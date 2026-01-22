Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2025 and Q4 2025

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025. Business First reported net income available to common shareholders of $21.0 million or $0.71 per diluted common share, decreases of $0.5 million and $0.02, respectively, compared to the linked quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $23.5 million or $0.79 per diluted common share, increases of $2.3 million and $0.07 from the linked quarter.

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, Business First reported net income available to common stockholders of $82.5 million or $2.79 per diluted common share, increases of $22.8 million and $0.53, respectively, from the year ended Dec. 31, 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $83.5 million or $2.83 per diluted common share, increases of $17.8 million and $0.34 from the year ended Dec. 31, 2024.

"In the fourth quarter we continued to demonstrate increasing core profitability and tangible book value build as the logic of the investments we’ve made over the past few quarters becomes reality through our team’s successful performance,” said Jude Melville, chairman, president, and CEO of Business First. “Our profitability increased significantly year over year whether measured by ROAA, in absolute dollars, or earnings per share. We expect these positive trends to continue over the course of 2026 as we focus on organic growth, efficient execution and thorough follow-through."

On Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly preferred dividend in the amount of $18.75 per share, which is the full quarterly dividend of 1.875% based on the per annum rate of 7.50%. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly common dividend based upon financial performance for the fourth quarter in the amount of $0.15 per share of common stock. The preferred and common dividends will be paid on Feb. 15, 2026, or as soon thereafter as practicable, to the shareholders of record as of Feb. 28, 2026.

Quarterly Highlights

Robust Core Performance . Return to common shareholders on average assets, on an annualized basis, was 1.04% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, or 1.16% on a non-GAAP basis, compared to 1.08% or 1.06% on a non-GAAP basis for the linked quarter.

. Return to common shareholders on average assets, on an annualized basis, was 1.04% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, or 1.16% on a non-GAAP basis, compared to 1.08% or 1.06% on a non-GAAP basis for the linked quarter. Strong Loan and Deposit Growth. Loans held for investment increased $168.4 million or 2.80%, 11.10% annualized, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025. Deposits increased $191.7 million or 2.95%, 11.69% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $103.2 million or 2.01%, and noninterest-bearing deposits increased $15.0 million or 1.14%, from the linked quarter. The Southwest and Southeast Louisiana regions were responsible for the majority of the net loan production and deposit growth for the quarter.

Loans held for investment increased $168.4 million or 2.80%, 11.10% annualized, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025. Deposits increased $191.7 million or 2.95%, 11.69% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $103.2 million or 2.01%, and noninterest-bearing deposits increased $15.0 million or 1.14%, from the linked quarter. The Southwest and Southeast Louisiana regions were responsible for the majority of the net loan production and deposit growth for the quarter. Stable Net Interest Margin (NIM) . Net interest income totaled $70.9 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.71% and 2.92%, respectively, compared to $69.3 million, 3.68% and 2.85% for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.4 million) were 3.64% and 2.84% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, compared to 3.63% and 2.80% (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.1 million) for the linked quarter.

. Net interest income totaled $70.9 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.71% and 2.92%, respectively, compared to $69.3 million, 3.68% and 2.85% for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.4 million) were 3.64% and 2.84% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, compared to 3.63% and 2.80% (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.1 million) for the linked quarter. Improving Shareholder Value. During the fourth quarter, the board of directors approved a stock repurchase program, pursuant to which Business First repurchased 150,504 shares, with a market value of $3.7 million, at a weighted average price of $24.79 per share. Book value per common share increased to $27.95 at Dec. 31, 2025, compared to $27.23 at Sep. 30, 2025. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share increased from $22.63 at the linked quarter to $23.36 at Dec. 31, 2025, 3.21% or 12.74% annualized.

Statement of Financial Condition

Loans

Loans held for investment increased $168.4 million or 2.80%, 11.10% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. The commercial and residential real estate portfolios increased $148.7 million and $16.6 million, respectively, compared to the linked quarter. Texas-based loans represented approximately 39% of the overall loan portfolio as of Dec. 31, 2025, based on unpaid principal balance. For 2025, loans held for investment increased $208.1 million or 3.48%.

