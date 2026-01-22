Amlan® International Announces Promotion of Dr. Robin Jarquin to Vice President of Sales – Latin America

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan® International, the animal health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), is pleased to announce the promotion of Dr. Robin Jarquin to Vice President of Sales, Latin America. In this expanded leadership role, Dr. Jarquin will leverage his deep industry experience and strong regional expertise to drive sales growth and further expand Amlan’s presence across Latin American markets.



Dr. Jarquin joined Amlan in 2023 as Director of Sales for Latin America, where he played an instrumental role in advancing the Company’s strategic sales initiatives and expanding operations across key markets in the region. His leadership has been vital in building customer relationships, aligning technical and commercial strategies, and supporting the adoption of Amlan’s portfolio of innovative mineral-based feed additive solutions.



In his new role, Dr. Jarquin will continue to focus on accelerating Amlan’s growth in Latin America by identifying new business opportunities and delivering tailored support to customers and distributor partners. He will report directly to Dr. Wade Robey, President of Amlan International.



Dr. Wade Robey, President of Amlan International, said: “We are thrilled to elevate Dr. Robin Jarquin to Vice President of Sales for Latin America. His deep understanding of the region, commitment to customer success, and collaborative leadership have been key drivers of our progress in LATAM. I look forward to seeing how Robin’s vision and experience will continue to elevate our presence and impact across the region.”



Dr. Jarquin holds advanced degrees in animal science and has extensive experience supporting producers and distributors throughout Latin America in improving gut health, performance, and production efficiency with Amlan’s science-backed solutions.



Meet Dr. Jarquin at IPPE 2026

Dr. Jarquin will be representing Amlan at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), taking place January 27-29 in Atlanta, Georgia. Attendees are encouraged to visit Amlan at Booth B6041 to connect with Robin and Amlan’s team to learn more about the Company’s products and regional plans.

About Amlan® International

Amlan International is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process its unique mineral for consumer and business-to-business markets. Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as “Amlan International” is a publicly traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives across the world. Product availability may vary by country; associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements. For more information on Amlan International, please visit www.amlan.com.

