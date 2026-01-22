Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2025 and Q4 2025

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025. Business First reported net income available to common shareholders of $21.0 million or $0.71 per diluted common share, decreases of $0.5 million and $0.02, respectively, compared to the linked quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $23.5 million or $0.79 per diluted common share, increases of $2.3 million and $0.07 from the linked quarter.

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, Business First reported net income available to common stockholders of $82.5 million or $2.79 per diluted common share, increases of $22.8 million and $0.53, respectively, from the year ended Dec. 31, 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $83.5 million or $2.83 per diluted common share, increases of $17.8 million and $0.34 from the year ended Dec. 31, 2024.

"In the fourth quarter we continued to demonstrate increasing core profitability and tangible book value build as the logic of the investments we’ve made over the past few quarters becomes reality through our team’s successful performance,” said Jude Melville, chairman, president, and CEO of Business First. “Our profitability increased significantly year over year whether measured by ROAA, in absolute dollars, or earnings per share. We expect these positive trends to continue over the course of 2026 as we focus on organic growth, efficient execution and thorough follow-through."

On Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly preferred dividend in the amount of $18.75 per share, which is the full quarterly dividend of 1.875% based on the per annum rate of 7.50%. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly common dividend based upon financial performance for the fourth quarter in the amount of $0.15 per share of common stock. The preferred and common dividends will be paid on Feb. 15, 2026, or as soon thereafter as practicable, to the shareholders of record as of Feb. 28, 2026.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Robust Core Performance. Return to common shareholders on average assets, on an annualized basis, was 1.04% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, or 1.16% on a non-GAAP basis, compared to 1.08% or 1.06% on a non-GAAP basis for the linked quarter.
  • Strong Loan and Deposit Growth. Loans held for investment increased $168.4 million or 2.80%, 11.10% annualized, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025. Deposits increased $191.7 million or 2.95%, 11.69% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $103.2 million or 2.01%, and noninterest-bearing deposits increased $15.0 million or 1.14%, from the linked quarter. The Southwest and Southeast Louisiana regions were responsible for the majority of the net loan production and deposit growth for the quarter.
  • Stable Net Interest Margin (NIM). Net interest income totaled $70.9 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.71% and 2.92%, respectively, compared to $69.3 million, 3.68% and 2.85% for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.4 million) were 3.64% and 2.84% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, compared to 3.63% and 2.80% (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.1 million) for the linked quarter.
  • Improving Shareholder Value. During the fourth quarter, the board of directors approved a stock repurchase program, pursuant to which Business First repurchased 150,504 shares, with a market value of $3.7 million, at a weighted average price of $24.79 per share. Book value per common share increased to $27.95 at Dec. 31, 2025, compared to $27.23 at Sep. 30, 2025. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share increased from $22.63 at the linked quarter to $23.36 at Dec. 31, 2025, 3.21% or 12.74% annualized.

Statement of Financial Condition

Loans

Loans held for investment increased $168.4 million or 2.80%, 11.10% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. The commercial and residential real estate portfolios increased $148.7 million and $16.6 million, respectively, compared to the linked quarter. Texas-based loans represented approximately 39% of the overall loan portfolio as of Dec. 31, 2025, based on unpaid principal balance. For 2025, loans held for investment increased $208.1 million or 3.48%.

Credit Quality

The ratio of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment increased 42 basis points (bps) to 1.24% at Dec. 31, 2025, while the ratio of nonperforming assets compared to total assets increased 26 bps to 1.09% compared to the linked quarter. The increases in the nonperforming loans and assets ratios over the linked quarter were largely attributable to the deterioration of a single $25.8 million commercial real estate relationship.

Securities

The securities portfolio increased $3.3 million or 0.33%, from the linked quarter. This increase was impacted by $4.0 million in positive pre-tax fair value adjustments. The securities portfolio, based on estimated fair value, represented 12.04% of total assets as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Deposits

Deposits increased $191.7 million or 2.95%, 11.69% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $103.2 million or 2.01%, and noninterest-bearing deposits increased $15.0 million or 1.14% from the linked quarter. For 2025, deposits increased $187.3 million or 2.88%.

