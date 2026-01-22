Jersey Hired Calls on LinkedIn, Indeed, and Staffing Firms to Sever All Ties with ICE to Protect New Jersey’s Economy and Communities

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jersey Hired, the Garden State’s leading hyper-local job board and talent platform, today issued an urgent call to action for recruitment platforms—including LinkedIn and Indeed—and all staffing solution providers to immediately cancel all advertising and staffing contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.).

As a platform dedicated to connecting the Garden State’s workforce with local employers, Jersey Hired is witnessing firsthand the devastating ripple effects of aggressive enforcement actions. These actions are no longer just targeting “the worst of the worst”; they are tearing apart the fabric of New Jersey’s local economies, destabilizing businesses, and instilling a climate of fear that affects both undocumented and legal residents alike.

The Economic Toll on the Garden State

New Jersey’s economy relies on the contributions of its diverse immigrant population. Recent data indicates that even a moderate surge in enforcement and detention can lead to hundreds of millions of dollars in lost state and local tax revenue.

“When a worker is removed from a kitchen in Newark, a construction site in Jersey City, or a warehouse in Edison, it isn't just one individual who is affected,” said Richard Eib, Group Managing Director of Local Talent Group, parent company of Jersey Hired. “The entire operation stalls. Small businesses, the backbone of our state, are losing essential staff, facing sudden vacancies they cannot fill, and seeing a sharp decline in consumer foot traffic as families retreat from public life out of fear.”

A Call for Corporate Responsibility

While platforms like LinkedIn and Indeed market themselves as tools for professional growth and community building, their continued hosting of I.C.E. recruitment ads and staffing contracts facilitates the very actions currently hollowing out New Jersey’s workforce.

Jersey Hired asks that these providers:

Terminate Advertising Contracts: Stop allowing I.C.E. to use geo-targeted and influencer-based campaigns to recruit enforcement agents on their platforms.

Beyond “Criminal” Enforcement

The reality on the ground in New Jersey and nationwide contradicts the narrative of "targeted" enforcement. Recent months have seen high school students, longtime business owners, and legal residents caught in a wide net of enforcement. This "turn and burn" strategy has led to:

Labor Shortages: Critical sectors like agriculture, hospitality, and construction are facing unprecedented vacancy rates.

Critical sectors like agriculture, hospitality, and construction are facing unprecedented vacancy rates. Consumer Contraction: Immigrant-owned businesses, from bodegas to salons, report a significant drop in revenue as residents avoid public spaces.

Immigrant-owned businesses, from bodegas to salons, report a significant drop in revenue as residents avoid public spaces. A "Chilling Effect" on Legal Residents: Recent surveys show that nearly half of all lawfully present immigrants now fear detention or deportation for themselves or their family members, leading them to avoid going to work or seeking medical care.



“Jersey Hired was built on the belief that work is a point of pride and a driver of community stability,” added Richard “We cannot remain silent while the tools of our industry are used to dismantle the very communities we serve. It is time for LinkedIn, Indeed, and the staffing industry at large to choose New Jersey’s workers over I.C.E.’s contracts.”

