s revenues were artificially and temporarily boosted by forced migrations from Payeezy to the Clover platform. Following this forced migration, numerous former Payeezy customers reportedly switched to competitors, thus significantly injuring the company’s business.

When the truth emerged, Fiserv’s stock plummeted.

