Foresight Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

WINNEBAGO, Ill., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Financial Group, Inc. (OTCQX: FGFH) reported net income of $2.54 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, a 2% increase compared to $2.49 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2024, and a 59% increase compared to $1.60 million reported for the third quarter of 2025. Diluted Earnings per Share for the fourth quarter was $0.70 compared to $0.69 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.44 for the most recent quarter ended September 30, 2025. The 2025 fourth quarter results include $1.16 million in non-recurring expenses, a $961 thousand impairment charge on a non-marketable equity investment and $197 thousand of conversion related expenses. The fourth quarter results produced a Return on Average Equity of 5.96% and Return on Average Assets of 0.60%.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 decreased by 38% to $7.87 million compared to $12.66 million for 2024. The decrease in net income reflects a $1.63 million increase in provision for loan losses, a $2.92 million impairment charge related to an other equity investment and $3.49 million of charter consolidation related expenses. Diluted Earnings per Share for 2025 was $2.17 compared to $3.59 for 2024.

Foresight CEO Peter Q. Morrison stated “the final systems conversions and operational consolidation of our Company’s six separate banking charters into one was completed during the fourth quarter. The charter consolidation process, which included five core and ancillary systems conversions, was an expensive and time-consuming effort that we are happy to have behind us. That, coupled with the legacy credit challenges and associated credit marks, which were primarily from our German American market, caused 2025 to be both a challenging and transitional year. As a result of concerted efforts throughout 2025 to significantly improve our credit profile, we were able to achieve a 46% reduction in non-performing assets which is reflected in our fourth quarter results. We are grateful to see renewed interest in Foresight’s stock, which closed at $43.25 on January 21, 2026, a 34% increase over the closing price one year earlier. As we enter 2026, the Company is positioned for future growth and profitability, and we are focused on gaining operational efficiencies, strengthening our sales culture, enhancing our product offerings, and maintaining a strong credit culture.”

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by $2.08 million, or 17%, to $14.30 million as compared to $12.23 million for the fourth quarter of 2024; and increased by $1.15 million, or 9%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The taxable equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.53% compared to 3.14% in the fourth quarter of 2024; and 3.41% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025 increased by $3.69 million, or 8%, to $52.67 million compared to $48.99 million for 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.35% for 2025, increasing ten basis points over 2024. The Federal Reserve rate cuts in late third quarter and in the fourth quarter of 2025 contributed to the Company’s ability to lower cost of funds more than the decrease in earning asset yields.

Total loans increased by $4.6 million during the quarter to $1.141 billion as of December 31, 2025 compared to $1.137 billion as of September 30, 2025; and increased by $26.2 million, or 2%, since the end of 2024. Overall loan growth for the quarter was hindered by pay-offs of participations purchased and other intentional exits of watch credits.

Total deposits increased by $46.4 million during the fourth quarter to $1.43 billion as of December 31, 2025; and increased by $27.8 million as compared to total deposits at the end of 2024.

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 increased by $107 thousand to $772 thousand as compared to $665 thousand in the fourth quarter of the prior year; and increased by $400 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2025. The provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $2.68 million, a $1.63 million increase over the provision expense for 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $1.41 million and $5 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively.

Total non-performing assets of the Company as of December 31, 2025 were $15.31 million compared to $28.43 million in the previous quarter, and $28.42 million at the end of 2024. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets dropped to 0.92% from 1.75% as of September 30, 2025 and 1.74% as of December 31, 2024. The drop in non-performing assets during the fourth includes $1.69 million of net paydowns, $1.41 million of net loan charge-offs, $961 thousand investment impairment charged to expense, $7.39 million of net upgrades to performing status, and $1.65 million reduction in loans over 90 days delinquent and foreclosed assets.

Non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 decreased $102 thousand to $1.77 million compared to $1.87 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025 increased by $1.31 million to $8.50 million compared to $7.19 million for 2024. This increase includes $1.2 million of non-recurring revenue received under a branding agreement.

