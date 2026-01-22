Atico Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Production Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atico Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “Atico”) (TSX.V: ATY | OTCID: ATCMF) is pleased to announce operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 from its El Roble mine. Production totaled 2.6 million pounds of copper with 2,203 ounces of gold for the fourth quarter (“Q4 2025”) and 9.2 million pounds of copper with 8,013 ounces of gold in concentrates for the full year of 2025.

“During 2025 El Roble went through a transitional year migrating to the upper parts of the mine where the additional reserves have been identified. Production during the year reflected the challenges faced during development and preparation of the new reserves but also advancements as every quarter more stopes in the upper part came online. In the fourth quarter we showed the best results of the year, helping achieve the updated production guidance across most key metrics. In 2026, we expect to deliver continued quarterly improvements in performance, as we complete the extraction of lower-grade reserves from the lower sections of the mine. We anticipate an important year-over-year increase in overall metal production, well timed to capitalize on the prevailing strong metal price environment," said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. “Looking ahead, several important milestones remain on the horizon. At El Roble, we intend to dedicate substantial resources to in-mine and near-mine drilling to further delineate the deposit and identify additional mineralization in the surrounding area where we see opportunity to continue extending the life-of-mine. At the La Plata project in Ecuador, we continue pressing forward with efforts to complete the permitting process, targeting a positive construction decision in Q2-Q3 of this year."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operational Highlights

Fourth Quarter

Production of 2.6 million pounds of copper contained in concentrates; a decrease of 30% over Q4 2024.

Production of 2,203 ounces of gold contained in concentrates; an increase of 10% over Q4 2024.

Average processed tonnes per day of 823; no significant change over Q4 2024.

Copper and gold head grades of 2.03% and 1.61 grams per tonne, respectively; a decrease of 23% for copper and an increase of 19% for gold over Q4 2024.

Copper and gold recovery of 90.2% and 66.0%, respectively; a decrease of 2% for copper and no significant change for gold over Q4 2024.

2025 Year-end

Production of 9.23 million pounds of copper contained in concentrates; a decrease of 32% over 2024.

Production of 8,013 ounces of gold contained in concentrates; a decrease of 12% over 2024.

Average processed tonnes per day of 790; a decrease of 5% over 2024.

Copper and gold head grades of 1.89% and 1.67 grams per tonne, respectively; a decrease of 23% for copper and an increase of 4% for gold over 2024.

Copper and gold recovery of 91.3% and 61.6%, respectively; no significant change for copper and a decrease of 3% for gold over 2024.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operational Details

Q1 Total Q2 Total Q3 Total Q4 Total 2025 Total Production (Contained in Concentrates) Copper (000s pounds) 2,220 2,160 2,253 2,597 9,231 Gold (ounces) 1,578 2,385 1,847 2,203 8,013 Mine Tonnes of ore mined 56,467 60,633 61,005 64,586 242,690 Mill Tonnes processed 54,978 62,007 61,392 64,336 242,712 Tonnes processed per day 773 830 741 823 790 Copper grade (%) 1.96 1.74 1.83 2.03 1.89 Gold grade (g/t) 1.44 2.08 1.52 1.61 1.67 Recoveries Copper (%) 93.3 91.1 90.1 90.2 91.3 Gold (%) 62.1 57.6 61.5 66.0 61.6 Concentrates Copper and gold concentrates (dmt) 5,763 5,590 5,721 6,593 23,695 Payable copper produced (000s lbs) 2,091 2,032 2,093 2,438 8,656

Note: Metal production figures are subject to adjustments based on final settlement.

Concentrate Inventory

The number of shipments the Company can export in any given quarter depends on several variables some of which the Company does not control, hence there may be an inherent variability in tonnes shipped quarter to quarter.

Q4 2025 Amounts in dry metric tonnes Opening inventory 6,619 Production 6,593 Sales -8,364 Adjustments -16 Closing inventory 4,832 Number of shipments 1.2

Note: Concentrate figures are subject to adjustments based on final surveys and final settlement of sales.

2026 Operating and Cost Guidance

Copper (000s pounds) 11,500 to 12,500 Gold (ounces) 9,000 to 10,000 C1 Cash Cost ($US)(1) $1.50 to $1.60

Note: Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release. C1 cash cost per pound of payable copper produced net of by-product credits.

El Roble Mine

The El Roble mine is a high grade, underground copper and gold mine with nominal processing plant capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day, located in the Department of Choco in Colombia. Its commercial product is a copper-gold concentrate.

Since obtaining control of the mine on November 22, 2013, Atico has upgraded the operation from a historical nominal capacity of 400 tonnes per day.

El Roble’s reserves estimate, with an effective date of March 12, 2024, includes Proven and Probable mineral reserves of 828 thousand tonnes averaging 2.49% Cu, 2.20 g/t Au and a life of mine until Q1-2027. A full NI 43-101 technical report is available on SEDAR+. For more information on the reserves estimate refer to SEDAR+ and on the Company’s website.

Mineralization is open at depth and along strike and the Company plans to further test the limits of the deposit. On the larger land package, the Company has identified a prospective stratigraphic contact between volcanic rocks and black and grey pelagic sediments and cherts that has been traced by Atico geologists for ten kilometers. This contact has been determined to be an important control on VMS mineralization on which Atico has identified numerous target areas prospective for VMS type mineralization occurrence, which is the focus of the current surface drill program at El Roble.

Qualified Person

Mr. Thomas Kelly (SME Registered Member 1696580), advisor to the Company and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 standards, is responsible for ensuring that the technical information contained in this news release is an accurate summary of the original reports and data provided to or developed by Atico.

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company generates cash flow through the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing its high-grade La Plata VMS project in Ecuador.

