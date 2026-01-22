Sword Group | Q4 2025 Results

Q4 2025 Results

Consolidated Revenue: €90.8m

Organic Growth (i): +12.2%

EBITDA Margin: 12.0%

(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates

KEY FIGURES

Consolidated revenue for Q4 2025 amounts to €90.8m, representing a +12.2% increase on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates compared to Q4 2024.

The EBITDA margin stands at 12.0%, representing €10.9m.

As of 31 December 2025, consolidated revenue amounts to €357.7m, an increase of +12.3% on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates compared to 31 December 2024.

The EBITDA margin is 12.0%, representing €42.9m.

ANALYSIS

The 2025 financial year concludes with results fully aligned with our commitments, driven by double‑digit growth and an EBITDA level in line with our objectives.

This performance confirms the strength of our model and the consistency of our execution throughout the year.

In the fourth quarter, activity remained in line with the trends observed since the beginning of the year, maintaining a stable and well‑managed level of operations.

Several recent contract wins have contributed to increasing our backlog, particularly in the United Kingdom, the Benelux region, and Spain. The backlog now represents 21.7 months compared with the revenue of the 2026 budget.

These contributions strengthen our visibility over upcoming fiscal years.

OUTLOOK

The 2026 budget anticipates 12% organic growth.

The divestment of Tipik will need to be compensated through external growth

operations.

AGENDA

The annual meeting to present the 2025 results and the 2026 outlook will be held on 12 March in Paris Register now

Calendar

12/03/26 : 2025 Full-Year Results Presentation Meeting 10am CET, Paris

23/04/2026: Q1 2026 Results

Sword Group

Sword has 3,600+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu









Attachment