During the fourth quarter, interest bearing deposits increased $236.2 million or 4.60% and noninterest bearing deposits decreased $44.5 million or 3.26%. The increase in interest-bearing deposits were largely impacted by approximately $105.1 million in public funds and $60.8 million in commercial money market accounts.

Borrowings

Borrowings increased $56.5 million or 11.41%, from the linked quarter due primarily to increases in short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders' equity increased $18.4 million or 2.10% compared to the linked quarter. Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) increased $3.1 million or 8.62%, during the quarter due to positive after-tax fair value adjustments in the securities portfolio. Book value per common share increased to $27.95 at Dec. 31, 2025, compared to $27.23 at Sep. 30, 2025, due to strong earnings. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share increased from $22.63 at the linked quarter to $23.36 at Dec. 31, 2025, 3.21% or 12.74% annualized.

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, net interest income totaled $70.9 million, compared to $69.3 million from the linked quarter. Loan yields decreased 13 bps to 6.88% compared to 7.01% from the linked quarter and interest-bearing asset yields decreased 14 bps to 6.17% compared to 6.31% from the linked quarter. Net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.71% and 2.92% compared to 3.68% and 2.85% for the linked quarter. The overall cost of funds, which included noninterest-bearing deposits, decreased 17 bps from 2.81% to 2.64% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025. Reversal of previously accrued interest income on nonaccrual loans reduced the net interest margin by five bps for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025.

Non-GAAP net interest income (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.4 million) totaled $69.4 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, compared to $68.2 million (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.1 million) for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.4 million) were 3.64% and 2.84%, respectively, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, compared to 3.63% and 2.80% (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.1 million) for the linked quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, Business First recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.1 million, compared to $3.2 million from the linked quarter. The current quarter’s reserve was largely impacted by $6.8 million in net charge-offs and $168.4 million in loan growth, partially offset by qualitative adjustments. At Dec. 31, 2025, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment ratio was 0.94%, compared to 1.03% for the linked quarter.

Other Income

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, other income increased $0.6 million or 4.79%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase was largely attributable to growth of $0.7 million in swap fee income, $0.3 million in fee and brokerage commissions and $0.3 million in other income, partially offset by a loss on disposal other assets of -$1.0 million. Excluding the -$1.0 million loss on disposal of other assets related to branch closures during the fourth quarter, other income was $13.2 million compared to $11.6 million for the linked quarter, an increase of $1.6 million, or 13.77%.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, other expenses increased $3.5 million or 7.22% compared to the linked quarter. The increase was largely attributable to a $2.8 million increase in salaries and employee benefits. Salaries and benefits were impacted favorably during the third quarter due to a one-time $2.0 million tax credit refund. Excluding merger-related, core conversion expenses and tax refunds recognized in the current and linked quarters, other expenses were $50.2 million compared to $49.3 million for the linked quarter, an increase of $0.9 million, or 1.88%.

Return on Assets and Common Equity

Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.04% and 10.18% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, compared to 1.08% and 10.80%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.16% and 11.40% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, compared to 1.06% and 10.65%, for the linked quarter.

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity were 1.05% and 10.59%, compared to 0.86% and 9.54%, respectively, compared to the linked year. Non-GAAP return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity were 1.06% and 10.73% compared to 0.94% and 10.51%, for the linked year.

Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
 December 31,September 30,December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2025  2025  2024 
    
Balance Sheet Ratios   
    
Loans (HFI) to Deposits 92.40% 92.53% 91.86%
Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio 10.92% 11.04% 10.18%
    
Loans Receivable Held for Investment (HFI)   
    
Commercial$1,921,833 $1,920,813 $1,868,675 
Real Estate:   
Commercial 2,611,279  2,462,617  2,483,223 
Construction 639,069  638,907  670,502 
Residential 944,065  927,456  884,533 
Total Real Estate 4,194,413  4,028,980  4,038,258 
Consumer and Other 73,244  71,262  74,466 
Total Loans (Held for Investment)$6,189,490 $6,021,055 $5,981,399 
    
Allowance for Loan Losses   
    
Balance, Beginning of Period$57,062 $58,496 $42,154 
Oakwood - PCD ALLL -  -  8,410 
Charge-offs – Quarterly (7,153) (3,415) (2,290)
Recoveries – Quarterly 309  348  654 
Provision for Loan Losses – Quarterly 3,741  1,633  5,912 
Balance, End of Period$53,959 $57,062 $54,840 
    
