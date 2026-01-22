Future Acquires SheerLuxe





LONDON, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future, the global leader in specialist media, today announced the acquisition of SheerLuxe, a fast-growing UK-based digital publishing group that combines the authority of a trusted media brand with the authenticity and engagement of the creator economy.

The acquisition marks a significant step in Future’s strategy to diversify its audience and accelerate content monetisation across high-growth sectors. As a platform-agnostic brand, SheerLuxe has built a distinctive model for driving direct engagement through social-first storytelling – amassing a loyal following across key platforms like Instagram and TikTok (@SheerLuxe). Its Gen Z-skewed audience brings valuable new reach to the Future ecosystem, while strong credibility with established fashion and lifestyle consumers meaningfully complements Future’s global portfolio of specialist media brands attracting highly engaged, passionate audiences.

Launched in 2007 by Georgie Coleridge Cole, SheerLuxe has evolved from a retail directory into a multi-channel media powerhouse. The brand reaches a combined audience of over 6 million, supported by 2.4 million social followers and a highly successful podcast and video network. By joining Future’s Women and Luxury vertical – alongside iconic multi-channel brands like Marie Claire and Who What Wear – SheerLuxe will benefit from Future’s proprietary tech stack, innovative product suite and robust global Commercial organisation to fuel an ambitious expansion to global audiences.

Kevin Li Ying, CEO of Future, commented:

“I am delighted to welcome the SheerLuxe team to Future. We have long admired SheerLuxe for the status and brand credibility it has established in fashion, beauty and lifestyle. With a rare combination of strong growth characteristics and a loyal, high-value audience, SheerLuxe will be highly complementary to our portfolio and will benefit from our scale and commercial capabilities.”

Hillary Kerr, SVP of Women and Luxury at Future, added:

"SheerLuxe has a unique ability to turn content into genuine conversation. I’ve always admired how Georgie and her team built deep trust with an audience that is notoriously hard to capture. Together, we are uniquely positioned to lead the global conversation on fashion, beauty, and luxury for everyone from Gen Z to the established connoisseur, and extend that reach to our partners and clients.”

Under the new structure, Georgie Coleridge Cole will continue to lead the brand, reporting to Hillary Kerr.

Coleridge Cole added:

“Joining Future represents a huge milestone for SheerLuxe. Since it was founded in 2007, SheerLuxe has become an authoritative voice on fashion, beauty, culture and lifestyle focused on inspiring, educating and entertaining our fast-growing audience. With its innovative approach to media, Future is a natural home for us, and we are excited about what we can achieve working with Kevin and the wider team.”

See how Future is building a world-class vertical by uniting SheerLuxe with Who What Wear, Marie Claire, Wallpaper* and Country Life. Together, these market-leading brands form an unbeatable Women & Luxury ecosystem designed for global scale and unparalleled commercial reach.