Credit Quality

The ratio of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment increased 42 basis points (bps) to 1.24% at Dec. 31, 2025, while the ratio of nonperforming assets compared to total assets increased 26 bps to 1.09% compared to the linked quarter. The increases in the nonperforming loans and assets ratios over the linked quarter were largely attributable to the deterioration of a single $25.8 million commercial real estate relationship.

Securities

The securities portfolio increased $3.3 million or 0.33%, from the linked quarter. This increase was impacted by $4.0 million in positive pre-tax fair value adjustments. The securities portfolio, based on estimated fair value, represented 12.04% of total assets as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Deposits

Deposits increased $191.7 million or 2.95%, 11.69% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $103.2 million or 2.01%, and noninterest-bearing deposits increased $15.0 million or 1.14% from the linked quarter. For 2025, deposits increased $187.3 million or 2.88%.

During the fourth quarter, interest bearing deposits increased $236.2 million or 4.60% and noninterest bearing deposits decreased $44.5 million or 3.26%. The increase in interest-bearing deposits were largely impacted by approximately $105.1 million in public funds and $60.8 million in commercial money market accounts.

Borrowings

Borrowings increased $56.5 million or 11.41%, from the linked quarter due primarily to increases in short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders' equity increased $18.4 million or 2.10% compared to the linked quarter. Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) increased $3.1 million or 8.62%, during the quarter due to positive after-tax fair value adjustments in the securities portfolio. Book value per common share increased to $27.95 at Dec. 31, 2025, compared to $27.23 at Sep. 30, 2025, due to strong earnings. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share increased from $22.63 at the linked quarter to $23.36 at Dec. 31, 2025, 3.21% or 12.74% annualized.

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, net interest income totaled $70.9 million, compared to $69.3 million from the linked quarter. Loan yields decreased 13 bps to 6.88% compared to 7.01% from the linked quarter and interest-bearing asset yields decreased 14 bps to 6.17% compared to 6.31% from the linked quarter. Net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.71% and 2.92% compared to 3.68% and 2.85% for the linked quarter. The overall cost of funds, which included noninterest-bearing deposits, decreased 17 bps from 2.81% to 2.64% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025. Reversal of previously accrued interest income on nonaccrual loans reduced the net interest margin by five bps for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025.

Non-GAAP net interest income (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.4 million) totaled $69.4 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, compared to $68.2 million (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.1 million) for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.4 million) were 3.64% and 2.84%, respectively, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, compared to 3.63% and 2.80% (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.1 million) for the linked quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, Business First recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.1 million, compared to $3.2 million from the linked quarter. The current quarter’s reserve was largely impacted by $6.8 million in net charge-offs and $168.4 million in loan growth, partially offset by qualitative adjustments. At Dec. 31, 2025, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment ratio was 0.94%, compared to 1.03% for the linked quarter.

Other Income

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, other income increased $0.6 million or 4.79%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase was largely attributable to growth of $0.7 million in swap fee income, $0.3 million in fee and brokerage commissions and $0.3 million in other income, partially offset by a loss on disposal other assets of -$1.0 million. Excluding the -$1.0 million loss on disposal of other assets related to branch closures during the fourth quarter, other income was $13.2 million compared to $11.6 million for the linked quarter, an increase of $1.6 million, or 13.77%.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, other expenses increased $3.5 million or 7.22% compared to the linked quarter. The increase was largely attributable to a $2.8 million increase in salaries and employee benefits. Salaries and benefits were impacted favorably during the third quarter due to a one-time $2.0 million tax credit refund. Excluding merger-related, core conversion expenses and tax refunds recognized in the current and linked quarters, other expenses were $50.2 million compared to $49.3 million for the linked quarter, an increase of $0.9 million, or 1.88%.

Return on Assets and Common Equity

Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.04% and 10.18% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, compared to 1.08% and 10.80%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.16% and 11.40% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, compared to 1.06% and 10.65%, for the linked quarter.

