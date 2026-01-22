Melmed Law Group Expands Employment Law Team with Attorney Christian Valenzuela Cabral

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melmed Law Group is pleased to announce that Christian Valenzuela Cabral has joined the firm as an Associate Attorney, where he represents employees in wage-and-hour class actions and individual employment matters.

Christian previously served as a Summer Associate at Melmed Law Group, gaining hands-on experience conducting legal research and client interviews related to employee misclassification, retaliation , workplace harassment , and unpaid wages. During that time, he drafted motions, demand letters, discovery sets, and other litigation documents, experience he now applies in his role as an associate attorney advocating on behalf of employees throughout California.

Christian earned his Bachelor of Arts in History, cum laude, from California State University, Long Beach, and received his Juris Doctor in 2025 from the University of California, Irvine School of Law. While at UCI Law, he was recognized with the Pro Bono Achievement Award and completed a judicial externship with the Honorable Scott H. Yun of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California.

During law school, Christian further developed his commitment to workplace equity through his participation in UCI Law’s Workers, Law, and Organizing Clinic. There, he engaged in active litigation, policy advocacy, and community education in partnership with social movement organizations. As a member of the clinic’s wage theft team, Christian conducted extensive legal research, assisted in drafting a wage theft ordinance and wage recovery fund, and helped represent day laborers facing wage-and-hour violations under professional supervision. He also worked on matters related to the Deferred Action for Labor Enforcement (DALE) initiative, assisting workers with applications for temporary immigration protections and work authorization to enable them to report labor violations without fear of retaliation.

Christian has received several honors, including the Hispanic Bar Association of Orange County Wallace R. Davis Memorial Scholarship and the Hispanic National Bar Association VIA Fund Scholarship. He is a member of the State Bar of California.

Raised in Anaheim, California, Christian brings a strong dedication to employee advocacy and workplace fairness. At Melmed Law Group, he focuses on advancing employee rights through both class actions and individual employment claims.

About Melmed Law Group

Melmed Law Group is a leading employment law firm based in Los Angeles, California. The firm specializes in representing employees in cases involving workplace harassment, discrimination , wrongful termination , wage theft, and other employment-related matters. Founded by Jonathan Melmed , the firm is committed to protecting the rights of workers and achieving justice for those who have been wronged by their employers.

