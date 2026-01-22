Halo Security Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Demonstrating Sustained Security Excellence Over Time





MIAMI, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halo Security, a leading provider of external attack surface management and penetration testing services, today announced it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance following an extensive multi-month audit by Insight Assurance. This certification validates that Halo Security's security controls are not only properly designed but also operate effectively and consistently over time.

"SOC 2 Type II compliance demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting customer data through proven, operational security practices," said Lisa Dowling, CEO of Halo Security. "Our customers trust us to help them discover and remediate vulnerabilities across their attack surface and this certification shows we apply that same rigorous security discipline to our own operations every single day."

While SOC 2 Type I certification validates that security controls are appropriately designed at a specific point in time, Type II compliance requires continuous monitoring and verification over an extended audit period. Insight Assurance evaluated Halo Security's actual security performance throughout the audit period, examining not just policies but their real-world execution and effectiveness.

The extended audit period assessed:

Operational Effectiveness : How security controls performed under real-world conditions

: How security controls performed under real-world conditions Consistency : Whether practices were maintained uniformly throughout the evaluation period

: Whether practices were maintained uniformly throughout the evaluation period Continuous Monitoring : How the company detected and responded to security events

: How the company detected and responded to security events Change Management : How security was maintained during system updates and changes

: How security was maintained during system updates and changes Incident Response: The effectiveness of security procedures when issues arise





Halo Security partnered with Genius GRC for expert guidance throughout the compliance journey and leveraged the Vanta platform to maintain continuous compliance readiness. The company also developed a custom integration between its platform and Vanta to streamline the audit process.

"We extend our sincere appreciation to Insight Assurance for their thorough evaluation and validation of our compliance efforts," added Dowling. "Their expertise and impartial assessment have been instrumental in verifying our adherence to the SOC 2 framework."

"Achieving SOC 2 Type II is not just about documenting controls. It is about proving that security processes are consistently executed over time," said Eric Shoemaker, Advisory CISO and Founder of Genius GRC. "Halo Security demonstrated strong operational maturity throughout the audit period, with security practices that are embedded into day-to-day operations rather than treated as a compliance exercise."

This achievement reinforces Halo Security's position as a trusted partner for organizations requiring comprehensive external security assessments. The company's vulnerability scanning and discovery solutions, combined with manual penetration testing services, help thousands of organizations worldwide maintain visibility into their attack surface security posture.

About Halo Security

Halo Security is changing the way organizations manage their external attack surface. Instead of leaving organizations to figure it out alone, Halo Security pairs unprecedented visibility into internet-facing assets with expert remediation guidance. The company's EASM platform is the next generation of vulnerability scanning. It automates asset discovery, includes auto-configured continuous vulnerability scanning, and delivers penetration-testing insights, all in one solution to deliver fast, measurable, and affordable risk reduction.

Since 2013, Halo Security has helped over 2,000 clients discover and remediate vulnerabilities in their external-facing assets before attackers can exploit them. As a PCI DSS Approved Scanning Vendor (ASV) and SOC 2 Type II certified organization, Halo Security maintains the highest standards for both its services and operations. Halo Security is headquartered in Miami with a 100% US-based team.

For more information about Halo Security's SOC 2 Type II compliance or to request the company's SOC 2 report, users can contact a Halo Security representative or visit www.halosecurity.com.

Contact

VP of Marketing

Nick Hemenway

Halo Security

nick@halosecurity.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b161af4c-020a-430c-a503-783d4ed362dc