River Oaks Treatment Center Appoints New Clinical Director Amid Expansion of Mental Health Services

RIVERVIEW, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Oaks Treatment Center, a leading addiction rehab center near Tampa, has appointed Brianna Hardcastle, LCSW, as its new Clinical Director as it continues to scale its primary mental health services. Hardcastle will oversee clinical services across both the substance use disorder and mental health programs at the Tampa treatment center , ensuring the delivery of comprehensive, evidence-based care for those struggling with addiction and/or mental illness.

River Oaks Treatment Center, traditionally recognized for its expertise in treating substance use and co-occurring disorders, has recently broadened its mission to include specialized mental health treatment for individuals struggling with depression, PTSD, and other common mental health disorders. This expansion aims to address the significant gap in mental health services in Florida, which ranks 44th in the nation for access to mental health care.

“Too many Floridians continue to face significant barriers to accessing quality mental health and addiction services, leaving individuals and families without the support they need to heal and thrive,” said Hardcastle. “I am honored to join a team whose unwavering commitment to closing this gap is not only expanding access to care, but also creating lasting, positive change for communities across Florida and beyond.”

Hardcastle brings extensive experience in mental and behavioral health, having served as a Clinical Program Director at Recovery Centers of America and as a Behavioral Health Professional for PrimeCare Medical. She holds a Master’s in Social Work from Simmons University and is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. Her background includes providing therapeutic interventions and social services to children, adolescents, and adults.

“Brianna brings an exceptional depth of experience and leadership to this role, along with a deep commitment to improving access to mental health and addiction services,” said Chris Bailey, Executive Director of River Oaks Treatment Center. “Her expertise, strategic vision, and collaborative approach make her an invaluable addition to our team, and we are thrilled to welcome her as we continue to expand our impact across Florida and beyond.”

About River Oaks Treatment Center

River Oaks Treatment Center, located in Riverview, FL, serves the Tampa area and individuals nationwide with evidence-based addiction and mental health treatment. We provide a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient services for individuals facing substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders . We believe in the power of recovery and are committed to restoring hope, empowering individuals and families, and breaking the stigma of addiction. Our specialized programs, including a residential primary mental program and tailored support for Veterans, offer a strong foundation for lasting recovery that transforms lives. River Oaks Treatment Center is part of American Addiction Centers, a national leader in addiction treatment. Learn more at riveroakstreatment.com.

