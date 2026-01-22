Alectra employees came together to support United Way with $200,000 towards food and housing programs

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra employees once again came together to support communities across Ontario, raising a total of $200,000 for United Way through regular payroll deductions and corporate contributions.

Funds were directed to United Way organizations across Alectra’s service territory, including Greater Toronto, Halton & Hamilton, Niagara, Guelph Wellington Dufferin, and Centraide Simcoe Muskoka.

“Alectra employees continue to show what’s possible when people come together with purpose,” said Brian Bentz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alectra Inc. “This collective effort will help support individuals and families facing food and housing insecurity, and we’re proud to work alongside United Way to strengthen the communities we serve.”

The funds raised will support United Way programs focused on addressing immediate needs while also creating long-term stability for vulnerable populations. These initiatives help ensure access to nutritious food, stable housing, and wraparound supports that promote dignity, independence, and community well-being.

“Alectra's immense and generous support for United Way has been critically important,” said Scott Kuipers, Corporate Donor Relations Manager, United Way Greater Toronto. “We're helping to keep vital agencies up and running to support families across the province, along those important issue areas related to poverty; housing, food security, mental health, employment, and more. In the GTA we help to keep over 700 life-changing programs running each year so that folks can have a place to live and good food on their table. Thanks to Alectra, we were able to positively impact nearly two million folks across the GTA last year. And when you look across Ontario, the scope of support is even greater. We couldn't do what we do without Alectra, and we remain incredibly grateful for their ongoing support. It saves lives.”

United Way-funded programs focus on both short-term relief and long-term solutions by strengthening local food systems, increasing access to affordable housing, and building community capacity. For example, United Way-funded initiatives such as The Market by Strong Fort Erie Neighbourhoods provide families with affordable access to fresh fruits and vegetables, helping them plan healthier meals. In Niagara alone, United Way-supported programs have delivered more than 796,000 healthy meals annually. These initiatives not only meet urgent needs, but also empower individuals and families to build a more secure future.

Since 2016, Alectra has supported United Way through its AlectraCARES Community Support Program, contributing more than $2 million to local organizations that address pressing community needs. To learn more about Alectra’s community investments, visit: alectra.com/about-community-support.

About Alectra’s Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