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 totaled $11.87 million, a $1.62 million increase over $10.25 million in the fourth quarter of 2024; and a $487 thousand decrease from the most recent quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2025 increased by $9.46 million to $48.35 million compared to $38.89 million in 2024. This increase includes $6.65 million in non-recurring expenses. The table below breaks out non-recurring expenses by expense category for the full year 2025:

  
 Year Ended December 31,
 20252024
   Excluding 
 ActualNon-RecurringNon-Recurring Actual
Operating Expenses:ExpensesExpensesExpenses Expenses
 (in thousands)
Salaries and employee benefits26,03237925,653 24,670
Occupancy expense of premises, net3,042 3,042 2,692
Outside services2,1124531,659 1,611
Data processing5,281 5,281 4,302
Other11,8875,8166,071 5,619
      
 48,3546,64841,706 38,894
      
      

The non-recurring salaries and benefits and outside services are all attributable to the charter consolidation effort. Non-recurring other expenses include $2.69 million of charter consolidation expenses, a $2.92 million impairment of an other investment, and $238 thousand of other nonrecurring expenses. Excluding the non-recurring items noninterest expenses increased $2.72 million, or 7%, over 2024.

The closing price for the Company’s stock was $42.48, as of the close of business January 16, 2025. Tangible Book Value per Share of the Company’s common stock increased by $0.94 and $4.59 to $47.18 compared to $46.24 as of September 30, 2025 and $42.59 as of December 31, 2024, respectively. The Tangible Book Value per Share of the Company’s common stock, excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income increased $1.33 to $53.12 as of December 31, 2025, compared to $51.79 at the end of 2024.

About Foresight Financial Group, Inc.

Foresight Financial Group, Inc. is a the largest bank holding company headquartered in Winnebago County, Illinois and is the parent company of Foresight Bank, which operates in Northern Illinois under its divisional names Northwest Bank of Rockford, State Bank in Freeport, State Bank of Davis, German American State Bank in German Valley, Winnebago and Pecatonica, Lena State Bank, and the State Bank of Herscher. Foresight’s common stock is traded on the “OTCQX” market under the trading symbol FGFH.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," "likely", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions particularly in the Company's markets; potential deterioration in real estate values, success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which the Company, or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the Company or its customers. The inclusion of forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that future events or plans contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries    
Consolidated Statements of Income    
(Unaudited)    
     
 Year Ended December 31, 
  2025  2024 
 (in thousands, except per share data) 
Interest and dividend income:    
Interest and fees on Loans$70,893) $69,284 
Interest on investment securities 10415   8,861 
Interest on fed funds sold and other deposits 1384   2,559 
Total interest income 82,692   80,704 
Interest expense:    
Deposits 28,553   29,855 
Federal funds purchased 6   64 
FHLB and other borrowings 1,459   1,798 
Total interest expense 30,018   31,717 
Net interest income 52,674   48,987 
Provision for credit losses 2,680   1,052 
Net interest and dividend income, after provision for credit losses 49,994   47,935 
     
Noninterest income:    
Customer service fees 1,761   1,421 
Net securities gains (losses) 0   (111)
Gain on sale of loans, net 324   772 
Loan servicing fees, net 749   249 
Bank owned life insurance 667   1,110 
ATM / interchange fees 2,236   2,143 
Other 2,764   1,609 
Total noninterest income 8,501   7,193 
     
Noninterest expenses:    
Salaries and employee benefits 26,032   24,670 
Occupancy expense of premises, net 3,042   2,692 
Outside services 2,112   1,611 
Data processing 5,281   4,302 
Other 11,887   5,619 
Total noninterest expenses 48,354   38,894 
     
Income before income taxes 10,141   16,234 
Income tax expense 2,273   3,570 
     
Net income$7,868  $12,664 
     
Earnings per common share:    
Basic$2.18  $3.61 
Diluted$2.17  $3.59 


    
Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries   
Consolidated Balance Sheets   
December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024   
(Unaudited)   
 December 31, December 31,
Assets 2025   2024 
 (in thousands, except per share data)
Cash and due from banks$15,844  $16,905 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 11,254   45,357 
Federal funds sold 775   6,172 
Total cash and cash equivalents 27,873   68,434 
    
Debt Securities:   
Available-for-sale (AFS) 428,688   369,945 
Held-to-maturity (HTM) 2,378   3,263 
Marketable equity securities and other investments 4,427   7,592 
Loans held for sale 1,549   852 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,127,617   1,100,657 
Premises and equipment, net 17,855   17,125 
Bank owned life insurance 24,979   24,459 
Other assets 33,281   40,892 
Total assets$1,668,647  $1,633,219 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
    
