Children’s Fashion with Social Impact: A National Initiative Strengthens Its Presence in Alberta





CALGARY, Alberta and EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Canadian national initiative continues its work in Alberta, positioning children’s fashion as a platform for social impact, representation, and community participation, rather than solely as an artistic or commercial expression.

Toronto Kids Fashion Week (TKFW) is a platform that has consistently used the runway as a space where children are seen, included, and valued, creating environments that reflect the diversity of real communities. Through its work across Canada, the initiative has focused on normalizing the presence of children of different abilities and backgrounds in public cultural spaces, without distinction or exception.

This year marks the fifth time the initiative is developed in Alberta, further consolidating its presence in the province and continuing activities in both Calgary and Edmonton. The continuity of the project highlights a long-term commitment to the region and to fostering inclusive, community-oriented experiences for children and families.

At the core of the initiative is the belief that visibility builds confidence. By participating in shared public spaces such as the runway, children are encouraged to develop self-esteem, express individuality, and engage with their community in a positive and respectful environment. The project places emphasis on participation over performance, and on representation as a natural part of the collective experience.

As part of this edition, open auditions will be held for children and youth ages 3 to 18, with activities scheduled in Calgary on March 7th and Edmonton on March 8th. The auditions form part of a broader process focused on inclusion, learning, and personal development.

The initiative also underscores the role of families and local communities, creating accessible spaces that promote belonging, empathy, and early confidence-building through creative expression. “Returning to Alberta for the fifth time reflects a long-term commitment to Calgary and Edmonton,” said Katherine Garcia, Artistic Director of Toronto Kids Fashion Week.

Further information about the initiative and upcoming activities is available through the organization’s official channels.

