USO Partners with Bridge My Return (BMR) to Launch New AI-Powered Job Board to Match Service Members and Military Spouses to Thousands of Civilian Employment Opportunities

Arlington, VA, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the USO introduces a groundbreaking AI-powered job board designed to elevate the civilian employment search experience for service members and military spouses, while connecting USO’s trusted network of corporate partners to exceptional talent.

This cutting-edge employment platform is part of the USO’s Transition Program, which aims to support service members and their spouses as they transition to civilian life. Harnessing the value of competency-based hiring, this innovative job board goes beyond traditional employment matching by using AI technology to help job seekers identify roles that align with their unique skills, experience, and career goals. The online platform features dynamic tools – such as a resume builder and AI-driven skills matching – that enhances every step of the job search journey.

For companies, this tool fosters connection with the military community so they can bring their unique experience and skills to various companies. Qualified job candidates on the platform are already working one-on-one with a USO Transition Specialist and have a professional development plan in place.

The platform helps companies identify “high matches” for open roles based on skills and competencies for each position, and keeps candidate profiles in a standardized, user-friendly format. Companies will also have a dashboard where they can view matched candidates and track job applicants, as well as a dedicated USO Job Board Account Manager for support.

“Service members and military spouses bring unique skills and talent to their work beyond the military – leadership, teamwork, discipline, adaptability, technical experience and more,” said USO Vice President of Programs Lisa Elswick. “Our hope is that this platform helps foster and develop meaningful careers for our service members and their spouses as they transition to civilian life.”

About Bridge My Return (BMR):

BMR is a user-first, skills-based, AI-driven hiring platform exclusive to the military community. BMR partners with military-ready employers and leading military support organizations to deliver better, faster and easier job-to-candidate matching. To learn more, please visit bridgemyreturn.com or contact us at info@bridgemyreturn.com

