Mondelēz International’s Global R&D Team Opens Applications for CoLab Tech 2026

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today opened applications for the 2026 class of CoLab Tech, the company’s global R&D tech accelerator program. The curriculum is designed to collaborate with entrepreneurs pioneering snack-forward technologies with high potential for commercialization and scale. This year’s focus is on technologies that can help advance Mondelez’s innovation agenda, including supply chain and agricultural resilience, consumer wellness priorities such as fiber and protein, operational efficiencies and sustainable packaging.

“As the maker of some of the world’s most iconic and beloved snacks like Oreo, Ritz and Toblerone, we must constantly push the boundaries of what it takes to unlock better, faster and more responsible ways of delighting consumers,” said Ian Noble, VP of R&D at Mondelēz International. “Technology is critical for growth, and CoLab Tech connects us with innovators with whom we can partner to accelerate our capabilities, share our expertise, and make real impact.”

The CoLab Tech 2026 priorities are:

Climate Resilience: Climate-forward technologies that can protect and supplement the company’s ingredient supply chains – primarily in cocoa and wheat – through high efficiency fermentation technologies, as well as regenerative and emission-reducing agricultural practices.

Climate-forward technologies that can protect and supplement the company’s ingredient supply chains – primarily in cocoa and wheat – through high efficiency fermentation technologies, as well as regenerative and emission-reducing agricultural practices. Breakthrough Performance Technologies: Technologies that enhance energy efficiency, develop sustainable and high-performance materials, streamline operational and cleaning processes, and accelerate R&D with cutting-edge analytical and imaging solutions and preservation techniques.

Technologies that enhance energy efficiency, develop sustainable and high-performance materials, streamline operational and cleaning processes, and accelerate R&D with cutting-edge analytical and imaging solutions and preservation techniques. Next-Generation Ingredients: Technologies that can help take our portfolio to the future by meeting consumers’ desire for functional snacks with indulgent taste profiles. Examples include increasing fiber content and protein, novel fat substitutes, or modifications to sweetness while still maintaining consumer liking.

Technologies that can help take our portfolio to the future by meeting consumers’ desire for functional snacks with indulgent taste profiles. Examples include increasing fiber content and protein, novel fat substitutes, or modifications to sweetness while still maintaining consumer liking. Delightful Product and Packaging: Consumers are increasingly seeking sensorial experiences from their snacks – from the outside to the inside – so we need technologies that take taste and texture to new levels; advanced solutions to extend product shelf life; and non-plastic packaging solutions that preserve quality and safety.



CoLab Tech program leader Paula Hemerly says this year’s CoLab Tech cohort is critically important to maintaining and growing Mondelēz International’s leadership through effective use of emerging technologies.

“We are experiencing seismic shifts in consumer consumption and shopping behaviors, global supply chain disruptions, an explosion of digital commerce and heightened appreciation for indulgence,” Hemerly said. “CoLab Tech helps us envision and apply the future to our business, while supporting those who are pioneering the next generation of snack-centric technologies.”

The CoLab Tech curriculum is designed to be a mutually beneficial and actionable experience. The cohort will be mentored by best-in-class experts across all aspects of the value chain – from commercial readiness to market valuation to proof-of-concept testing – along with networking, ecosystem building, storytelling and visibility.

Applications will be open from January 22 through March 31 to start-ups across the globe who have reached a minimum viable product in their development process and a minimum of five employees. Start-ups with diverse and minority board members will be a plus for selection. For more information and to apply to the CoLab Tech program, visit snackfutures.com/colab-tech.



About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