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI) 0.87% 0.95% 0.92%
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans (HFI) (1) 0.94% 1.03% 0.98%
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Quarterly Total Loans 0.11% 0.05% 0.03%
    
Remaining Loan Purchase Discount$7,489 $8,943 $12,121 
    
Nonperforming Assets   
    
Nonperforming Loans:   
Nonaccrual Loans$74,471 $45,362 $24,147 
Loans Past Due 90 Days or More 2,215  3,929  860 
Total Nonperforming Loans 76,686  49,291  25,007 
Other Nonperforming Assets:   
Other Real Estate Owned 13,013  16,766  5,529 
Other Nonperforming Assets -  -  - 
Total Other Nonperforming Assets 13,013  16,766  5,529 
Total Nonperforming Assets$89,699 $66,057 $30,536 
    
Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI) 1.24% 0.82% 0.42%
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 1.09% 0.83% 0.39%
    
(1) Allowance for Credit Losses includes the Allowance for Loan Loss and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments.
    


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
       
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31,September 30,December 31, December 31,December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025  2025  2024   2025  2024 
       
Per Share Data      
       
Basic Earnings per Common Share$0.71 $0.73 $0.52  $2.81 $2.27 
Diluted Earnings per Common Share 0.71  0.73  0.51   2.79  2.26 
Dividends per Common Share 0.15  0.14  0.14   0.57  0.56 
Book Value per Common Share 27.95  27.23  24.62   27.95  24.62 
       
       
Average Common Shares Outstanding 29,493,016  29,544,425  29,311,111   29,396,462  26,253,846 
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 29,669,253  29,656,639  29,520,781   29,545,702  26,452,084 
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding 29,510,668  29,615,370  29,552,358   29,510,668  29,552,358 
       
       
Annualized Performance Ratios      
       
Return to Common Shareholders on Average Assets (1) 1.04% 1.08% 0.78%  1.05% 0.86%
Return to Common Shareholders on Average Common Equity (1) 10.18% 10.80% 8.23%  10.59% 9.54%
Net Interest Margin (1) 3.71% 3.68% 3.61%  3.69% 3.48%
Net Interest Spread (1) 2.92% 2.85% 2.77%  2.89% 2.55%
Efficiency Ratio (2) 63.10% 60.45% 63.91%  62.55% 65.42%
       
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets$8,016,094 $7,921,159 $7,721,338  $7,873,743 $6,973,735 
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Common Equity 818,617  790,148  731,820   778,480  625,914 
       
Other Expenses      
       
Salaries and Employee Benefits$30,426 $27,613 $28,101  $115,853 $103,917 
Occupancy and Bank Premises 3,032  3,324  3,166   12,876  10,944 
Depreciation and Amortization 2,049  2,036  2,278   8,313  7,540 
Data Processing 3,227  3,972  3,856   15,756  11,957 
FDIC Assessment Fees 850  988  1,009   3,883  3,598 
Legal and Other Professional Fees 1,436  1,024  975   4,566  3,756 
Advertising and Promotions 1,595  1,205  1,710   5,179  4,878 
Utilities and Communications 768  767  775   3,011  2,883 
Ad Valorem Shares Tax 870  1,125  1,357   4,245  4,057 
Directors' Fees 224  261  290   957  1,085 
Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs 254  355  182   659  301 
Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses 1,257  477  168   2,194  1,236 
Other 6,424  5,735  5,703   25,586  21,500 
Total Other Expenses$52,412 $48,882 $49,570  $203,078 $177,652 



Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
       
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31,September 30,December 31, December 31,December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025  2025  2024   2025  2024 
       
Other Income      
       
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts$2,646 $2,565 $2,878  $10,704 $10,577 
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities 35  77  21   64  7 
Debit Card and ATM Fee Income 1,970  1,915  2,069   7,701  7,659 
Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income 783  802  990   3,151  2,875 
Gain on Sales of Loans 777  624  252   3,438  2,973 
Mortgage Origination Income 114  122  36   401  238 
Fees and Brokerage Commission 2,172  1,880  2,063   8,180  7,844 
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned 312  470  40   570  89 
Gain (Loss) on Disposal of Other Assets (994) -  -   (839) (15)
Gain on Extinguishment of Debt -  -  -   630  - 
Gain on Branch Sale -  -  -   3,360  - 
Swap Fee Income 1,805  1,065  1,288   4,417  2,739 
Pass-Through Income (Loss) from Other Investments 267  133  186   905  1,208 
Other 2,343  2,018  2,034   8,860  7,999 
Total Other Income$12,230 $11,671 $11,857  $51,542 $44,193 
       
       
(1) Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.
(2) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.



Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
    
  
 December 31,September 30,December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2025  2025  2024 
    
Assets   
    
Cash and Due From Banks$411,175 $399,079 $319,098 
Federal Funds Sold 172,393  101,103  197,669 
Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell 25,587  25,518  50,835 
Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values 989,229  985,938  893,549 
Mortgage Loans Held for Sale 1,094  433  717 
Loans and Lease Receivable 6,189,490  6,021,055  5,981,399 
Allowance for Loan Losses (53,959) (57,062) (54,840)
Net Loans and Lease Receivable 6,135,531  5,963,993  5,926,559 
Premises and Equipment, Net 73,982  77,944  81,953 
Accrued Interest Receivable 38,494  37,171  35,872 
Other Equity Securities 49,342  44,313  41,100 
Other Real Estate Owned 13,013  16,766  5,529 
Cash Value of Life Insurance 120,292  119,509  117,645 
Deferred Taxes, Net 20,477  21,433  29,591 
Goodwill 121,146  121,146  121,572 
Core Deposit and Customer Intangibles 14,497  15,136  17,252 
Other Assets 28,488  24,380  18,149 
    
Total Assets$8,214,740 $7,953,862 $7,857,090 
    
    
Liabilities   
    
Deposits   
Noninterest-Bearing$1,322,074 $1,366,558 $1,357,045 
Interest-Bearing 5,376,516  5,140,304  5,154,286 
Total Deposits 6,698,590  6,506,862  6,511,331 
    
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 22,622  29,896  22,621 
Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings 431,200  367,408  355,875 
Subordinated Debt 92,530  92,587  99,760 
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 5,000  5,000  5,000 
Accrued Interest Payable 4,166  4,064  5,969 
Other Liabilities 63,749  69,605  57,068 
    
Total Liabilities 7,317,857  7,075,422  7,057,624 
    
Shareholders' Equity   
    
Preferred Stock 71,930  71,930  71,930 
Common Stock 29,511  29,615  29,552 
Additional Paid-In Capital 502,155  503,325  500,024 
Retained Earnings 326,574  309,999  260,958 
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (33,287) (36,429) (62,998)
    
Total Shareholders' Equity 896,883  878,440  799,466 
    
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$8,214,740 $7,953,862 $7,857,090 



Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
       
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31,September 30,December 31, December 31,December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2024  2025 2024
       
Interest Income:      
Interest and Fees on Loans$105,515$106,662$104,697 $419,197$374,555
Interest and Dividends on Securities 7,942 7,554 7,310  29,016 25,259
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks 4,323 4,472 4,135  16,798 14,950
Total Interest Income 117,780 118,688 116,142  465,011 414,764
       
Interest Expense:      
Interest on Deposits 41,580 43,358 44,862  168,923 165,094
Interest on Borrowings 5,338 6,054 5,551  22,925 22,287
Total Interest Expense 46,918 49,412 50,413  191,848 187,381
       
Net Interest Income 70,862 69,276 65,729  273,163 227,383
       
Provision for Credit Losses 3,098 3,183 6,712  11,318 10,873
       
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 67,764 66,093 59,017  261,845 216,510
       
Other Income:      
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 2,646 2,565 2,878  10,704 10,577
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities 35 77 21  64 7
Gain on Sales of Loans 777 624 252  3,438 2,973
Other Income 8,772 8,405 8,706  37,336 30,636
Total Other Income 12,230 11,671 11,857  51,542 44,193
       
Other Expenses:      
Salaries and Employee Benefits 30,426 27,613 28,101  115,853 103,917
Occupancy and Equipment Expense 6,809 7,284 7,087  28,611 23,989
Merger and Conversion-Related Expense 1,257 477 168  2,194 1,236
Other Expenses 13,920 13,508 14,214  56,420 48,510
Total Other Expenses 52,412 48,882 49,570  203,078 177,652
       
