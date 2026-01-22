VARONIS CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Varonis Systems, Inc. Stockholders of the Upcoming March 9th Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Urges Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Varonis (VRNS) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

What’s Happening?

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Varonis Systems, Inc. (“Varonis” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Varonis’ common stock between February 4, 2025, and October 28, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 9, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



What are the Allegation Details?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Varonis was ill-equipped to continue its ARR growth trajectory without maintaining a significantly high rate of quarterly conversions; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On October 28, 2025, Varonis released its third quarter 2025 financial results, reporting revenue which missed consensus estimates, including a 63.9% decline in term license subscription revenues, year over year. The Company also stated it was “reducing our full-year ARR [“Annual Recurring Revenues”] guidance to account for the underperformance of [its] on-prem subscription business.”

In an earnings call the same day, Yakov Faitelson, the Company’s Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President, stated the on-premises subscription business is a “drag on total company ARR growth.” Management also cited a number of factors which contributed to “lower renewal rate of on-prem subscription[s],” including “sales process issues.”

On this news, Varonis’s stock price fell $30.66, or 48.7%, to close at $32.34 per share on October 29, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What are the Next Steps?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Varonis shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.