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity were 1.05% and 10.59%, compared to 0.86% and 9.54%, respectively, compared to the linked year. Non-GAAP return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity were 1.06% and 10.73% compared to 0.94% and 10.51%, for the linked year.

Conference Call and Webcast

Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time. Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 9526609, or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call. The live webcast can be found at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3h33e6zb. On the day of the presentation, the corresponding slide presentation will be available to view on the b1BANK website at https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $8.2 billion in assets, $5.7 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (not including $1.0 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and Texas providing commercial and personal banking products and services. b1BANK is a 2024 Mastercard “Innovation Award” winner and multiyear winner of American Banker Magazine’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as “core” or “tangible”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. “Core” measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management’s opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First’s performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP “core” measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, acquisition-related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). “Tangible” measures adjust common equity by subtracting goodwill, core deposit intangibles, and customer intangibles, net of accumulated amortization. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of Business First’s core business. These non-GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Additional Information

For additional information about Business First, you may obtain Business First's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) free of charge by using the SEC's EDGAR service on the SEC's website at www.SEC.gov or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330.

No Offer or Solicitation

This release does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of Business First.

Business First Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 Balance Sheet Ratios Loans (HFI) to Deposits 92.40 % 92.53 % 91.86 % Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio 10.92 % 11.04 % 10.18 % Loans Receivable Held for Investment (HFI) Commercial $ 1,921,833 $ 1,920,813 $ 1,868,675 Real Estate: Commercial 2,611,279 2,462,617 2,483,223 Construction 639,069 638,907 670,502 Residential 944,065 927,456 884,533 Total Real Estate 4,194,413 4,028,980 4,038,258 Consumer and Other 73,244 71,262 74,466 Total Loans (Held for Investment) $ 6,189,490 $ 6,021,055 $ 5,981,399 Allowance for Loan Losses Balance, Beginning of Period $ 57,062 $ 58,496 $ 42,154 Oakwood - PCD ALLL - - 8,410 Charge-offs – Quarterly (7,153 ) (3,415 ) (2,290 ) Recoveries – Quarterly 309 348 654 Provision for Loan Losses – Quarterly 3,741 1,633 5,912 Balance, End of Period $ 53,959 $ 57,062 $ 54,840 Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI) 0.87 % 0.95 % 0.92 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans (HFI) (1) 0.94 % 1.03 % 0.98 % Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Quarterly Total Loans 0.11 % 0.05 % 0.03 % Remaining Loan Purchase Discount $ 7,489 $ 8,943 $ 12,121 Nonperforming Assets Nonperforming Loans: Nonaccrual Loans $ 74,471 $ 45,362 $ 24,147 Loans Past Due 90 Days or More 2,215 3,929 860 Total Nonperforming Loans 76,686 49,291 25,007 Other Nonperforming Assets: Other Real Estate Owned 13,013 16,766 5,529 Other Nonperforming Assets - - - Total Other Nonperforming Assets 13,013 16,766 5,529 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 89,699 $ 66,057 $ 30,536 Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI) 1.24 % 0.82 % 0.42 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 1.09 % 0.83 % 0.39 % (1) Allowance for Credit Losses includes the Allowance for Loan Loss and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments.