Income Before Income Taxes 27,582 28,882 21,304  110,309 83,051
       
Provision for Income Taxes 5,223 6,026 4,816  22,448 17,944
       
Net Income 22,359 22,856 16,488  87,861 65,107
       
Preferred Stock Dividends 1,350 1,351 1,350  5,401 5,401
       
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders$21,009$21,505$15,138 $82,460$59,706
       



Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
            
            
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
 Average   Average   Average  
 OutstandingInterest Earned /Average OutstandingInterest Earned /Average OutstandingInterest Earned /Average
(Dollars in thousands)BalanceInterest PaidYield / Rate BalanceInterest PaidYield / Rate BalanceInterest PaidYield / Rate
            
Assets           
            
Interest-Earning Assets:           
Total Loans$6,087,213 $105,5156.88% $6,036,622 $106,6627.01% $5,911,183 $104,6977.05%
Securities 1,008,870  7,9423.12%  978,502  7,5543.06%  980,566  7,3102.97%
Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell 25,579  3104.81%  25,490  3305.14%  44,252  6035.42%
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 448,030  4,0133.55%  419,413  4,1423.92%  346,035  4,1354.75%
Total Interest-Earning Assets 7,569,692  117,7806.17%  7,460,027  118,6886.31%  7,237,784  116,1426.38%
Allowance for Loan Losses (57,450) .  (58,468) .  (52,130)  
Noninterest-Earning Assets 503,852     519,600     535,684   
Total Assets$8,016,094 $117,780  $7,921,159 $118,688  $7,721,338 $116,142 
            
            
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity           
            
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:           
Interest-Bearing Deposits$5,225,304 $41,5803.16% $5,122,136 $43,3583.36% $5,053,759 $44,8623.53%
Subordinated Debt 92,564  1,2205.23%  92,624  1,2355.29%  99,797  1,3315.31%
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 5,000  967.58%  5,000  1007.93%  5,000  1078.51%
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 369,410  3,8374.12%  424,287  4,5474.25%  373,236  3,9754.24%
Other Borrowings 28,197  1852.60%  26,176  1722.61%  21,569  1382.55%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,720,475  46,9183.25%  5,670,223  49,4123.46%  5,553,361  50,4133.61%
            
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:           
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 1,330,023    $1,315,064    $1,292,623   
Other Liabilities 75,049     73,794     71,604   
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 1,405,072     1,388,858     1,364,227   
Shareholders' Equity:           
Common Shareholders' Equity 818,617     790,148     731,820   
Preferred Equity 71,930     71,930     71,930   
Total Shareholders' Equity 890,547     862,078     803,750   
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$8,016,094    $7,921,159    $7,721,338   
            
Net Interest Spread  2.92%   2.85%   2.77%
Net Interest Income $70,862   $69,276   $65,729 
Net Interest Margin  3.71%   3.68%   3.61%
            
Overall Cost of Funds  2.64%   2.81%   2.93%
            
NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.
            



Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
        
 Year Ended
 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
 Average   Average  
 OutstandingInterest Earned /Average OutstandingInterest Earned /Average
(Dollars in thousands)BalanceInterest PaidYield / Rate BalanceInterest PaidYield / Rate
        
Assets       
        
Interest-Earning Assets:       
Total Loans$6,023,214 $419,1976.96% $5,327,466 $374,5557.03%
Securities 962,566  29,0163.01%  907,736  24,5022.70%
Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell 33,178  1,6925.10%  13,657  7575.54%
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 383,504  15,1063.94%  287,474  14,9505.20%
Total Interest-Earning Assets 7,402,462  465,0116.28%  6,536,333  414,7646.35%
Allowance for Loan Losses (56,902)    (43,931)  
Noninterest-Earning Assets 528,183     481,333   
Total Assets$7,873,743 $465,011  $6,973,735 $414,764 
        
        
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity       
        
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:       
Interest-Bearing Deposits$5,134,522 $168,9233.29% $4,427,233 $165,0943.73%
Subordinated Debt 93,765  4,9525.28%  99,884  5,3945.40%
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 5,000  3957.90%  5,000  4478.94%
Bank Term Funding Program -  -0.00%  64,754  2,7884.31%
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 400,849  16,9734.23%  317,462  13,1644.15%
Other Borrowings 23,337  6052.59%  19,464  4942.54%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities$5,657,473  191,8483.39%  4,933,797  187,3813.80%
        
