Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Period Ended December 31, 2025

4th Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • On October 1, 2025 the Company completed the acquisition of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc., the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (collectively, “Guaranty”). The acquisition expanded the Company’s southwest presence and is its first entrance into the state of Texas. Guaranty had total assets of $3.357 billion as of the acquisition date.
  • Including the $36.0 million of expenses related to the current year acquisitions, net income was $63.8 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $4.1 million, or 6 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $67.9 million and an increase of $2.0 million, or 3 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter net income of $61.8 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.49 per share, a decrease of $0.08 per share, or 14 percent, from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.57 and a decrease of $0.05 per share, or 9 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.54.
  • Net interest income of $266 million for the current quarter increased $40.7 million, or 18 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $225 million and increased $74.6 million, or 39 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter net interest income of $191 million.
  • The Company’s total assets exceeded $30 billion during the current quarter, ending the year at $31.978 billion.
  • The loan portfolio of $20.928 billion at December 31, 2025 increased $2.137 billion, or 11 percent, from the prior quarter.
  • Total deposits of $24.591 billion at December 31, 2025 increased $2.720 billion, or 12 percent, from the prior quarter.
  • The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.58 percent, an increase of 19 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 3.39 percent and an increase of 61 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter net interest margin of 2.97 percent.
  • The loan yield of 6.09 percent in the current quarter increased 12 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.97 percent and increased 37 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter loan yield of 5.72 percent.
  • The total earning asset yield of 5.00 percent in the current quarter increased 14 basis points from the prior quarter earning asset yield of 4.86 percent and increased 43 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter earning asset yield of 4.57 percent.
  • The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.52 percent in the current quarter decreased 6 basis points from the prior quarter total cost of funding of 1.58 percent and decreased 19 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter total cost of funding of 1.71 percent.
  • The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 163 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.

Year 2025 Highlights

  • Net income for 2025 was $239 million, an increase of $48.9 million, or 26 percent, from the prior year net income of $190 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share for 2025 was $1.99 per share, an increase of $0.31 per share, or 18 percent, from the prior year diluted earnings per share of $1.68 per share.
  • Net interest income of $889 million for 2025 increased $184 million, or 26 percent, from the prior year net interest income of $705 million.
  • The loan portfolio increased $3.666 billion, or 21 percent, during 2025.
  • Total deposits increased $4.044 billion, or 20 percent, during 2025.
  • The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for 2025 was 3.32 percent, an increase of 55 basis points from the prior year net interest margin of 2.77 percent.
  • Dividends declared in 2025 were $1.32 per share.
  • The Company completed the acquisition and core system conversion of Bank of Idaho Holding Co., the bank holding company for Bank of Idaho (collectively, “BOID”), which had total assets of $1.364 billion as of the acquisition date of April 30, 2025.
  • The Company completed the acquisition of Guaranty, which had total assets of $3.357 billion as of the acquisition date of October 1, 2025.

Financial Summary  

 At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Year ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data)Dec 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024
Operating results             
Net income$63,779  67,900  52,781  54,568  61,754  239,028  190,144 
Basic earnings per share$0.49  0.57  0.45  0.48  0.54  2.00  1.68 
Diluted earnings per share$0.49  0.57  0.45  0.48  0.54  1.99  1.68 
Dividends declared per share$0.33  0.33  0.33  0.33  0.33  1.32  1.32 
Market value per share             
Closing$44.05  48.67  43.08  44.22  50.22  44.05  50.22 
High$49.56  50.54  44.70  52.81  60.67  52.81  60.67 
Low$39.90  42.08  36.76  43.18  43.70  36.76  34.35 
Selected ratios and other data             
Number of common stock shares outstanding 129,971,712  118,552,847  118,550,475  113,517,944  113,401,955  129,971,712  113,401,955 
Average outstanding shares - basic 129,950,587  118,552,231  116,890,776  113,451,199  113,398,213  119,753,227  113,170,157 
Average outstanding shares - diluted 130,145,104  118,628,434  116,918,290  113,546,365  113,541,026  119,935,056  113,243,427 
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.78% 0.93% 0.74% 0.80% 0.87% 0.81% 0.68%
Return on average equity (annualized) 6.05% 7.52% 6.13% 6.77% 7.62% 6.59% 6.02%
Efficiency ratio 61.04% 62.05% 62.08% 65.49% 60.50% 62.50% 66.71%
Loan to deposit ratio 85.26% 86.11% 85.91% 83.64% 84.17% 85.26% 84.17%
Number of full time equivalent employees 4,087  3,649  3,665  3,457  3,441  4,087  3,441 
Number of locations 281  248  247  227  227  281  227 
Number of ATMs 337  298  300  286  284  337  284 