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Per Share Data Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 0.71 $ 0.73 $ 0.52 $ 2.81 $ 2.27 Diluted Earnings per Common Share 0.71 0.73 0.51 2.79 2.26 Dividends per Common Share 0.15 0.14 0.14 0.57 0.56 Book Value per Common Share 27.95 27.23 24.62 27.95 24.62 Average Common Shares Outstanding 29,493,016 29,544,425 29,311,111 29,396,462 26,253,846 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 29,669,253 29,656,639 29,520,781 29,545,702 26,452,084 End of Period Common Shares Outstanding 29,510,668 29,615,370 29,552,358 29,510,668 29,552,358 Annualized Performance Ratios Return to Common Shareholders on Average Assets (1) 1.04 % 1.08 % 0.78 % 1.05 % 0.86 % Return to Common Shareholders on Average Common Equity (1) 10.18 % 10.80 % 8.23 % 10.59 % 9.54 % Net Interest Margin (1) 3.71 % 3.68 % 3.61 % 3.69 % 3.48 % Net Interest Spread (1) 2.92 % 2.85 % 2.77 % 2.89 % 2.55 % Efficiency Ratio (2) 63.10 % 60.45 % 63.91 % 62.55 % 65.42 % Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets $ 8,016,094 $ 7,921,159 $ 7,721,338 $ 7,873,743 $ 6,973,735 Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Common Equity 818,617 790,148 731,820 778,480 625,914 Other Expenses Salaries and Employee Benefits $ 30,426 $ 27,613 $ 28,101 $ 115,853 $ 103,917 Occupancy and Bank Premises 3,032 3,324 3,166 12,876 10,944 Depreciation and Amortization 2,049 2,036 2,278 8,313 7,540 Data Processing 3,227 3,972 3,856 15,756 11,957 FDIC Assessment Fees 850 988 1,009 3,883 3,598 Legal and Other Professional Fees 1,436 1,024 975 4,566 3,756 Advertising and Promotions 1,595 1,205 1,710 5,179 4,878 Utilities and Communications 768 767 775 3,011 2,883 Ad Valorem Shares Tax 870 1,125 1,357 4,245 4,057 Directors' Fees 224 261 290 957 1,085 Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs 254 355 182 659 301 Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses 1,257 477 168 2,194 1,236 Other 6,424 5,735 5,703 25,586 21,500 Total Other Expenses $ 52,412 $ 48,882 $ 49,570 $ 203,078 $ 177,652









Business First Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Other Income Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $ 2,646 $ 2,565 $ 2,878 $ 10,704 $ 10,577 Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities 35 77 21 64 7 Debit Card and ATM Fee Income 1,970 1,915 2,069 7,701 7,659 Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income 783 802 990 3,151 2,875 Gain on Sales of Loans 777 624 252 3,438 2,973 Mortgage Origination Income 114 122 36 401 238 Fees and Brokerage Commission 2,172 1,880 2,063 8,180 7,844 Gain (Loss) on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned 312 470 40 570 89 Gain (Loss) on Disposal of Other Assets (994 ) - - (839 ) (15 ) Gain on Extinguishment of Debt - - - 630 - Gain on Branch Sale - - - 3,360 - Swap Fee Income 1,805 1,065 1,288 4,417 2,739 Pass-Through Income (Loss) from Other Investments 267 133 186 905 1,208 Other 2,343 2,018 2,034 8,860 7,999 Total Other Income $ 12,230 $ 11,671 $ 11,857 $ 51,542 $ 44,193 (1) Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an actual day count convention. (2) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.









Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 Assets Cash and Due From Banks $ 411,175 $ 399,079 $ 319,098 Federal Funds Sold 172,393 101,103 197,669 Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell 25,587 25,518 50,835 Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values 989,229 985,938 893,549 Mortgage Loans Held for Sale 1,094 433 717 Loans and Lease Receivable 6,189,490 6,021,055 5,981,399 Allowance for Loan Losses (53,959 ) (57,062 ) (54,840 ) Net Loans and Lease Receivable 6,135,531 5,963,993 5,926,559 Premises and Equipment, Net 73,982 77,944 81,953 Accrued Interest Receivable 38,494 37,171 35,872 Other Equity Securities 49,342 44,313 41,100 Other Real Estate Owned 13,013 16,766 5,529 Cash Value of Life Insurance 120,292 119,509 117,645 Deferred Taxes, Net 20,477 21,433 29,591 Goodwill 121,146 121,146 121,572 Core Deposit and Customer Intangibles 14,497 15,136 17,252 Other Assets 28,488 24,380 18,149 Total Assets $ 8,214,740 $ 7,953,862 $ 7,857,090 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-Bearing $ 1,322,074 $ 1,366,558 $ 1,357,045 Interest-Bearing 5,376,516 5,140,304 5,154,286 Total Deposits 6,698,590 6,506,862 6,511,331 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 22,622 29,896 22,621 Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings 431,200 367,408 355,875 Subordinated Debt 92,530 92,587 99,760 Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 5,000 5,000 5,000 Accrued Interest Payable 4,166 4,064 5,969 Other Liabilities 63,749 69,605 57,068 Total Liabilities 7,317,857 7,075,422 7,057,624 Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock 71,930 71,930 71,930 Common Stock 29,511 29,615 29,552 Additional Paid-In Capital 502,155 503,325 500,024 Retained Earnings 326,574 309,999 260,958 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (33,287 ) (36,429 ) (62,998 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 896,883 878,440 799,466 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 8,214,740 $ 7,953,862 $ 7,857,090







Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest Income: Interest and Fees on Loans $ 105,515 $ 106,662 $ 104,697 $ 419,197 $ 374,555 Interest and Dividends on Securities 7,942 7,554 7,310 29,016 25,259 Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks 4,323 4,472 4,135 16,798 14,950 Total Interest Income 117,780 118,688 116,142 465,011 414,764 Interest Expense: Interest on Deposits 41,580 43,358 44,862 168,923 165,094 Interest on Borrowings 5,338 6,054 5,551 22,925 22,287 Total Interest Expense 46,918 49,412 50,413 191,848 187,381 Net Interest Income 70,862 69,276 65,729 273,163 227,383 Provision for Credit Losses 3,098 3,183 6,712 11,318 10,873 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 67,764 66,093 59,017 261,845 216,510 Other Income: Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 2,646 2,565 2,878 10,704 10,577 Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities 35 77 21 64 7 Gain on Sales of Loans 777 624 252 3,438 2,973 Other Income 8,772 8,405 8,706 37,336 30,636 Total Other Income 12,230 11,671 11,857 51,542 44,193 Other Expenses: Salaries and Employee Benefits 30,426 27,613 28,101 115,853 103,917 Occupancy and Equipment Expense 6,809 7,284 7,087 28,611 23,989 Merger and Conversion-Related Expense 1,257 477 168 2,194 1,236 Other Expenses 13,920 13,508 14,214 56,420 48,510 Total Other Expenses 52,412 48,882 49,570 203,078 177,652 Income Before Income Taxes 27,582 28,882 21,304 110,309 83,051 Provision for Income Taxes 5,223 6,026 4,816 22,448 17,944 Net Income 22,359 22,856 16,488 87,861 65,107 Preferred Stock Dividends 1,350 1,351 1,350 5,401 5,401 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 21,009 $ 21,505 $ 15,138 $ 82,460 $ 59,706







Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Average Average Average Outstanding Interest Earned / Average Outstanding Interest Earned / Average Outstanding Interest Earned / Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Total Loans $ 6,087,213 $ 105,515 6.88 % $ 6,036,622 $ 106,662 7.01 % $ 5,911,183 $ 104,697 7.05 % Securities 1,008,870 7,942 3.12 % 978,502 7,554 3.06 % 980,566 7,310 2.97 % Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell 25,579 310 4.81 % 25,490 330 5.14 % 44,252 603 5.42 % Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 448,030 4,013 3.55 % 419,413 4,142 3.92 % 346,035 4,135 4.75 % Total Interest-Earning Assets 7,569,692 117,780 6.17 % 7,460,027 118,688 6.31 % 7,237,784 116,142 6.38 % Allowance for Loan Losses (57,450 ) . (58,468 ) . (52,130 ) Noninterest-Earning Assets 503,852 519,600 535,684 Total Assets $ 8,016,094 $ 117,780 $ 7,921,159 $ 118,688 $ 7,721,338 $ 116,142 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 5,225,304 $ 41,580 3.16 % $ 5,122,136 $ 43,358 3.36 % $ 5,053,759 $ 44,862 3.53 % Subordinated Debt 92,564 1,220 5.23 % 92,624 1,235 5.29 % 99,797 1,331 5.31 % Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 5,000 96 7.58 % 5,000 100 7.93 % 5,000 107 8.51 % Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 369,410 3,837 4.12 % 424,287 4,547 4.25 % 373,236 3,975 4.24 % Other Borrowings 28,197 185 2.60 % 26,176 172 2.61 % 21,569 138 2.55 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,720,475 46,918 3.25 % 5,670,223 49,412 3.46 % 5,553,361 50,413 3.61 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 1,330,023 $ 1,315,064 $ 1,292,623 Other Liabilities 75,049 73,794 71,604 Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 1,405,072 1,388,858 1,364,227 Shareholders' Equity: Common Shareholders' Equity 818,617 790,148 731,820 Preferred Equity 71,930 71,930 71,930 Total Shareholders' Equity 890,547 862,078 803,750 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 8,016,094 $ 7,921,159 $ 7,721,338 Net Interest Spread 2.92 % 2.85 % 2.77 % Net Interest Income $ 70,862 $ 69,276 $ 65,729 Net Interest Margin 3.71 % 3.68 % 3.61 % Overall Cost of Funds 2.64 % 2.81 % 2.93 % NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.









Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Average Average Outstanding Interest Earned / Average Outstanding Interest Earned / Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Total Loans $ 6,023,214 $ 419,197 6.96 % $ 5,327,466 $ 374,555 7.03 % Securities 962,566 29,016 3.01 % 907,736 24,502 2.70 % Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell 33,178 1,692 5.10 % 13,657 757 5.54 % Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 383,504 15,106 3.94 % 287,474 14,950 5.20 % Total Interest-Earning Assets 7,402,462 465,011 6.28 % 6,536,333 414,764 6.35 % Allowance for Loan Losses (56,902 ) (43,931 ) Noninterest-Earning Assets 528,183 481,333 Total Assets $ 7,873,743 $ 465,011 $ 6,973,735 $ 414,764 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 5,134,522 $ 168,923 3.29 % $ 4,427,233 $ 165,094 3.73 % Subordinated Debt 93,765 4,952 5.28 % 99,884 5,394 5.40 % Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 5,000 395 7.90 % 5,000 447 8.94 % Bank Term Funding Program - - 0.00 % 64,754 2,788 4.31 % Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 400,849 16,973 4.23 % 317,462 13,164 4.15 % Other Borrowings 23,337 605 2.59 % 19,464 494 2.54 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 5,657,473 191,848 3.39 % 4,933,797 187,381 3.80 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 1,296,162 1,285,445 Other Liabilities 69,698 56,649 Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 1,365,860 1,342,094 Shareholders' Equity: Common Shareholders' Equity 778,480 625,914 Preferred Equity 71,930 71,930 Total Shareholders' Equity 850,410 697,844 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 7,873,743 $ 6,973,735 Net Interest Spread 2.89 % 2.55 % Net Interest Income $ 273,163 $ 227,383 Net Interest Margin 3.69 % 3.48 % Overall Cost of Funds 2.76 % 3.01 % NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.









Business First Bancshares, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Full Year December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest Income: Interest income $ 117,780 $ 118,688 $ 116,142 $ 465,011 $ 414,764 Core interest income 117,780 118,688 116,142 465,011 414,764 Interest Expense: Interest expense 46,918 49,412 50,413 191,848 187,381 Core interest expense 46,918 49,412 50,413 191,848 187,381 Provision for Credit Losses:(b) Provision for credit losses 3,098 3,183 6,712 11,318 10,873 CECL Oakwood impact (3) - - (4,824 ) - (4,824 ) Core provision expense 3,098 3,183 1,888 11,318 6,049 Other Income: Other income 12,230 11,671 11,857 51,542 44,193 Loss (gain) on former bank premises and equipment 995 - - 840 (50 ) (Gain) loss on sale of securities (35 ) (77 ) (21 ) (64 ) (7 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - (630 ) - Gain on branch sale - - - (3,360 ) - Core other income 13,190 11,594 11,836 48,328 44,136 Other Expense: Other expense 52,412 48,882 49,570 203,078 177,652 Acquisition-related expenses (2) (1,406 ) (1,157 ) (168 ) (3,810 ) (1,621 ) Core conversion expenses (796 ) (439 ) (463 ) (2,460 ) (974 ) Tax credit - ERC - 1,997 - 1,997 - Core other expense 50,210 49,283 48,939 198,805 175,057 Pre-Tax Income:(a) Pre-tax income 27,582 28,882 21,304 110,309 83,051 CECL Oakwood impact (3) - - 4,824 - 4,824 Loss (gain) on former bank premises and equipment 995 - - 840 (50 ) (Gain) loss on sale of securities (35 ) (77 ) (21 ) (64 ) (7 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - (630 ) - Gain on branch sale - - - (3,360 ) - Acquisition-related expenses (2) 1,406 1,157 168 3,810 1,621 Core conversion expenses 796 439 463 2,460 974 Tax credit - ERC - (1,997 ) - (1,997 ) - Core pre-tax income 30,744 28,404 26,738 111,368 90,413









