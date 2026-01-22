Anatomic Pathology Market Research: Global and Regional Insights, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2025-2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anatomic pathology market was valued at 93.03 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 224.44 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.28% from 2025 to 2033.

The demand for anatomic pathology is boosted by the escalating global burden of chronic diseases, such as cancer, which affects more than 20 million individuals annually worldwide, and the expanding aging population, projected to exceed 1.5 billion people aged 65+ by 2050. These demographics necessitate precise diagnostics, as aging populations are more susceptible to complicated conditions requiring tissue-based evaluations, adding fuel to the anatomic pathology market growth.

Request Sample PDF Copy: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/anatomic-pathology-market

Also, the growth of personalized medicine has amplified reliance on advanced techniques like molecular diagnostics and digital pathology to tailor treatments, particularly for oncology, which accounts for more than 60% of anatomic pathology applications. Medical research, including biomarker discovery and drug development, further fuels demand, as pharmaceutical firms depend on pathology services to validate therapeutic targets in clinical trials.

Anatomic Pathology Emerges as a Key Enabler of Early Disease Detection

The anatomic pathology market’s expansion is propelled by AI-driven image analysis and automation, which enhance diagnostic accuracy and reduce turnaround times by 30%. Decentralized testing models and specialized labs are broadening access, particularly in emerging regions with rising cancer incidence rates.

While hospitals remain primary consumers, diagnostic labs are witnessing 25% faster adoption of advanced techniques like multiplex staining and spatial genomics. The growing emphasis on early detection and the complexity of chronic diseases ensures sustained demand, positioning anatomic pathology as a cornerstone of both clinical care and biomedical innovation.

Anatomic Pathology Remains the Gold Standard Amid Surging Cancer Cases

The global surge in cancer incidence is a primary driver of demand for the anatomic pathology market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 20 million new cancer cases were diagnosed globally in 2022, with lung, breast, colorectal, and prostate cancers accounting for about 40% of all diagnoses. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) projects this number to grow to 30 million cases annually by 2040, emphasizing the urgent need for scalable diagnostic solutions.

Anatomic pathology, which involves the microscopic examination of tissues to diagnose malignancies, remains the gold standard for cancer confirmation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that more than 85% of cancer diagnoses in the U.S. rely on histopathological evaluations, highlighting its irreplaceable role in oncology. In low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), where cancer mortality rates are 70% higher than in high-income regions, limited access to advanced diagnostic tools exacerbates late-stage diagnoses and poor survival outcomes.

To address this burden in the anatomic pathology market, healthcare systems are investing in pathology infrastructure, particularly in regions with high cancer disparities. For instance, the WHO’s Global Breast Cancer Initiative has prioritized enhancing access to biopsy and histopathology services in Sub-Saharan Africa, where breast cancer mortality exceeds 50% due to delayed diagnoses. Similarly, India’s National Cancer Grid has established 160 molecular pathology hubs to reduce turnaround times for cancer reporting.

The integration of anatomic pathology with molecular diagnostics is also gaining traction, allowing clinicians to identify actionable mutations, such as EGFR in non-small cell lung cancer or HER2 in breast cancer. These advancements align with the growing focus on precision oncology, where treatment decisions hinge on comprehensive pathological insights. Despite progress, workforce shortages and uneven resource distribution continue to challenge scalability in LMICs, highlighting the need for sustained global collaboration.

Personalized Medicine Drives Advanced Biomarker Testing in Disease Diagnostics

The disease diagnostics segment’s 74.42% revenue share in the anatomic pathology market reflects its central role in handling surging chronic and infectious disease burdens. Cancer alone pushes this demand, with 1.9 million new cases diagnosed annually in the U.S. and more than 4.8 million in China, necessitating histopathology for tumor grading and staging. Globally, hospitals perform ~120 million biopsies yearly, with 60% linked to cancer diagnostics, underpinning the need for rapid, accurate pathology services.

Chronic conditions like cardiovascular diseases and diabetes also contribute, as biopsies for renal or liver complications are critical for managing advanced cases. Diagnostic spending is amplified by personalized medicine protocols, where biomarker testing (e.g., PD-L1 for immunotherapy) is required for ~70% of newly diagnosed lung cancer patients, creating dependency on advanced pathology workflows.

In contrast, medical research applications, though growing, remain niche in the anatomic pathology market due to their project-based nature and reliance on grant funding. While academia and pharma firms use anatomic pathology for drug development (e.g., validating targets in 45% of oncology trials), these activities account for less than 20% of total pathology volume. Disease diagnostics also benefit from standardized reimbursement pathways.

For instance, Medicare covers ~90% of clinically necessary cancer tests, whereas research applications face inconsistent funding. Also, public health initiatives, such as India’s National Cancer Grid screening 5 million individuals annually, prioritize diagnostic capacity over experimental studies. The rise of early-detection protocols, including liquid biopsies for high-risk populations, further entrenches diagnostics as the dominant application, with over 500,000 such tests performed monthly in major markets.

Rising Cancer Incidence Fuels Demand for Precision Pathology in North America

North America’s dominance in the anatomic pathology market, with more than 41% market share, comes from its strong healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and intensive adoption of advanced technologies. The U.S., contributing more than 85% of the regional market, accounts for 1.9 million new cancer cases annually, necessitating precise diagnostic workflows like immunohistochemistry and molecular profiling.

The region’s aging population, projected to include 75 million adults over 65 by 2030, intensifies demand for complicated diagnostics to manage age-related cancers and degenerative diseases. Advanced healthcare expenditure, exceeding US$ 4.7 trillion in 2023, supports investments in automation, AI-driven digital pathology, and predictive analytics, which improve diagnostic accuracy and functional efficiency. Also, partnerships between academic institutions and private players accelerate R&D in precision oncology, solidifying North America’s innovation-driven leadership.

Anatomic Pathology Market Major Players:

F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd

Danaher Corp

PHC Holdings Corp

Abcam Ltd

Hologic Inc

Agilent Technologies Inc

Becton Dickinson and Co

Sakura Finetek USA Inc

BioGenex

Milestone Medical

Histo-Line Laboratories

Diapath S.p.A.

Slee Medical Gmbh

Merck KGAA

Bio SB Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product & Services

Services

Consumables

Instruments

By Application

Disease Diagnostics

Medical Research

By End User

Hospital Laboratories

Clinical Laboratories

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

For more information about this report visit: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/anatomic-pathology-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube