Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) (“RHP”), a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in group-oriented, upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences, announced today its participation in two upcoming institutional investor conferences. Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jennifer Hutcheson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present to investors at both conferences. Sarah Martin, Vice President of Investor Relations, will also be in attendance.

Raymond James & Associates’ 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

RHP will present the Company’s recent financial performance and business strategy on Monday, March 2, at 1:05 p.m. ET. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available after the presentation and will run for 360 days.

Citi’s 31st Annual Global Property CEO Conference

RHP will participate in a company roundtable presentation led by a Citi research analyst on Tuesday, March 3, at 7:30 a.m. ET. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available after the presentation and will run for one year.

The presentations will be webcasted and can be accessed on the Company’s website at www.rymanhp.com. To listen to the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the scheduled presentation to register, download, and install necessary multimedia streaming software.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company’s holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa and JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company’s hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 12,364 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns an approximate 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (“OEG”), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium; WSM 650 AM; Ole Red; Category 10; Nashville-area attractions; Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas; and a majority interest in Southern Entertainment, a leading festival and events business. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company’s financial results.