Business First Bancshares, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Full Year December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Provision for Income Taxes:(1) Provision for income taxes 5,223 6,026 4,816 22,448 17,944 Tax on CECL Oakwood impact (3) - - 1,019 - 1,019 Tax on loss (gain) on former bank premises and equipment 210 - - 177 (11 ) Tax on (gain) loss on sale of securities (8 ) (16 ) (4 ) (13 ) (1 ) Tax on gain on extinguishment of debt - - - (133 ) - Tax on gain on branch sale - - - (833 ) - Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2) 281 157 6 682 97 Tax on core conversion expenses 168 93 97 521 205 Tax on tax credit - ERC - (422 ) - (422 ) - Core provision for income taxes 5,874 5,838 5,934 22,427 19,252 Preferred Dividends: Preferred dividends 1,350 1,351 1,350 5,401 5,401 Core preferred dividends 1,350 1,351 1,350 5,401 5,401





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Full Year December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders: Net income available to common shareholders 21,009 21,505 15,138 82,460 59,706 CECL Oakwood impact (3), net of tax - - 3,805 - 3,805 Loss (gain) on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax 785 - - 663 (39 ) (Gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax (27 ) (61 ) (17 ) (51 ) (6 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax - - - (497 ) - Gain on branch sale, net of tax - - - (2,527 ) - Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 1,125 1,000 162 3,128 1,524 Core conversion expenses, net of tax 628 346 366 1,939 769 Tax Credit - ERC, net of tax - (1,575 ) - (1,575 ) - Core net income available to common shareholders $ 23,520 $ 21,215 $ 19,454 $ 83,540 $ 65,759 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings available to common shareholders (a+b) $ 30,680 $ 32,065 $ 28,016 $ 121,627 $ 93,924 CECL Oakwood impact (3) - - 4,824 - 4,824 Loss on former bank premises and equipment 995 - - 840 (50 ) (Gain) loss on sale of securities (35 ) (77 ) (21 ) (64 ) (7 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - (630 ) - Gain on branch sale - - - (3,360 ) - Acquisition-related expenses (2) 1,406 1,157 168 3,810 1,621 Core conversion expenses 796 439 463 2,460 974 Tax credit - ERC - (1,997 ) - (1,997 ) - Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 33,842 $ 31,587 $ 33,450 $ 122,686 $ 101,286









Business First Bancshares, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Full Year December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 29,669,253 29,656,639 29,520,781 29,545,702 26,452,084 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share: Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.71 $ 0.73 $ 0.51 $ 2.79 $ 2.26 CECL Oakwood impact (3), net of tax - $ - $ 0.13 - 0.14 Loss on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax 0.02 - 0.00 0.02 - (Gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax (0.00 ) (0.00 ) - (0.00 ) - Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax - - - (0.02 ) - Gain on branch sale, net of tax - - - (0.09 ) - Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 0.04 0.03 0.01 0.11 0.06 Core conversion expenses, net of tax 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.07 0.03 Tax credit - ERC, net of taxes - (0.05 ) - (0.05 ) - Core diluted earnings per common share $ 0.79 $ 0.72 $ 0.66 $ 2.83 $ 2.49 Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per common share $ 1.03 $ 1.08 $ 0.95 $ 4.12 $ 3.55 CECL Oakwood impact (3) - - 0.16 - 0.18 Loss on former bank premises and equipment 0.03 - - 0.03 - (Gain) loss on sale of securities (0.00 ) (0.00 ) 0.00 (0.00 ) - Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - (0.02 ) - Gain on branch sale - - - (0.11 ) - Acquisition-related expenses (2) 0.05 0.04 0.01 0.13 0.06 Core conversion expenses 0.03 0.02 0.02 0.08 0.04 Tax credit - ERC - (0.07 ) - (0.07 ) - Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per common share $ 1.14 $ 1.07 $ 1.14 $ 4.16 $ 3.83 (1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21.129% for 2025 and 2024. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates. (2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits. (3) CECL non-purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) provision/unfunded commitment expense attributable to the Oakwood acquisition.





