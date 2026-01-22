F5 (FFIV) CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges F5, Inc. Investors to Contact the Firm Before the February 17th Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In F5 (FFIV) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired F5 securities between October, 28 2024 and October 27, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Forunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against F5, Inc. (“F5” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired F5 securities between October, 28 2024 and October 27, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 17, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

What are the Allegation Details?

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of F5’s security capabilities; notably, that it was not truly equipped to safely secure data for its clients as F5 itself was, for all relevant times, experiencing a significant security breach (the “Security Breach”) of some of its key offerings and, further, that the revelation of this breach would significantly impact F5’s potential to capitalize on the security market.





On October 27, 2025, F5 announced their fourth quarter fiscal year 2025 results after the market closed, providing significantly below-market growth expectations for fiscal 2026 due in significant part to the Security Breach as the Company announced expected reductions to sales and renewals, elongated sales cycles, terminated projections, and increased expenses attributed to ongoing remediation efforts. Pertinently, defendants also disclosed that BIG-IP, the product that was the subject of the Security Breach, is the company’s highest revenue product, elevating the scope of the impact from the original disclosure as F5 does not otherwise provide revenue contributions by product line.





Following this news, the price of F5’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $290.41 per share on October 27, 2025, F5’s stock price fell to $258.76 per share on October 28, 2025, a decline of an additional 10.9% in the span of two days.



What are the Next Steps?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired F5 shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

