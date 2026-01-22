OHA is Joint Lead Arranger for Private Unitranche Financing Supporting Berkshire’s Acquisition of United Flow Technologies

New York, New York, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Hill Advisors (“OHA”) served as Joint Lead Arranger to support Berkshire Partners’ (“Berkshire”) acquisition of United Flow Technologies (“UFT”), a leading technical distributor and solutions provider to the municipal and industrial water and wastewater treatment sectors.

OHA’s longstanding relationship with Berkshire and extensive expertise investing across the flow control distribution ecosystem in both syndicated and private markets enabled it to underwrite the company quickly and deliver a constructive financing solution designed to support UFT’s next phase of growth.

“Berkshire has a strong history of scaling market leading platforms, and we are pleased to partner with them on this transaction,” said Alan Schrager, Senior Partner and Portfolio Manager at OHA. “UFT plays a mission critical role in ensuring reliable water and wastewater infrastructure, and we believe the company is well positioned to extend its leadership in a highly fragmented market.”

BMO Capital Markets also participated in this financing as OHA’s private credit joint venture partner.

About OHA: Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) is a leading global credit-focused alternative asset manager with over 30 years of investment experience. OHA works with institutions and individuals and seeks to deliver a consistent track record of attractive risk-adjusted returns. The firm manages approximately $108 billion of capital across credit strategies, including private credit, high yield bonds, leveraged loans, stressed and distressed debt and collateralized loan obligations as of September 30, 2025. OHA’s emphasis on long-term partnerships with companies, sponsors and other partners provides access to a proprietary opportunity set, allowing for customized credit solutions across market cycles.

With over 400 experienced professionals across six global offices, OHA brings a collaborative approach to offering investors a single platform to meet their diverse credit needs. OHA is the private markets platform of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ – GS: TROW). For more information, please visit oakhilladvisors.com.

About United Flow Technologies: United Flow Technologies is a market leader in process and equipment solutions for the municipal and industrial water and wastewater markets. With a focus on innovation, excellence, and customer service, UFT delivers high-quality products and services that drive long-term value for clients across the United States. For more information, visit www.uft.com.

About Berkshire Partners: Berkshire Partners is a 100% employee-owned, multi-sector specialist investor in private and public equity, with a focus on U.S.-based, middle-market companies. The firm’s private equity team invests in well-positioned, growing companies across services, healthcare, industrials, and technology. Berkshire is currently investing from its Fund XI, which held its final closing in 2024 with approximately $7.8 billion in commitments. Since inception, Berkshire Partners has made more than 150 private equity investments and has a strong history of collaborating with management teams to grow the companies in which it invests. The firm's public equity group, Stockbridge, founded in 2007, manages a concentrated portfolio seeking attractive long-term investments. For additional information, visit www.berkshirepartners.com.