Exco Technologies Limited 2025 Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) announced voting results from its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders held on January 21, 2026. A total of 25,042,054 Common Shares or 66.0% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Votes

For Votes

Withheld/Against Edward H. Kernaghan 98.5% 1.5% Darren M. Kirk 99.5% 0.5% Robert B. Magee 99.7% 0.3% Colleen M. McMorrow 99.6% 0.4% Brian A. Robbins 99.1% 0.9% Tommy J. Skudutis 98.2% 1.8%



Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 21 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately 4,500 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