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:       
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 1,296,162     1,285,445   
Other Liabilities 69,698     56,649   
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 1,365,860     1,342,094   
Shareholders' Equity:       
Common Shareholders' Equity 778,480     625,914   
Preferred Equity 71,930     71,930   
Total Shareholders' Equity 850,410     697,844   
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$7,873,743    $6,973,735   
        
Net Interest Spread  2.89%   2.55%
Net Interest Income $273,163   $227,383 
Net Interest Margin  3.69%   3.48%
        
Overall Cost of Funds  2.76%   3.01%
        
NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.



Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
       
 Three Months Ended Full Year
 December 31,September 30,December 31,December 31,December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025  2025  2024   2025  2024 
       
Interest Income:      
Interest income$117,780 $118,688 $116,142  $465,011 $414,764 
Core interest income 117,780  118,688  116,142   465,011  414,764 
Interest Expense:      
Interest expense 46,918  49,412  50,413   191,848  187,381 
Core interest expense 46,918  49,412  50,413   191,848  187,381 
Provision for Credit Losses:(b)      
Provision for credit losses 3,098  3,183  6,712   11,318  10,873 
CECL Oakwood impact (3) -  -  (4,824)  -  (4,824)
Core provision expense 3,098  3,183  1,888   11,318  6,049 
Other Income:      
Other income 12,230  11,671  11,857   51,542  44,193 
Loss (gain) on former bank premises and equipment 995  -  -   840  (50)
(Gain) loss on sale of securities (35) (77) (21)  (64) (7)
Gain on extinguishment of debt -  -  -   (630) - 
Gain on branch sale -  -  -   (3,360) - 
Core other income 13,190  11,594  11,836   48,328  44,136 
Other Expense:      
Other expense 52,412  48,882  49,570   203,078  177,652 
Acquisition-related expenses (2) (1,406) (1,157) (168)  (3,810) (1,621)
Core conversion expenses (796) (439) (463)  (2,460) (974)
Tax credit - ERC -  1,997  -   1,997  - 
Core other expense 50,210  49,283  48,939   198,805  175,057 
Pre-Tax Income:(a)      
Pre-tax income 27,582  28,882  21,304   110,309  83,051 
CECL Oakwood impact (3) -  -  4,824   -  4,824 
Loss (gain) on former bank premises and equipment 995  -  -   840  (50)
(Gain) loss on sale of securities (35) (77) (21)  (64) (7)
Gain on extinguishment of debt -  -  -   (630) - 
Gain on branch sale -  -  -   (3,360) - 
Acquisition-related expenses (2) 1,406  1,157  168   3,810  1,621 
Core conversion expenses 796  439  463   2,460  974 
Tax credit - ERC -  (1,997) -   (1,997) - 
Core pre-tax income 30,744  28,404  26,738   111,368  90,413 



Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
       
 Three Months Ended Full Year
 December 31,September 30,December 31,December 31,December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025  2025  2024   2025  2024 
Provision for Income Taxes:(1)      
Provision for income taxes 5,223  6,026  4,816   22,448  17,944 
Tax on CECL Oakwood impact (3) -  -  1,019   -  1,019 
Tax on loss (gain) on former bank premises and equipment 210  -  -   177  (11)
Tax on (gain) loss on sale of securities (8) (16) (4)  (13) (1)
Tax on gain on extinguishment of debt -  -  -   (133) - 
Tax on gain on branch sale -  -  -   (833) - 
Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2) 281  157  6   682  97 
Tax on core conversion expenses 168  93  97   521  205 
Tax on tax credit - ERC -  (422) -   (422) - 
Core provision for income taxes 5,874  5,838  5,934   22,427  19,252 
Preferred Dividends:      
Preferred dividends 1,350  1,351  1,350   5,401  5,401 
Core preferred dividends 1,350  1,351  1,350   5,401  5,401 


