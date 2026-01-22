Long Island Eviction Filings Drop 13% Despite Economic Pressures—But Suffolk County Landlords Still Face 70% Higher Risk

LONG ISLAND, NY, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New eviction data reveals a surprising trend: Long Island landlords filed 13% fewer eviction cases in 2025 despite ongoing economic uncertainty, with Nassau County seeing the steepest decline at nearly 19%.

Despite drop in evictions, Suffolk landlords still at higher risk.

According to court filing data, Nassau County landlords filed 2,146 eviction cases in 2025, down from 2,634 in 2024—an 18.5% decline. Suffolk County filed 3,889 eviction cases in 2025, down from 4,325 in 2024, a 10% decrease. combined, Long Island eviction filings dropped 13% year-over-year.

However, the raw numbers mask a more complex reality for property owners.

"While fewer evictions sounds positive, what the data actually shows is that Suffolk County landlords face substantially higher eviction risk compared to Nassau," said Michelle Murtha, Managing Member of Long Island Eviction Law Firm. "In 2025, 4.4% of all Suffolk rental households had eviction proceedings filed—compared to just 2.6% in Nassau. That's 70% higher, reflecting different tenant dynamics, rent structures, and enforcement challenges between the two counties."

Based on the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data (2023 American Community Survey 5-year estimates), Nassau County has approximately 83,705 renter-occupied households, while Suffolk County has 89,296. The eviction filing rates reveal that Suffolk property owners are dealing with problem tenants at substantially higher rates, even as overall filings decline.

The trend mirrors statewide data showing New York eviction filings dropped from 200,678 in 2024 to 191,319 in 2025—a 4.7% decline.

"What many landlords don't realize is that New York's eviction process remains one of the slowest and most expensive in the nation, regardless of filing volume," Murtha added. "The decline in filings doesn't mean the process has gotten faster or easier—it may simply reflect landlord fatigue with a broken system."

Property owners facing non-payment or holdover situations continue to navigate complex procedural requirements, lengthy court backlogs, and aggressive tenant defense tactics that can extend timelines by months.

About Long Island Eviction Law Firm, PLLC

The Long Island Eviction Law Firm exclusively practices landlord-tenant law in New York State. With over 30 years of combined experience in New York eviction proceedings, the firm represents residential and commercial property owners seeking fast, aggressive legal action to regain control of their properties. For more information, visit longislandevictions.com or call (631) 888-6989.

Press Inquiries

Michelle Murtha

mm [at] longislandevictions.com

6318886989

https://longislandevictions.com

57 W. Main St., Suite 220a

Babylon, New York 11702