Deposits   
Noninterest-bearing$219,275  $249,076 
Interest-bearing 1,209,276   1,151,627 
Total deposits 1,428,551   1,400,703 
Federal funds purchased -   5,804 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase -   15,017 
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings 53,429   40,911 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,405   17,386 
Total liabilities 1,498,385   1,479,821 
    
Preferred stock -   - 
Common stock 1,063   1,060 
Additional paid-in capital 16,720   16,482 
Retained earnings 189,941   184,961 
Treasury stock, at cost (16,013)  (16,008)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,449)  (33,097)
Total stockholders' equity 170,262   153,398 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,668,647  $1,633,219 
    


         
Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)         
          
 For the Quarter Ended
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2025  2025  2025  2025   2024
Interest and dividend income:         
Interest and fees on Loans$18,343 $17,893 $17,739 $16,918  $17,249
Interest on investment securities 2,983  2,447  2,394  2,591   2,269
Interest on fed funds sold and other deposits 417  150  285  532   818
Total interest income 21,743  20,490  20,418  20,041   20,336
Interest expense:         
Deposits 7,158  6,930  7,099  7,366   7,641
Federal funds purchased -  4  -  2   7
FHLB and other borrowings 282  398  370  409   460
Total interest expense 7,440  7,332  7,469  7,777   8,108
Net interest income 14,303  13,158  12,949  12,264   12,228
Provision for credit losses 772  372  238  1,298   665
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,531  12,786  12,711  10,966   11,563
          
Noninterest income:         
Customer service fees 445  424  551  341   371
Net securities gains (losses) -  -  -  -   -
Gain on sale of loans, net 81  79  26  138   182
Loan servicing fees, net 108  106  226  309   192
Bank owned life insurance 167  166  177  157   160
ATM / debit card revenue 581  605  555  495   539
Other 389  404  1,468  503   429
Total noninterest income 1,771  1,784  3,003  1,943   1,873
          
Noninterest expenses:         
Salaries and employee benefits 6,613  6,808  6,408  6,203   6,383
Occupancy expense of premises, net 795  775  772  700   660
Outside services 409  615  422  666   435
Data processing 1,330  1,407  1,403  1,141   1,359
Other 2,722  2,751  2,943  3,471   1,414
Total noninterest expenses 11,869  12,356  11,948  12,181   10,251
Income before income taxes 3,433  2,214  3,766  728   3,185
Income tax expense 889  612  779  (7)  692
Net income$2,544 $1,602 $2,987 $735  $2,493
          


          
Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)         
 As of
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
Assets         
Cash and due from banks$15,844  $19,601  $28,002  $19,996  $16,905 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 11,254   26,994   13,025   46,118   45,357 
Federal funds sold 775   1,989   3,046   2,918   6,172 
Total cash and cash equivalents 27,873   48,584   44,073   69,032   68,434 
          
Debt securities:         
Debt securities available-for-sale (AFS) 428,688   369,287   361,146   380,667   369,945 
Debt securities held-to-maturity (HTM) 2,378   2,741   3,263   3,263   3,263 
Marketable equity securities and other investments 4,427   5,545   5,446   5,671   7,592 
Loans held for sale 1,549   -   480   573   852 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,127,617   1,123,376   1,116,498   1,084,761   1,100,657 
Premises and equipment, net 17,855   18,054   16,889   16,978   17,125 
Bank owned life insurance 24,979   24,812   24,646   24,615   24,459 
Other assets 33,281   36,373   38,573   40,519   40,892 
Total assets$1,668,647  $1,628,772  $1,611,014  $1,626,079  $1,633,219 
          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity         
Liabilities:         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing$219,275  $241,473  $247,002  $250,709  $249,076 
Interest-bearing 1,209,276   1,140,725   1,136,961   1,142,009   1,151,627 
Total deposits 1,428,551   1,382,198   1,383,963   1,392,718   1,400,703 
Federal funds purchased -   -   -   55   5,804 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase -   26,354   12,466   21,095   15,017 
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings 53,429   37,662   39,889   37,810   40,911 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,405   15,666   14,737   16,670   17,386 
Total liabilities 1,498,385   1,461,880   1,451,055   1,468,348   1,479,821 
Stockholders' equity:         
Preferred stock   -   -   -   - 
Common stock 1,063   1,063   1,062   1,060   1,060 
Additional paid-in capital 16,720   16,716   16,704   16,482   16,482 
Retained earnings 189,941   188,119   187,237   184,972   184,961 
Treasury stock, at cost (16,013)  (16,013)  (16,013)  (16,008)  (16,008)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,449)  (22,992)  (29,031)  (28,775)  (33,097)
Total stockholders' equity 170,262   166,892   159,959   157,731   153,398 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,668,647  $1,628,772  $1,611,014  $1,626,079  $1,633,219 
          