KALISPELL, Mont., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $63.8 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $4.1 million, or 6 percent from the prior quarter net income of $67.9 million and an increase of $2.0 million, or 3 percent, from the $61.8 million of net income for the prior year fourth quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.49 per share, a decrease of $0.08 per share, or 14 percent, from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.57 and a decrease of $0.05 per share, or 9 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.54. The current quarter included $27.2 million of credit loss expense from the acquisition of Guaranty, $5.8 million in acquisition-related expenses, $3.0 million of expenses related to vacating branch locations, $1.4 million of income related to bank owned life insurance proceeds and $827 thousand of reduction of expense related to a prior year FDIC special assessment. “Glacier Bancorp delivered another year of strong performance, marked by a 26 percent increase in earnings and significant strategic progress. In 2025, we expanded our footprint with the acquisitions of Bank of Idaho and Guaranty Bank & Trust, strengthening our presence in high-growth markets and positioning us for continued success,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We achieved robust margin expansion, double-digit loan and deposit growth, and maintained excellent credit quality. These results reflect the strength of our community banking model and the quality of our team. As we enter 2026, we remain focused on disciplined growth, service excellence, and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

Net income for the current year was $239 million, an increase of $48.9 million, or 26 percent, from the prior year net income of $190 million. Diluted earnings per share for 2025 was $1.99 per share, an increase of 18 percent from the prior year diluted earnings per share of $1.68 per share.

On October 1, 2025, the Company completed the acquisition of Guaranty, a leading community bank headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Texas. Guaranty had 33 bank locations across 26 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Bryan/College Station and Austin markets. Upon closing of the transaction, Guaranty operates as the Company’s 18th separate bank division. The Company’s results of operations and financial condition include the Guaranty acquisition beginning on the acquisition date.

On April 30, 2025, the Company completed the acquisition of BOID, which had 15 branches across Eastern Idaho, Boise and Eastern Washington. Upon the core system conversion in the third quarter of 2025, the BOID operations joined three existing Glacier Bank divisions. The Eastern Idaho operations of Bank of Idaho joined Citizens Community Bank, the Boise operations joined Mountain West Bank and the Eastern Washington operations joined Wheatland Bank. The Company’s results of operations and financial condition include the BOID acquisition beginning on the acquisition date.

The following table discloses the preliminary fair value estimates of select classifications of assets and liabilities acquired:

 BOID GNTY  
(Dollars in thousands)April 30,
2025		 October 1,
2025		 Total
Total assets$1,364,085 $3,356,636 $4,720,721
Cash and cash equivalents 26,127  178,885  205,012
Debt securities 139,974  607,276  747,250
Loans receivable 1,075,232  2,102,378  3,177,610
Non-interest bearing deposits 271,385  831,857  1,103,242
Interest bearing deposits 806,992  1,874,883  2,681,875
Borrowings and subordinated debt 71,932  60,466  132,398
Core deposit intangible 19,758  47,813  67,571
Goodwill 68,745  258,220  326,965


Asset Summary

       $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024
Cash and cash equivalents$1,235,261  854,244  848,408  381,017  386,853 
Debt securities, available-for-sale 4,007,512  3,916,189  4,245,205  91,323  (237,693)
Debt securities, held-to-maturity 3,110,216  3,155,901  3,294,847  (45,685) (184,631)
Total debt securities 7,117,728  7,072,090  7,540,052  45,638  (422,324)
Loans receivable         
Residential real estate 2,457,907  1,926,448  1,858,929  531,459  598,978 
Commercial real estate 13,565,512  12,045,446  10,963,713  1,520,066  2,601,799 
Other commercial 3,497,829  3,451,177  3,119,535  46,652  378,294 
Home equity 977,206  980,472  930,994  (3,266) 46,212 
Other consumer 429,342  387,443  388,678  41,899  40,664 
Loans receivable 20,927,796  18,790,986  17,261,849  2,136,810  3,665,947 
Allowance for credit losses (255,319) (229,077) (206,041) (26,242) (49,278)
Loans receivable, net 20,672,477  18,561,909  17,055,808  2,110,568  3,616,669 
Other assets 2,952,597  2,527,384  2,458,719  425,213  493,878 
Total assets$31,978,063  29,015,627  27,902,987  2,962,436  4,075,076 


The Company continues to maintain a strong cash position of $1.235 billion at December 31, 2025, which was an increase of $381 million, or 45 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $387 million, or 46 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter. Total debt securities of $7.118 billion at December 31, 2025 increased $45.6 million, or 1 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $422 million, or 6 percent, from the prior year end. Debt securities represented 22 percent of total assets at December 31, 2025 compared to 24 percent at September 30, 2025 and 27 percent at December 31, 2024.

