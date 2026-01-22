Tenneco Joins Cadillac Formula 1® Team as Official Technical Partner Ahead of 2026 Debut

NORTHVILLE, Mich. and FISHERS, Ind. and SILVERSTONE, United Kingdom, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenneco LLC, a leading global supplier of automotive products and technology solutions, today announced a multi-year technical partnership with the Cadillac Formula 1® Team as the team prepares for its debut in the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship™.

The partnership brings together two companies that share a legacy built on engineering ambition and pride in building what performs. With roots spanning more than 125 years, Tenneco is a U.S.-based company that engineers and manufactures products and technologies designed to perform in demanding environments around the world. That reputation has been earned by delivering when expectations are highest and margins are tight — from the factory floor to the most extreme performance environments. That capability has been forged through decades of partnership with General Motors, supporting performance-critical systems across powertrain, ride performance, and clean air.

As part of the technical partnership, Tenneco will work with the Cadillac Formula 1® Team and GM Performance Power Units to provide a portfolio of performance-critical products, systems, and engineering support, including advanced powertrain and ignition technologies that enable ultimate performance, reliability, and dependability. Tenneco’s engineers will work closely with Cadillac Formula 1® Team experts to integrate these technologies and translate performance insights into competitive advantage on the world’s most demanding stage.

“At Tenneco, our purpose is to be the most trusted partner — trusted to perform, trusted to execute, and trusted to win,” said Jim Voss, Chief Executive Officer of Tenneco. “This partnership reflects the reputation our teams have earned over time, and it also speaks to the possibilities ahead. Formula 1 challenges you to think differently, move faster, and expand what’s possible — and we’re proud to be on that journey with Cadillac Formula 1® Team.”

“As we move towards our debut at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix, we need partners who share our desire to lay down strong foundations for future success. Tenneco is a proven partner, focused on working hand in hand with our technical teams to deliver high-quality, reliable parts. We are delighted to welcome them on board,” said Tyler Epp, Head of Commercial Strategy for the Cadillac Formula 1® Team.

Backed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors, the Cadillac Formula 1® Team represents a significant new chapter for a legacy brand competing in a global championship. Tenneco’s involvement reinforces that ambition, bringing proven technologies, engineering depth, and a performance-driven mindset into one of the most demanding environments in sport.

To learn more about Tenneco, visit www.tenneco.com.

About Tenneco LLC

Tenneco LLC is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, and DRiV aftermarket groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket. Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

About Cadillac Formula 1® Team: The Cadillac Formula 1® Team is a specialist motor racing team competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Backed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors, the team has operations in Fishers, Indiana (USA); Charlotte, North Carolina (USA); and Silverstone, Northamptonshire (UK). With the confidence to dream big and the passion to deliver, the Cadillac Formula 1® Team is building everything from the ground up – from high-performance race cars to an inclusive, values-driven culture. The team will make its Formula 1® debut in 2026.

About TWG Motorsports: TWG Motorsports is the motorsports entity of TWG Global, unifying a robust racing portfolio across the world's biggest stages in Formula 1®, INDYCAR, Formula E, IMSA, and NASCAR. With strategic partnerships that include General Motors on the Cadillac Formula 1® Team and ownership of Andretti Global, Wayne Taylor Racing and Spire Motorsports, TWG Motorsports combines deep technical expertise, proven competitive excellence and industry-leading business acumen. TWG Motorsports is committed to innovating, growing and winning at the highest levels of the sport. Learn more at TWGMotorsports.com.

About GM: General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.

Tenneco Contacts:

Alexandra Iordache

Vice President, Global Communications

media@tenneco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfbe51eb-0ce4-47c6-b1fc-ee4e2f6cf486