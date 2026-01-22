Exco Technologies Limited 2025 Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) announced voting results from its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders held on January 21, 2026. A total of 25,042,054 Common Shares or 66.0% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:
Full results of the votes are included as Appendix A to this press release.
Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 21 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately 4,500 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.
Source: Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)
Contact: Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (905) 477-3065 ext. 7233
Website: http://www.excocorp.com
|Appendix A
|VOTING RESULTS - 2025 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
|Resolution
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld/Against
|#
|%
|#
|%
|Elect Edward H. Kernaghan as Director
|24,405,387
|98.5
|373,582
|1.5
|Elect Darren M. Kirk as Director
|24,658,497
|99.5
|120,472
|0.5
|Elect Robert B. Magee as Director
|24,692,752
|99.7
|86,217
|0.3
|Elect Colleen M. McMorrow as Director
|24,691,487
|99.6
|87,482
|0.4
|Elect Brian A. Robbins as Director
|24,544,969
|99.1
|234,000
|0.9
|Elect Tommy J. Skudutis as Director
|24,334,065
|98.2
|444,904
|1.8
|Appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as Auditors
|24,877,972
|99.3
|164,082
|0.7
|Notes:
|(1) Based on proxies submitted
|(2) 263,085 shares were not voted for Directors
|(3) 25,042,054 shares (66.0%) were voted by proxy