The loan portfolio of $20.928 billion at December 31, 2025 increased $2.137 billion, or 11 percent, during the current quarter. Excluding the Guaranty acquisition, the loan portfolio organically increased $34.4 million, or 1 percent annualized, in the current quarter and the loan category with the largest dollar increase was commercial real estate loans which increased $124 million, or 4 percent annualized. The loan portfolio increased $3.666 billion, or 21 percent, during 2025. Excluding the Guaranty and BOID acquisitions, the loan portfolio increased $488 million, or 3 percent, during 2025 and the loan category with the largest dollar increase was commercial real estate which increased $474 million, or 4 percent.

Credit Quality Summary

 At or for the
Year ended		 At or for the
Nine Months
ended		 At or for the
Year ended
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024
Allowance for credit losses     
Balance at beginning of period$206,041  206,041  192,757 
Acquisitions 154  35  3 
Provision for credit losses 61,846  29,355  27,179 
Charge-offs (18,682) (11,276) (18,626)
Recoveries 5,960  4,922  4,728 
Balance at end of period$255,319  229,077  206,041 
Provision for credit losses     
Loan portfolio$61,846  29,355  27,179 
Unfunded loan commitments 9,554  6,382  1,127 
Total provision for credit losses$71,400  35,737  28,306 
Other real estate owned$284  1,376  1,085 
Other foreclosed assets 127  37  79 
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due 5,997  7,449  6,177 
Non-accrual loans 62,487  45,450  20,445 
Total non-performing assets$68,895  54,312  27,786 
Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets 0.22% 0.19% 0.10%
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 373% 433% 774%
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.22% 1.22% 1.19%
Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans 0.06% 0.03% 0.08%
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due$78,826  39,524  32,228 
U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets$8,733  10,358  748 


Non-performing assets of $68.9 million at December 31, 2025 increased $14.6 million, or 27 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $41.1 million, or 148 percent, over the prior year end. Excluding $18.8 million from the acquisition of Guaranty, non-performing assets were $50.1 million or 17 basis points as a percentage of subsidiary assets at December 31, 2025, and decreased $4.3 million, or 8 percent, from the prior quarter.

Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $78.8 million at December 31, 2025 increased $39.3 million from the prior quarter and increased $46.6 million from the prior year fourth quarter. Excluding $10.0 million from the acquisition of Guaranty, early stage delinquencies were $68.8 million or 0.37 percent of loans at December 31, 2025, and increased $29.2 million from the prior quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at December 31, 2025 were 0.38 percent compared to 0.21 percent for the prior quarter end and 0.19 percent for the prior year fourth quarter and remain at historically low levels for the Company.

The current quarter provision for credit loss expense of $35.7 million included $25.6 million of credit loss expense on loans and $1.6 million of credit loss expense on unfunded loan commitments from the acquisition. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans as a percentage of total loans outstanding was 1.22 percent at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 compared to 1.19 percent at December 31, 2024. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts, actual results, and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the ACL on loans. 

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands)Provision for
Credit Losses
Loans		 Net Charge-Offs ACL
as a Percent
of Loans		 Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans		 Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
Fourth quarter 2025$32,491 $6,368 1.22% 0.38% 0.22%
Third quarter 2025 5,192  2,914 1.22% 0.21% 0.19%
Second quarter 2025 18,009  1,645 1.22% 0.29% 0.17%
First quarter 2025 6,154  1,795 1.22% 0.27% 0.14%
Fourth quarter 2024 6,041  5,170 1.19% 0.19% 0.10%
Third quarter 2024 6,981  2,766 1.19% 0.33% 0.10%
Second quarter 2024 5,066  2,890 1.19% 0.29% 0.06%
First quarter 2024 9,091  3,072 1.19% 0.37% 0.09%


Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $6.4 million compared to $2.9 million in the prior quarter and $5.2 million for the prior year fourth quarter. The current quarter net charge-offs included $2.2 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $4.2 million of net loan charge-offs.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on the regulatory classification of loans is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

