LRE & Co Announces New Commercial Development in Medford, Oregon

San Rafael, CA, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LRE & Co, a family-owned real estate development and construction firm based in San Rafael, announced today its plans for the Medford project, a new commercial development in Medford, Oregon. This marks the company's ongoing growth and expansion into the Oregon market over recent years.

Located along Crater Lake Highway (Highway 62) in the Tower Business Park, the Medford project will feature approximately 10,000 square feet of commercial space, including a 4,000-square-foot quick-service restaurant with a drive-through and a 6,000-square-foot multi-tenant retail building with a drive-thru.

"We're thrilled to introduce the Medford project to Southern Oregon," said Akki Patel, CEO of LRE & Co. "This development reflects our commitment to creating quality commercial spaces that serve both businesses and the communities they're part of. Medford's strategic location and strong growth trajectory make it an ideal market for LRE & Co's expansion beyond our traditional Northern California footprint."

The development will include approximately 98 parking spaces, two drive-through facilities, and pedestrian-friendly design elements throughout the property. The site is strategically positioned along Crater Lake Highway to capitalize on strong traffic while remaining compatible with the surrounding business park.

LRE & Co is currently working through the city's entitlement process, including Site Plan Review with the Medford Site Plan and Architectural Commission. Tenant announcements and construction timelines will be released as the project advances through the city's approval process.

About LRE & Co

LRE & Co is a family-owned real estate development and construction company based in San Rafael, California. Since 1999, the company has established itself as a leader in commercial real estate, with a diverse portfolio including partnerships with national hotel brands, franchise restaurants, and innovative developments across California, Oregon, Nevada, Idaho, Colorado, and Utah. Learn more at https://lrecompanies.com.

