Superior Energy Services Announces Pricing of $175 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (“Superior”) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary SESI, L.L.C. (“SESI”) has priced the previously announced offering (the “Offering”) of $175 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2030 (the “New Notes”). The New Notes are being offered under the indenture dated as of October 9, 2025 (the “Indenture”), pursuant to which Superior has previously issued $600 million aggregate principal amount of 7.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2030 (the “Existing Notes”). The New Notes will have substantially identical terms, other than the issue date and issue price, as the Existing Notes, and the New Notes and the Existing Notes will be treated as a single class of securities under the Indenture.

The New Notes will be senior secured obligations of SESI and guaranteed, jointly and severally, by Superior and certain of Superior’s subsidiaries that guarantee Superior’s obligations under, or are co-borrowers with respect to, Superior’s asset-based revolving credit facility. The New Notes will be issued at $98.25, and interest on the New Notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears. The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on January 29, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

SESI intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund a portion of the cash consideration for the acquisition of Abaco Energy Technologies Intermediate LLC.

The New Notes are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”), and to non-U.S. persons in reliance on Regulation S under the Act.

The New Notes have not been registered under the Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. Accordingly, they may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including those related to the consummation of the Offering and the use of proceeds therefrom. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “would,” and “will be,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Superior undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required under federal securities laws.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc. serves the drilling, completion, and production-related needs of oil and gas companies through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment used throughout the lifecycle of oil and gas wells. In addition to operations in North America, both on land and offshore, Superior operates in approximately 47 countries internationally.