       $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024
Deposits         
Non-interest bearing deposits$7,314,779 6,674,441 6,136,709 640,338  1,178,070 
NOW and DDA accounts 6,236,551 5,805,816 5,543,512 430,735  693,039 
Savings accounts 3,158,939 3,049,753 2,845,124 109,186  313,815 
Money market deposit accounts 3,948,201 3,137,810 2,878,213 810,391  1,069,988 
Certificate accounts 3,928,550 3,199,825 3,139,821 728,725  788,729 
Core deposits, total 24,587,020 21,867,645 20,543,379 2,719,375  4,043,641 
Wholesale deposits 4,076 3,304 3,615 772  461 
Deposits, total 24,591,096 21,870,949 20,546,994 2,720,147  4,044,102 
Repurchase agreements 2,084,113 2,004,286 1,777,475 79,827  306,638 
Deposits and repurchase agreements, total 26,675,209 23,875,235 22,324,469 2,799,974  4,350,740 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 440,000 895,022 1,800,000 (455,022) (1,360,000)
Other borrowed funds 51,473 59,779 62,062 (8,306) (10,589)
Finance lease liabilities 28,808 18,401 21,279 10,407  7,529 
Subordinated debentures 187,492 157,379 133,105 30,113  54,387 
Other liabilities 381,260 401,523 338,218 (20,263) 43,042 
Total liabilities$27,764,242 25,407,339 24,679,133 2,356,903  3,085,109 


Total deposits of $24.591 billion at December 31, 2025 increased $2.720 billion, or 12 percent, during the current quarter and increased $4.044 billion, or 20 percent, from the prior year end. Excluding acquisitions, total deposits increased $13.4 million, or 6 basis points, during the current quarter and increased $259 million, or 1 percent, from the prior year end.

Non-interest bearing deposits of $7.315 billion at December 31, 2025 increased $640 million, or 10 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.178 billion, or 19 percent, from the prior year end. Excluding acquisitions, total non-interest bearing deposits increased $74.8 million or 1 percent, from the prior year end. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 30 percent of total deposits at December 31, 2025 compared to 31 percent at September 30, 2025 and 30 percent at December 31, 2024.

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances of $440 million decreased $455 million, or 51 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $1.360 billion, or 76 percent, from the prior year end. Subordinated debentures of $187 million increased $30.1 million, or 19 percent, from the prior quarter and included an increase of $39.6 million from the acquisition of Guaranty.

Stockholders’ Equity Summary

       $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Dec 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024
Common equity$4,380,931  3,801,178  3,533,150  579,753  847,781 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (167,110) (192,890) (309,296) 25,780  142,186 
Total stockholders’ equity 4,213,821  3,608,288  3,223,854  605,533  989,967 
Goodwill and intangibles, net (1,483,552) (1,182,536) (1,102,500) (301,016) (381,052)
Tangible stockholders’ equity$2,730,269  2,425,752  2,121,354  304,517  608,915 


Stockholders’ equity to total assets 13.18% 12.44% 11.55%      
Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets 8.95% 8.72% 7.92%      
Book value per common share$32.42  30.44  28.43  1.98  3.99 
Tangible book value per common share$21.01  20.46  18.71  0.55  2.30 


Tangible stockholders’ equity of $2.730 billion at December 31, 2025 increased $305 million, or 13 percent, compared to the prior quarter and was primarily due to $554 million of Company stock issued in connection with the acquisition of Guaranty. The increase was partially offset by $306 million of goodwill and core deposit intangible associated with the Guaranty acquisition.

Tangible stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2025 increased $609 million, or 29 percent, compared to the prior year end and was primarily due to $759 million of Company stock issued in connection with the acquisitions of BOID and Guaranty and a $142 million decrease in other comprehensive loss. The increase was partially offset by the increase in goodwill and core deposit intangible associated with the BOID and Guaranty acquisitions. Tangible book value per common share of $21.01 at the current quarter end increased $0.55 per share, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $2.30 per share, or 12 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter.

Cash Dividends
On November 12, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable December 18, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 9, 2025. The dividend was the Company’s 163rd consecutive regular dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.

