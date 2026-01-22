Acuity Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

Atlanta, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Inc. (NYSE: AYI) Board of Directors (the “Board”) increases the quarterly dividend by 17% percent to 20 cents per share from 17 cents per share. The dividend is payable on February 13, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 2, 2026.

About Acuity

Acuity Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces, light and more things to come. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL) and Acuity Intelligent Spaces (AIS), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people’s lives.

We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management solutions, and an audio, video and control platform. We focus on customer outcomes and drive growth and productivity to increase market share and deliver superior returns. We look to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.

Acuity Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia with operations across North America, Europe and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 13,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuityinc.com.

Investor Contact:

Charlotte McLaughlin

Vice President, Investor Relations

(404) 853-1456

investorrelations@acuityinc.com

Media Contact:

April Appling

Senior Vice President, Corporate Marekting and Communications

corporatecommunications@acuityinc.com