        
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios)
The following table outlines selected financial data as of and for the :
 Three Months EndedTwelve Months Ended
 Dec 31,Sep 30,Jun 30,Mar 31,Dec 31, Dec 31,Dec 31,
  2025  2025  2025  2025  2024   2025  2024 
PER COMMON SHARE        
Basic earnings$0.71 $0.44 $0.83 $0.20 $0.69  $2.18 $3.61 
Diluted earnings 0.70  0.44  0.82  0.20  0.69   2.17  3.59 
Dividends 0.20  0.20  0.20  0.20  0.18   0.80  0.72 
         
Book value 47.21  46.28  44.41  43.84  42.63   47.21  42.63 
Tangible book value 47.18  46.24  44.37  43.80  42.59   47.18  42.59 
Tangible book value, excluding AOCI 53.12  52.62  52.43  51.80  51.79   53.12  51.79 
End of period shares outstanding 3,606,123  3,606,123  3,606,087  3,598,042  3,598,042   3,606,123  3,598,042 
Average number of shares outstanding 3,606,119  3,606,119  3,606,137  3,598,042  3,597,478   3,604,133  3,509,509 
Market Price 41.78  32.48  31.13  31.63  32.21   41.78  32.21 
         
PERFORMANCE RATIOS        
         
Return on average assets 0.60% 0.40% 0.75% 0.21% 0.58%  0.48% 0.79%
Return on average equity 5.96% 3.90% 7.60% 2.18% 6.08%  4.88% 8.66%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.53% 3.41% 3.40% 3.25% 3.14%  3.35% 3.25%
Efficiency ratio, tax equivalent 73.32% 81.23% 73.61% 83.72% 72.58%  78.4% 68.6%
Loan to Deposit Ratio 79.91% 82.26% 81.66% 79.04% 79.63%  79.91% 79.63%
         
ASSET QUALITY DATA        
         
Nonaccrual Loans 14,937  25,452  25,939  28,564  28,175   14,937  28,175 
Accruing loans 90+ days past due 373  1,967  688  185  230   373  230 
Total non-performing loans 15,310  27,419  26,627  28,749  28,405   15,310  28,405 
Foreclosed assets -  56  703  6  13   -  13 
Impaired other investments -  961  961  961  -   -  - 
Total non-performing Assets 15,310  28,436  28,291  29,716  28,418   15,310  28,418 
         
Total Loans 1,141,600  1,137,006  1,130,124  1,100,853  1,115,351   1,141,600  1,115,351 
Allowance for credit losses 12,983  13,630  13,626  16,092  14,694   12,983  14,694 
Loans, net of ACL 1,128,617  1,123,376  1,116,498  1,084,761  1,100,657   1,128,617  1,100,657 
         
Nonperforming assets tototal assets 0.92% 1.75% 1.76% 1.83% 1.74%  0.92% 1.74%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.34% 2.41% 2.36% 2.61% 2.55%  1.34% 2.55%
Allowance to total loans 1.14% 1.20% 1.21% 1.46% 1.32%  1.14% 1.32%
Allowance to noperforming loans 84.80% 49.71% 51.17% 55.97% 51.73%  84.80% 51.73%
         
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ACTIVITY       
         
Beginning of period balance 13,630  13,626  16,092  14,694  14,678   14,694  14,197 
Provision for loan losses 772  372  238  1,298  665   2,680  1,052 
Provision for unfunded commitments (14) (5) 224  110  (260)  315  27 
Charge-offs (1,594) (373) (2,958) (74) (405)  (4,999) (658)
Recoveries 189  10  30  64  16   293  76 
Ending of period balance 12,983  13,630  13,626  16,092  14,694   12,983  14,694 
         