Operating Results for Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 
Compared to September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

Income Summary

 Three Months ended
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024
Net interest income         
Interest income$372,754   325,003  308,115  289,925  297,036 
Interest expense 106,688   99,624  100,499  99,946  105,593 
Total net interest income 266,066   225,379  207,616  189,979  191,443 
Non-interest income         
Service charges and other fees 24,387   21,460  20,405  18,818  20,322 
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 5,589   5,123  5,067  4,664  4,541 
Gain on sale of loans 4,594   5,027  4,273  4,311  3,926 
Other income 5,877   3,742  3,199  4,849  2,760 
Total non-interest income 40,447   35,352  32,944  32,642  31,549 
Total income$306,513   260,731  240,560  222,621  222,992 
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.58%  3.39% 3.21% 3.04% 2.97%
          
   $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)  Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024
Net interest income         
Interest income  $47,751  64,639  82,829  75,718 
Interest expense   7,064  6,189  6,742  1,095 
Total net interest income   40,687  58,450  76,087  74,623 
Non-interest income         
Service charges and other fees   2,927  3,982  5,569  4,065 
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges   466  522  925  1,048 
Gain on sale of loans   (433) 321  283  668 
Other income   2,135  2,678  1,028  3,117 
Total non-interest income   5,095  7,503  7,805  8,898 
Total income  $45,782  65,953  83,892  83,521 


Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $266 million for the current quarter increased $40.7 million, or 18 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $225 million and increased $74.6 million, or 39 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter net interest income of $191 million. The current quarter interest income of $373 million increased $47.8 million, or 15 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $75.8 million, or 26 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter, both increases primarily due to the increase in the loan yields and the increase in average balances of the loan portfolio. The loan yield of 6.09 percent in the current quarter increased 12 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.97 percent and increased 37 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter loan yield of 5.72 percent.

The current quarter interest expense of $107 million increased $7.1 million, or 7 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.1 million, or 1 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter and was primarily attributable to an increase in average deposits which was partially offset by the decrease in higher cost borrowings. Deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) increased to 1.26 percent in the current quarter compared to 1.23 percent in the prior quarter and was primarily driven by the acquisition of Guaranty which had higher cost of deposits. Deposit costs decreased 3 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter deposit cost of 1.29 percent. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.52 percent in the current quarter decreased 6 basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 19 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.58 percent, an increase of 19 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 3.39 percent and was primarily driven by an increase in loan yields and a decrease in the total cost of funding. The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was an increase of 61 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter net interest margin of 2.97 percent and was also primarily driven by the increase in loan yields and the decrease in the total cost of funding. Core net interest margin excludes the impact from discount accretion and non-accrual interest. Excluding the 6 basis points from discount accretion and the 1 basis point of non-accrual interest recovery, the core net interest margin was 3.51 percent in the current quarter compared to 3.35 percent in the prior quarter and 2.92 percent in the prior year fourth quarter. “The Company was pleased with the 19 basis points increase in the current quarter net interest margin,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. “Deploying lower yield cash flow from investment securities into higher yield earning assets in combination with continued reduction in the total cost of funding were primary drivers of the current quarter increase in the net interest margin.”

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $40.4 million, which was an increase of $5.1 million, or 14 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $8.9 million, or 28 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter. Service charges and other fees of $24.4 million for the current quarter increased $2.9 million, or 14 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $4.1 million, or 20 percent, compared to the prior year fourth quarter. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $4.6 million for the current quarter decreased $433 thousand, or 9 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $668 thousand, or 17 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. Other income of $5.9 million in the current quarter included $1.4 million of income related to bank owned life insurance proceeds.

on-interest Expense Summary

 Three Months ended
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024
Compensation and employee benefits$110,999  96,498  94,355  91,443  81,600 
Occupancy and equipment 17,529  13,236  12,558  12,294  11,589 
Advertising and promotions 4,609  4,620  4,394  4,144  3,725 
Data processing 13,089  10,634  9,883  9,138  9,145 
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 140  63  26  63  30 
Regulatory assessments and insurance 5,495  5,799  5,847  5,534  5,890 
Intangibles amortization 5,180  3,813  3,624  3,270  3,613 
Other expenses 37,516  33,120  24,432  25,432  25,373 
Total non-interest expense$194,557  167,783  155,119  151,318  140,965 
          
   $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)  Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024
Compensation and employee benefits  $14,501  16,644  19,556  29,399 
Occupancy and equipment   4,293  4,971  5,235  5,940 
Advertising and promotions   (11) 215  465  884 
Data processing   2,455  3,206  3,951  3,944 
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   77  114  77  110 
Regulatory assessments and insurance   (304) (352) (39) (395)
Core deposit intangibles amortization   1,367  1,556  1,910  1,567 
Other expenses   4,396  13,084  12,084  12,143 
Total non-interest expense  $26,774  39,438  43,239  53,592 


Total non-interest expense of $195 million for the current quarter increased $26.8 million, or 16 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $53.6 million, or 38 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter and was primarily driven by increased costs from the acquisitions. Included in the current quarter non-interest expense was $24.1 million from the Guaranty acquisition and $3.0 million of expenses related to vacating branch locations.

