Revive Environmental First to Complete Verified PFAS Destruction Under North Carolina’s AFFF Take-Back Program

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Environmental today announced it has completed the destruction of 1,000 gallons of Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (AFFF) as part of Phase 1 of North Carolina’s PFAS Take-Back Program, becoming the first provider to complete treatment and independent verification under the initiative.

The material, collected through North Carolina’s AFFF Take-Back Program, was transported to Revive’s commercial PFAS Destruction Facility in Columbus, Ohio and treated using Revive’s PFAS Annihilator®. The company’s commercial-scale system uses Supercritical Water Oxidation (SCWO) to destroy PFAS compounds. Performance results were analyzed by an independent, third-party certified laboratory, which confirmed that Revive met all Phase 1 program performance goals.

The program is led by the North Carolina Collaboratory and the Office of the State Fire Marshal and includes support from organizations across the state for AFFF collection, research, and verification. Revive was selected to perform PFAS destruction as part of the program and was the first provider to complete both treatment and third-party laboratory verification, reflecting Revive’s existing commercial-scale PFAS destruction capability.

Independent laboratory results from Phase 1 treatment are shown in Figure 1, illustrating measured influent and effluent concentrations for select PFAS compounds. The results directly reflect the Phase 1 performance goals, demonstrating multi-order-of-magnitude PFAS reduction with effluent concentrations below applicable U.S. EPA drinking water criteria.





Figure 1. Measured influent and effluent PFAS concentrations (ng/L) following treatment using Supercritical Water Oxidation (SCWO). PFAS compounds shown are ordered by descending influent concentration. Dashed line indicates the EPA drinking water standard for PFOA and PFOS (4 ng/L). PFHxS and PFNA are regulated under EPA’s Hazard Index framework. All concentrations shown were verified by an independent, third-party laboratory to be below applicable EPA drinking water criteria.

“North Carolina set up one of the most technically rigorous PFAS destruction programs in the country. They placed clear emphasis on verification and accountability,” said David Trueba, CEO of Revive Environmental. “We’re proud to have been selected to do this work – and even more proud to be the first to complete treatment and independent verification. Our ability to move quickly and efficiently comes from operating PFAS destruction infrastructure at a commercial scale today. This is what real PFAS elimination looks like.”

North Carolina plans to collect and destroy up to 60,000 gallons of legacy AFFF throughout the state. Revive’s successful completion of Phase 1 treatment demonstrates the technical maturity of Revive’s PFAS Annihilator® technology, as well as the company’s readiness to support large-scale, state-led PFAS destruction efforts.

With Phase 1 of North Carolina’s program complete, Revive is prepared to support subsequent phases as they are announced. Revive is ready and able to support state and federal efforts to eliminate PFAS from firefighting foams and other high-liability PFAS sources across the country.

About Revive Environmental

Revive Environmental is a full-service environmental technology company providing ready-now solutions for the complete and permanent destruction of PFAS. Supported by Battelle and Viking Global Investors, Revive’s PFAS Annihilator® and GAC RENEW™ technologies are operating across the U.S. to destroy PFAS from landfill leachate, wastewater, drinking water, and AFFF. Learn more at revive-environmental.com.

