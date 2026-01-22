Exco Technologies Limited 2025 Annual Meeting Results

 | Source: Exco Technologies Ltd. Exco Technologies Ltd.

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) announced voting results from its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders held on January 21, 2026. A total of 25,042,054 Common Shares or 66.0% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

 Votes
For		Votes
Withheld/Against
Edward H. Kernaghan98.5%1.5%
Darren M. Kirk99.5%0.5%
Robert B. Magee99.7%0.3%
Colleen M. McMorrow99.6%0.4%
Brian A. Robbins99.1%0.9%
Tommy J. Skudutis98.2%1.8%


Full results of the votes are included as Appendix A to this press release.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries.  Through our 21 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately 4,500 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Source:        Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)
Contact:       Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
Telephone:  (905) 477-3065 ext. 7233
Website:      http://www.excocorp.com

 
Appendix A
     
VOTING RESULTS - 2025 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
 
Resolution

Votes ForVotes Withheld/Against
#%#%
Elect Edward H. Kernaghan as Director24,405,38798.5373,5821.5
Elect Darren M. Kirk as Director24,658,49799.5120,4720.5
Elect Robert B. Magee as Director24,692,75299.786,2170.3
Elect Colleen M. McMorrow as Director24,691,48799.687,4820.4
Elect Brian A. Robbins as Director24,544,96999.1234,0000.9
Elect Tommy J. Skudutis as Director24,334,06598.2444,9041.8
Appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as Auditors24,877,97299.3164,0820.7
     
     
Notes:    
(1) Based on proxies submitted    
(2) 263,085 shares were not voted for Directors
(3) 25,042,054 shares (66.0%) were voted by proxy

Recommended Reading