Compensation and employee benefits of $111 million for the current quarter increased by $14.5 million, or 15 percent, over the prior quarter which was primarily driven by $14.6 million compensation from Guaranty. Compensation and employee benefits increased $29.4 million, or 36 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and increases in staffing levels from the current year acquisitions. Occupancy and equipment expense of $17.5 million increased $4.3 million, or 32 percent, from the prior quarter and was primarily due to increased costs from current year acquisitions, including $1.1 million of expenses related to vacating branch locations. Regulatory assessment and insurance expense of $5.5 million decreased $304 thousand, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $395 thousand, or 7 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter, primarily as a result of a $827 thousand expense related to a prior year FDIC special assessment.

Other expenses of $37.5 million increased $4.4 million, or 13 percent, from the prior quarter and was primarily driven by increased costs from acquisitions, including $1.9 million of write-off of fixed asset expenses related to vacating branch locations and $1.4 million increased expenses associated with investments in tax equity credits. Acquisition-related expense was $5.8 million in the current quarter compared to $7.0 million in the prior quarter and $491 thousand in the prior year fourth quarter. The other expenses included $2.1 million of gain from the sale of a former branch facility in the prior year fourth quarter.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense during the fourth quarter of 2025 was $12.5 million, a decrease of $4.9 million, or 28 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $775 thousand, or 7 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 16.4 percent compared to 20.4 percent in the prior quarter and 16.0 percent in the prior year fourth quarter. The lower tax expense and lower effective tax rate in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily the result of a decrease in pre-tax income and a decrease in federal income tax credits.

Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 61.04 percent in the current quarter compared to 62.05 percent in the prior quarter and 60.50 in the prior year fourth quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter was principally driven by the increase in net interest income which outpaced the increase in non-interest expense. The increase from the prior year fourth quarter was primarily due to increases in acquisition-related expenses and the current quarter expense related to vacating branch locations.

Operating Results for Ended December 31, 2025
Compared to December 31, 2024

Income Summary

 Year ended  
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 $ Change % Change
Net interest income       
Interest income$1,295,797  $1,139,850  $155,947  14%
Interest expense 406,757   435,218   (28,461) (7)%
Total net interest income 889,040   704,632   184,408  26%
Non-interest income       
Service charges and other fees 85,070   78,894   6,176  8%
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 20,443   18,694   1,749  9%
Gain on sale of loans 18,205   16,855   1,350  8%
Gain on sale of securities    30   (30) (100)%
Other income 17,667   13,973   3,694  26%
Total non-interest income 141,385   128,446   12,939  10%
Total Income$1,030,425  $833,078  $197,347  24%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.32%  2.77%    


Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $889 million for 2025 increased $184 million, or 26 percent, from the prior year and was primarily driven by increased interest income and decreased interest expense. Interest income of $1.296 billion for 2025 increased $156 million, or 14 percent, from the prior year and was primarily attributable to the increase in the loan portfolio and an increase in loan yields. The loan yield was 5.93 percent during 2025, an increase of 32 basis points from the prior year loan yield of 5.61 percent.

Interest expense of $407 million for 2025 decreased $28 million, or 7 percent, from the prior year and was primarily the result of lower interest rates on deposits and a decreases in higher cost borrowings. Deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.25 percent for 2025, which was a decrease of 9 basis points from the prior year deposit costs of 1.34 percent. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for 2025 was 1.60 percent, which was a decrease of 19 basis points over the prior year funding cost of 1.79 percent.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during 2025 was 3.32 percent, a 55 basis points increase from the net interest margin of 2.77 percent for the prior year. Excluding the 5 basis points from discount accretion, the core net interest margin was 3.27 percent in the current year compared to 2.72 percent in the prior year. The increase in net interest margin from the prior year was primarily driven by increased loan yields and decreased funding costs combined with a shift in earning asset mix to higher yielding loans and a shift in funding liabilities to lower cost deposits.

Non-interest Income  
Non-interest income of $141 million for 2025 increased $12.9 million, or 10 percent, over last year. Service charges and other fees of $85.1 million for 2025 increased $6.2 million, or 8 percent, over the prior year. Gain on sale of residential loans of $18.2 million for 2025 increased by $1.4 million, or 8 percent, over the prior year. Other income of $17.7 million for 2025 increased $3.7 million over the prior year. Included in the current year other income was $2.8 million of income related to bank owned life insurance proceeds.

