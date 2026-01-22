Embark on Daily Adventures with Diverse Characters in Outer Space in Newly Published Book From Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondays invites readers on an exhilarating journey through the cosmos, launching the first in a delightful series of adventure books dedicated to each day of the week. This enchanting tale whisks young explorers into outer space, where they land on the Moon for a whimsical experience filled with music, laughter, and the irresistible taste of moon fries. With a cast of wonderfully diverse and amusing characters, Mondays sparks joy and imagination, making it a perfect read for families to share. Each page is a new adventure, encouraging creativity and fostering a love for storytelling.



As readers float among the stars, they encounter quirky beings who share their enchanting tales and melodies. The Moon becomes a vibrant backdrop for unforgettable moments, where laughter fills the air and friendships blossom. Mondays is not just a book; it’s an invitation to explore the wonders of the universe and create lasting memories.



The adventures continue throughout the week, with each day offering unique escapades that ignite curiosity. Themes include:



- Magical forests filled with talking animals

- Underwater kingdoms with friendly sea creatures

- Time-traveling escapades to historical wonders

- Enchanted castles with hidden treasures

- Space missions to distant galaxies



AE Price structures the narrative with rhythmic prose and engaging illustrations, nurturing a love for language and narrative. “Every adventure is a chance to dream big and laugh loud,” says AE Price, capturing the essence of this delightful series.



What other fantastical journeys await readers in the days to come?



Mondays is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: AE Price has worn many hats throughout life, from waitress to stock trader to florist, and now as a writer. Growing up in Cincinnati, Ohio, her parents nurtured a love for learning and reading. One cherished memory is sitting with her mother, placing ABC magnets on a storyboard. Her father gifted her a thesaurus to enhance her vocabulary, encouraging her storytelling. With a BA in English Literature, AE is passionate about sharing adventures through words. She lives with her husband and two playful dogs, Charlie and Toula, and enjoys the company of family and friends while embracing all creatures, big and small.

