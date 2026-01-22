Carlyle Credit Income Fund Schedules First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Investor Conference Call

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlyle Credit Income Fund (“we,” “us,” “our,” “CCIF” or the “Fund”) (NYSE: CCIF) announced today that it will release financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, for its first quarter of 2026. CCIF will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 26, 2026, to discuss the results.

The conference call will be available via public webcast via a link on Carlyle Credit Income Fund’s website at www.carlylecreditincomefund.com and a replay will also be available on the website soon after the call’s completion.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE: CCIF) is an externally managed closed-end fund focused on investing in primarily equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs"). The CLOs are collateralized by a portfolio consisting primarily of U.S. senior secured loans with a large number of distinct underlying borrowers across various industry sectors. CCIF is externally managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C. (“CGCIM”), an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Carlyle. CCIF draws upon the significant scale and resources of Carlyle as one of the world's largest CLO managers.

Web: www.carlylecreditincomefund.com

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Carlyle AlpInvest. With $474 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2025, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,400 people in 27 offices across four continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com . Follow Carlyle on X @OneCarlyle and on LinkedIn at The Carlyle Group.

