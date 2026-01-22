OffScript Careers Announces Launch of Coaching Practice Addressing Career Burnout Among Mission-Driven Women

Newcastle, UK, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OffScript Careers has announced the launch of its coaching practice focused on supporting mission-driven women navigating career uncertainty and burnout in purpose-led sectors. Founded by former charity sector communications leader Sarah Swaroop, the company aims to address challenges faced by women working in roles that are meaningful yet increasingly difficult to sustain. It operates as a remote practice serving clients internationally.

The launch comes amid continued discussion across workplaces globally about burnout as a work-related issue. The World Health Organization recognises burnout as an occupational phenomenon in its ICD-11 classification, identifying it as a response to chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed. Research conducted across multiple countries indicates that nearly half of workers report experiencing burnout-related symptoms, with higher prevalence observed among women in leadership and service-oriented roles.

OffScript Careers was established in response to patterns observed across charities, non-governmental organisations, education, advocacy, and other purpose-driven environments. In these fields, employees often report high emotional demands, constrained resources, and strong personal identification with their work, factors that can complicate decisions about career change or sustainability.

According to the company, much existing career guidance available to women in care-based professions tends to frame burnout in narrow terms, often encouraging individuals to persist despite strain or to pursue abrupt career exits. OffScript Careers positions its work around a different framing, one that centres discernment and structured decision-making rather than urgency.

“Women working in mission-driven roles are frequently navigating competing pressures that are not always acknowledged in mainstream career conversations,” said Sarah Swaroop, Founder of OffScript Careers. “There is often limited space to pause and assess what is actually driving exhaustion or dissatisfaction before decisions are made.”

Swaroop brings more than 17 years of experience in senior communications roles within the charity and social impact sector. During that time, she worked alongside leadership teams and frontline staff managing sustained workloads, public accountability, and complex stakeholder environments. OffScript Careers was formed following her own experience of burnout and subsequent reflection on how career decisions are typically approached within purpose-led work.

The company’s work centres on supporting women who report feeling depleted, stuck, or disconnected despite ongoing commitment to their roles. Rather than treating burnout as a single-cause issue, OffScript Careers focuses on helping clients differentiate between exhaustion related to workload and deeper misalignment related to role design, values, or organisational context.

OffScript Careers delivers its support through one-to-one coaching and structured clarity tools. These are designed to help individuals rebuild confidence in their own judgement after extended periods of over-responsibility and to approach career decisions with greater steadiness. The company states that this framework is intended to support calm assessment rather than reactive change.

This approach reflects conditions commonly reported across purpose-driven sectors. Surveys conducted within the charity sector have repeatedly identified burnout and stress as leading workforce concerns, with more than half of staff and leaders reporting frequent strain linked to workload, emotional labour, and limited capacity. Similar findings have been reported in studies examining women in senior positions across industries, where sustained pressure and responsibility contribute to higher burnout rates.

OffScript Careers’ work is intended to sit within this broader landscape, offering structured support for women weighing decisions about whether to remain in their current roles, adjust how they work, or step away from certain responsibilities. The company does not position its services around a single outcome, instead emphasising clarity and agency within the decision-making process.

The company’s flagship programme, The Shift, is a three-month private coaching engagement designed to guide participants through a structured process of reflection and assessment. The programme focuses on career clarity, self-trust, and long-term sustainability, and is available on an ongoing basis throughout the year.

OffScript Careers is headquartered in Newcastle, United Kingdom, and primarily serves women working in charities, NGOs, education, advocacy, and other purpose-led organisations. The launch reflects continued attention across sectors to how burnout is experienced and addressed, particularly among women whose work involves care, service, and social impact.

Further information about OffScript Careers and its launch is available at www.offscriptcareers.com.

