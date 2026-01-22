Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividends, Increasing Quarterly Common Stock Dividend Rate By 10%

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share of outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on February 19, 2026, to shareholders of record as of February 5, 2026. This represents an increase of 10% from the $0.50 quarterly cash dividend paid in each of the quarters of 2025.

Additionally, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a cash dividend on outstanding shares of the Company’s 7.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2026.

