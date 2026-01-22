David Broshko Appointed Chief Financial Officer of Eavor Technologies

*Geothermal tech company bolsters senior leadership bench for next phase of growth*

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Broshko has joined Eavor Technologies Inc. as the company’s Chief Financial Officer.

Broshko is a highly experienced financial executive with more than 25 years in the energy sector, recognized for leading public and private high-growth organizations through critical transitions and value-building initiatives. He has served as Chief Financial Officer of several prominent public and private equity-backed companies, including Paramount Resources Ltd., Acclaim Energy Trust, Ridgeback Resources Inc., and the CanEra group of companies. Over his career, Broshko has guided exploration and production businesses through strategic restructuring, capital optimization, and successful acquisitions.

“We are fortunate to be welcoming David to Eavor at this exciting time of growth and market expansion,” said Mark Fitzgerald, President and Chief Executive Officer. “David brings deep expertise across debt and equity markets, governance, and enterprise transformation, and we greatly value the experience and leadership he adds to our team.”

Broshko is a Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Director and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Saskatchewan. His executive career is distinguished by a strong track record of building and leading high-performing management teams, particularly within private equity-backed organizations. Most recently, he served as President and CFO of Ridgeback Resources Inc. from 2017 to 2023, culminating in its sale to Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. in February 2023.

Prior to Ridgeback, Broshko held President/CFO and CFO roles across the CanEra group of companies, including CanEra Inc. (2014–2017) and CanEra Energy Corp. (2011–2014), each ultimately achieving successful exits to larger public energy companies.

About Eavor Technologies Inc.

Eavor (pronounced “Ever”) is a next-generation geothermal technology company led by a team dedicated to creating a clean, reliable, and affordable energy future on a global scale. Eavor’s solution (Eavor-Loop™) represents the world’s first truly scalable form of clean, dispatchable, baseload capable, and flexible heat and power. Eavor achieves this by mitigating or eliminating many of the issues that have traditionally hindered geothermal energy. Eavor instead circulates a benign working fluid that is completely isolated from the environment in a closed-loop, through a massive subsurface radiator. This radiator simply collects heat from the natural geothermal gradient of the Earth via conduction. Eavor has been supported by equity investments made by several leading global energy producers, investors, developers, and venture capital funds including Vickers Venture Partners, bp Ventures, Chubu Electric Power, BDC Capital, Temasek, BHP Ventures, OMV, Canada Growth Fund, Kajima Corporation, and Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund. Learn more at Eavor.com.