Business First Bancshares, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2024 Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 896,883 $ 878,440 $ 799,466 Preferred stock (71,930 ) (71,930 ) (71,930 ) Total common shareholders' equity 824,953 806,510 727,536 Goodwill (121,146 ) (121,146 ) (121,572 ) Core deposit and customer intangible (14,497 ) (15,136 ) (17,252 ) Total tangible common equity $ 689,310 $ 670,228 $ 588,712 Total Assets: Total assets $ 8,214,740 $ 7,953,862 $ 7,857,090 Goodwill (121,146 ) (121,146 ) (121,572 ) Core deposit and customer intangible (14,497 ) (15,136 ) (17,252 ) Total tangible assets $ 8,079,097 $ 7,817,580 $ 7,718,266 Common shares outstanding 29,510,668 29,615,370 29,552,358 Book value per common share $ 27.95 $ 27.23 $ 24.62 Tangible book value per common share $ 23.36 $ 22.63 $ 19.92 Common equity to total assets 10.04 % 10.14 % 9.26 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.53 % 8.57 % 7.63 %









Business First Bancshares, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Full Year December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total Quarterly Average Assets $ 8,016,094 $ 7,791,371 $ 7,721,338 $ 7,873,743 $ 6,973,735 Total Quarterly Average Common Equity $ 818,617 $ 790,148 $ 731,820 $ 778,480 $ 625,914 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders: Net income available to common shareholders $ 21,009 $ 21,505 $ 15,138 $ 82,460 $ 59,706 CECL Oakwood impact (3), net of tax - - 3,805 - 3,805 Loss (gain) on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax 785 (61 ) - 663 (39 ) (Gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax (27 ) - (17 ) (51 ) (6 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax - - - (497 ) - Gain on branch sale, net of tax - - - (2,527 ) - Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax 1,125 1,000 162 3,128 1,524 Core conversion expenses, net of tax 628 346 366 1,939 769 Tax credit - ERC, net of tax - (1,575 ) - (1,575 ) - Core net income available to common shareholders $ 23,520 $ 21,215 $ 19,454 $ 83,540 $ 65,759 Return to common shareholders on average assets (annualized) (2) 1.04 % 1.08 % 0.78 % 1.05 % 0.86 % Core return on average assets (annualized) (2) 1.16 % 1.06 % 1.00 % 1.06 % 0.94 % Return to common shareholders on average common equity (annualized) (2) 10.18 % 10.80 % 8.23 % 10.59 % 9.54 % Core return on average common equity (annualized) (2) 11.40 % 10.65 % 10.58 % 10.73 % 10.51 % Interest Income: Interest income $ 117,780 $ 118,688 $ 116,142 $ 465,011 $ 414,764 Core interest income 117,780 118,688 116,142 465,011 414,764 Interest Expense: Interest expense 46,918 49,412 50,413 191,848 187,381 Core interest expense 46,918 49,412 50,413 191,848 187,381 Other Income: Other income 12,230 11,671 11,857 51,542 44,193 Loss (gain) on former bank premises and equipment 995 - - 840 (50 ) (Gain) loss on sale of securities (35 ) (77 ) (21 ) (64 ) (7 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - (630 ) - Gain on branch sale - - - (3,360 ) - Core other income 13,190 11,594 11,836 48,328 44,136





