AMC Networks Chief Financial Officer Patrick O'Connell to Depart

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: AMCX] announced today that Patrick O’Connell, Chief Financial Officer, will be departing the company to pursue an opportunity outside of the media industry. Mr. O’Connell will remain with AMC Networks through March and participate in the company’s 2025 Fourth Quarter and Year-End earnings call. The company has initiated a search for Mr. O’Connell’s successor.

“On behalf of the Board and the entire company, I want to thank Patrick for his leadership, partnership, and meaningful contributions to AMC Networks,” said Kristin Dolan, AMC Networks Chief Executive Officer. “He has been a trusted colleague and steady leader who’s played an important role supporting our strategic priorities and positioning our company for continued success. His decision to pursue this new opportunity outside the media industry comes with our full support, and we wish him every success in this next chapter.”

“I am grateful to the Dolan family, the Board and the Company's leadership team for their support,” said O’Connell. “It has been a privilege to work with such a talented organization. I am proud of what we accomplished together and am confident in the future of AMC Networks.”

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is home to many of the greatest stories and characters in TV and film and the premier destination for passionate and engaged fan communities around the world. The Company creates and curates celebrated series and films across distinct brands and makes them available to audiences everywhere. Its portfolio includes targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, HIDIVE and ALL REALITY; cable networks AMC, BBC AMERICA (which includes U.S. distribution and sales responsibilities for BBC News), IFC, SundanceTV and We TV; and film distribution labels Independent Film Company and RLJE Films. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its in-house studio, production and distribution operation behind acclaimed and fan-favorite original franchises including The Walking Dead Universe and the Anne Rice Immortal Universe; and AMC Networks International, its international programming business.

Contacts

Investor Relations Corporate Communications Nicholas Seibert Georgia Juvelis Nicholas.seibert@amcnetworks.com Georgia.juvelis@amcnetworks.com