Non-interest Expense Summary

 Year ended    
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 $ Change % Change
Compensation and employee benefits$393,295 $336,906 $56,389  17%
Occupancy and equipment 55,617  47,055  8,562  18%
Advertising and promotions 17,767  16,132  1,635  10%
Data processing 42,744  36,887  5,857  16%
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 292  217  75  35%
Regulatory assessments and insurance 22,675  24,194  (1,519) (6)%
Core deposit intangibles amortization 15,887  12,757  3,130  25%
Other expenses 120,500  104,320  16,180  16%
Total non-interest expense$668,777 $578,468 $90,309  16%


Total non-interest expense of $669 million for 2025 increased $90.3 million, or 16 percent, over the same period in the prior year and was primarily driven by increased costs from recent acquisitions. Compensation and employee benefits expense of $393 million in 2025 increased $56.4 million, or 17 percent, over the prior year and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and staffing increases from acquisitions. Regulatory assessment and insurance expense of $22.7 million for 2025 decreased $1.5 million, or 6 percent, from the prior year primarily as a result of adjustments to the FDIC special assessment. Other expenses of $121 million for 2025 increased $16.2 million, or 16 percent, from the prior year. Included in other expenses was $16.6 million of acquisition-related expenses in the current year compared to $9.9 million in the prior year. Other expenses also included $2.8 million of gain from the sale of former branch facilities in the current year and $5.6 million in the prior year.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit loss expense was $71.4 million for 2025, an increase of $43.1 million, or 152 percent, over the same period in the prior year. Included in the current year provision for credit losses was $43.9 million from current year acquisitions and included in the prior year was $9.7 million from acquisitions in the prior year. Net charge-offs for 2025 were $12.7 million compared to $13.9 million in 2024.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense of $51.2 million for 2025 increased $15.1 million, or 42 percent, over the same period in the prior year. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 17.6 percent compared to 16.0 percent for the same period in the prior year. The increase in tax expense and the increase in the effective tax rate was the primarily the result of the increase in pre-tax income.

Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 62.50 percent for 2025 compared to 66.71 percent for 2024. The decrease from the prior year was primarily attributable to the increase in net interest income that outpaced the increase in non-interest expense.

Forward-Looking Statements  
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those made in this news release:

  • risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company’s loan portfolio;
  • changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders’ equity;
  • legislative or regulatory changes, including the possibility of increases in FDIC insurance rates and assessments, changes in the review and regulation of bank mergers, or increases or changes in banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company’s business and strategies;
  • risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact of a potential government shutdown, economy of an uncertain interest rate environment, inflationary pressures, recently passed legislation and the potential for significant additional changes in economic and trade policies in the current administration;
  • risks to the Company’s business and the business of the Company’s customers arising from current or future tariffs or other trade restrictions, labor or supply chain issues, change in labor force, or geopolitical instability, including the wars in Ukraine, conflicts in the Middle East, and potential for future conflicts or disruptions in other parts of the world;
  • risks associated with the Company’s ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate acquisitions;
  • costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of future or recently completed acquisitions;
  • impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
  • reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;
  • deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;
  • changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants, additional competition from internet-based financial institutions operating nationally, or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in increased competition, including the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;
  • risks presented by public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;
  • risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank’s divisions;
  • material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems or changes in technology which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;
  • risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;
  • success in managing risks involved in any of the foregoing; and
  • effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

Conference Call Information
A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 23, 2026. Please note that our conference call host no longer offers a general dial-in number. Investors who would like to join the call may now register by following this link to obtain dial-in instructions: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI37b70116241941dfb146b09710d5794e. To participate via the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hmur9gt6

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its nine state footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Guaranty Bank & Trust (Mount Pleasant, TX), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank (Helena, MT), Western Security Bank (Billings, MT), and Wheatland Bank (Spokane, WA).