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
       
 Three Months Ended Full Year
 December 31,September 30,December 31,December 31,December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025  2025  2024   2025  2024 
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:      
Net income available to common shareholders 21,009  21,505  15,138   82,460  59,706 
CECL Oakwood impact (3), net of tax -  -  3,805   -  3,805 
Loss (gain) on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax 785  -  -   663  (39)
(Gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax (27) (61) (17)  (51) (6)
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax -  -  -   (497) - 
Gain on branch sale, net of tax -  -  -   (2,527) - 
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 1,125  1,000  162   3,128  1,524 
Core conversion expenses, net of tax 628  346  366   1,939  769 
Tax Credit - ERC, net of tax -  (1,575) -   (1,575) - 
Core net income available to common shareholders$23,520 $21,215 $19,454  $83,540 $65,759 
       
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings available to common shareholders (a+b)$30,680 $32,065 $28,016  $121,627 $93,924 
CECL Oakwood impact (3) -  -  4,824   -  4,824 
Loss on former bank premises and equipment 995  -  -   840  (50)
(Gain) loss on sale of securities (35) (77) (21)  (64) (7)
Gain on extinguishment of debt -  -  -   (630) - 
Gain on branch sale -  -  -   (3,360) - 
Acquisition-related expenses (2) 1,406  1,157  168   3,810  1,621 
Core conversion expenses 796  439  463   2,460  974 
Tax credit - ERC -  (1,997) -   (1,997) - 
Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings$33,842 $31,587 $33,450  $122,686 $101,286 



Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
       
 Three Months Ended Full Year
 December 31,September 30,December 31,December 31,December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025  2025  2024   2025  2024 
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 29,669,253  29,656,639  29,520,781   29,545,702  26,452,084 
       
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share:      
Diluted earnings per common share$0.71 $0.73 $0.51  $2.79 $2.26 
CECL Oakwood impact (3), net of tax - $- $0.13   -  0.14 
Loss on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax 0.02  -  0.00   0.02  - 
(Gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax (0.00) (0.00) -   (0.00) - 
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax -  -  -   (0.02) - 
Gain on branch sale, net of tax -  -  -   (0.09) - 
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 0.04  0.03  0.01   0.11  0.06 
Core conversion expenses, net of tax 0.02  0.01  0.01   0.07  0.03 
Tax credit - ERC, net of taxes -  (0.05) -   (0.05) - 
Core diluted earnings per common share$0.79 $0.72 $0.66  $2.83 $2.49 
       
Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per common share$1.03 $1.08 $0.95  $4.12 $3.55 
CECL Oakwood impact (3) -  -  0.16   -  0.18 
Loss on former bank premises and equipment 0.03  -  -   0.03  - 
(Gain) loss on sale of securities (0.00) (0.00) 0.00   (0.00) - 
Gain on extinguishment of debt -  -  -   (0.02) - 
Gain on branch sale -  -  -   (0.11) - 
Acquisition-related expenses (2) 0.05  0.04  0.01   0.13  0.06 
Core conversion expenses 0.03  0.02  0.02   0.08  0.04 
Tax credit - ERC -  (0.07) -   (0.07) - 
Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per common share$1.14 $1.07 $1.14  $4.16 $3.83 
       
(1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21.129% for 2025 and 2024. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates.
(2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.     
(3) CECL non-purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) provision/unfunded commitment expense attributable to the Oakwood acquisition. 


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
    
    
 December 31,September 30,December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025  2025  2024 
    
Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity:   
Total shareholders' equity$896,883 $878,440 $799,466 
Preferred stock (71,930) (71,930) (71,930)
Total common shareholders' equity 824,953  806,510  727,536 
Goodwill (121,146) (121,146) (121,572)
Core deposit and customer intangible (14,497) (15,136) (17,252)
Total tangible common equity$689,310 $670,228 $588,712 
    
    
Total Assets:   
Total assets$8,214,740 $7,953,862 $7,857,090 
Goodwill (121,146) (121,146) (121,572)
Core deposit and customer intangible (14,497) (15,136) (17,252)
Total tangible assets$8,079,097 $7,817,580 $7,718,266 
    
Common shares outstanding 29,510,668  29,615,370  29,552,358 
    
Book value per common share$27.95 $27.23 $24.62 
Tangible book value per common share$23.36 $22.63 $19.92 
Common equity to total assets 10.04% 10.14% 9.26%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.53% 8.57% 7.63%



Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
       
 Three Months Ended Full Year
 December 31,September 30,December 31, December 31,December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025  2025  2024   2025  2024 
       
       
Total Quarterly Average Assets$8,016,094 $7,791,371 $7,721,338  $7,873,743 $6,973,735 
Total Quarterly Average Common Equity$818,617 $790,148 $731,820  $778,480 $625,914 
       
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:      
Net income available to common shareholders$21,009 $21,505 $15,138  $82,460 $59,706 
CECL Oakwood impact (3), net of tax -  -  3,805   -  3,805 
Loss (gain) on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax 785  (61) -   663  (39)
(Gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax (27) -  (17)  (51) (6)
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax -  -  -   (497) - 
Gain on branch sale, net of tax -  -  -   (2,527) - 
Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax 1,125  1,000  162   3,128  1,524 
Core conversion expenses, net of tax 628  346  366   1,939  769 
Tax credit - ERC, net of tax -  (1,575) -   (1,575) - 
Core net income available to common shareholders$23,520 $21,215 $19,454  $83,540 $65,759 
       
Return to common shareholders on average assets (annualized) (2) 1.04% 1.08% 0.78%  1.05% 0.86%
Core return on average assets (annualized) (2) 1.16% 1.06% 1.00%  1.06% 0.94%
Return to common shareholders on average common equity (annualized) (2) 10.18% 10.80% 8.23%  10.59% 9.54%
Core return on average common equity (annualized) (2) 11.40% 10.65% 10.58%  10.73% 10.51%
       
Interest Income:      
Interest income$117,780 $118,688 $116,142  $465,011 $414,764 
Core interest income 117,780  118,688  116,142   465,011  414,764 
Interest Expense:      
Interest expense 46,918  49,412  50,413   191,848  187,381 
Core interest expense 46,918  49,412  50,413   191,848  187,381 
Other Income:      
Other income 12,230  11,671  11,857   51,542  44,193 
Loss (gain) on former bank premises and equipment 995  -  -   840  (50)
(Gain) loss on sale of securities (35) (77) (21)  (64) (7)
Gain on extinguishment of debt -  -  -   (630) - 
Gain on branch sale -  -  -   (3,360) - 
Core other income 13,190  11,594  11,836   48,328  44,136 



Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
       
 Three Months Ended Full Year
 December 31,September 30,December 31, December 31,December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025  2025  2024   2025  2024 
Other Expense:      
Other expense 52,412  48,882  49,570   203,078  177,652 
Acquisition-related expenses (1,406) (1,157) (168)  (3,810) (1,621)
Core conversion expenses (796) (439) (463)  (2,460) (974)
Tax credit - ERC -  1,997  -   1,997  - 
Core other expense$50,210 $49,283 $48,939  $198,805 $175,057 
       
Efficiency Ratio:      
Other expense (a)$52,412 $48,882 $49,570  $203,078 $177,652 
Core other expense (c)$50,210 $49,283 $48,939  $198,805 $175,057 
Net interest and other income (1) (b)$83,057 $80,870 $77,565  $324,641 $271,569 
Core net interest and other income (1) (d)$84,052 $80,870 $77,565  $321,491 $271,519 
Efficiency ratio (a/b) 63.10% 60.45% 63.91%  62.55% 65.42%
Core efficiency ratio (c/d) 59.74% 60.94% 63.09%  61.84% 64.47%
       
Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets$7,569,692 $7,299,899 $7,237,784  $7,402,462 $6,536,333 
       
Net Interest Income:      
Net interest income$70,862 $69,276 $65,729  $273,163 $227,383 
Loan discount accretion (1,418) (1,111) (997)  (4,089) (4,182)
Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion$69,444 $68,165 $64,732  $269,074 $223,201 
       
Net interest margin (2) 3.71% 3.68% 3.61%  3.69% 3.48%
Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2) 3.64% 3.63% 3.56%  3.63% 3.41%
Net interest spread (2) 2.92% 2.85% 2.77%  2.89% 2.55%
Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion (2) 2.84% 2.80% 2.72%  2.84% 2.48%
       
(1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities.      
(2) Calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.      
(3) CECL non-PCD provision/unfunded commitment expense attributable to the Oakwood acquisition.    