CONTACT: Randall M. Chesler, CEO
(406) 751-4722
Ron J. Copher, CFO
(406) 751-7706


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Dec 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024
Assets     
Cash on hand and in banks$321,526  312,506  268,746 
Interest bearing cash deposits 913,735  541,738  579,662 
Cash and cash equivalents 1,235,261  854,244  848,408 
Debt securities, available-for-sale 4,007,512  3,916,189  4,245,205 
Debt securities, held-to-maturity 3,110,216  3,155,901  3,294,847 
Total debt securities 7,117,728  7,072,090  7,540,052 
Loans held for sale, at fair value 39,186  42,668  33,060 
Loans receivable 20,927,796  18,790,986  17,261,849 
Allowance for credit losses (255,319) (229,077) (206,041)
Loans receivable, net 20,672,477  18,561,909  17,055,808 
Premises and equipment, net 486,184  427,271  411,968 
Right-of-use assets, net 75,574  54,502  56,252 
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 411  1,413  1,164 
Accrued interest receivable 120,092  120,257  99,262 
Deferred tax asset 101,337  99,702  138,955 
Intangibles, net 105,269  61,135  51,182 
Goodwill 1,378,283  1,121,401  1,051,318 
Non-marketable equity securities 42,764  61,362  99,669 
Bank-owned life insurance 235,090  191,996  189,849 
Other assets 368,407  345,677  326,040 
Total assets$31,978,063  29,015,627  27,902,987 
Liabilities     
Non-interest bearing deposits$7,314,779  6,674,441  6,136,709 
Interest bearing deposits 17,276,317  15,196,508  14,410,285 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,084,113  2,004,286  1,777,475 
FHLB advances 440,000  895,022  1,800,000 
Other borrowed funds 51,473  59,779  62,062 
Finance lease liabilities 28,808  18,401  21,279 
Subordinated debentures 187,492  157,379  133,105 
Accrued interest payable 32,786  27,733  33,626 
Operating lease liabilities 52,869  41,367  39,902 
Other liabilities 295,605  332,423  264,690 
Total liabilities 27,764,242  25,407,339  24,679,133 
Commitments and Contingent Liabilities      
Stockholders’ Equity     
Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding      
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 shares authorized 1,300  1,186  1,134 
Paid-in capital 3,220,064  2,657,469  2,448,758 
Retained earnings - substantially restricted 1,159,567  1,142,523  1,083,258 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (167,110) (192,890) (309,296)
Total stockholders’ equity 4,213,821  3,608,288  3,223,854 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$31,978,063  29,015,627  27,902,987 


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
 
 Three Months ended Year ended
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024
Interest Income         
Investment securities$51,988 45,348 50,381 187,130 195,135
Residential real estate loans 35,164 26,335 23,960 111,135 89,596
Commercial loans 259,456 228,363 199,260 900,023 765,959
Consumer and other loans 26,146 24,957 23,435 97,509 89,160
Total interest income 372,754 325,003 297,036 1,295,797 1,139,850
Interest Expense         
Deposits 78,407 67,346 67,079 274,187 272,734
Securities sold under agreements to
repurchase		 14,624 14,706 14,822 57,172 55,723
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 9,456 14,271 21,848 62,252 72,620
FRB Bank Term Funding     27,097
Other borrowed funds 745 385 348 1,932 1,297
Subordinated debentures 3,456 2,916 1,496 11,214 5,747
Total interest expense 106,688 99,624 105,593 406,757 435,218
Net Interest Income 266,066 225,379 191,443 889,040 704,632
Provision for credit losses 35,663 7,656 8,534 71,400 28,306
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 230,403 217,723 182,909 817,640 676,326
Non-Interest Income         
Service charges and other fees 24,387 21,460 20,322 85,070 78,894
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 5,589 5,123 4,541 20,443 18,694
Gain on sale of loans 4,594 5,027 3,926 18,205 16,855
Gain on sale of securities     30
Other income 5,877 3,742 2,760 17,667 13,973
Total non-interest income 40,447 35,352 31,549 141,385 128,446
Non-Interest Expense         
Compensation and employee benefits 110,999 96,498 81,600 393,295 336,906
Occupancy and equipment 17,529 13,236 11,589 55,617 47,055
Advertising and promotions 4,609 4,620 3,725 17,767 16,132
Data processing 13,089 10,634 9,145 42,744 36,887
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 140 63 30 292 217
Regulatory assessments and insurance 5,495 5,799 5,890 22,675 24,194
Intangibles amortization 5,180 3,813 3,613 15,887 12,757
Other expenses 37,516 33,120 25,373 120,500 104,320
Total non-interest expense 194,557 167,783 140,965 668,777 578,468
Income Before Income Taxes 76,293 85,292 73,493 290,248 226,304
Federal and state income tax expense 12,514 17,392 11,739 51,220 36,160
Net Income$63,779 67,900 61,754 239,028 190,144


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets
 
 Three Months ended
 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets           
Residential real estate loans$2,515,221 $35,164 5.59% $1,962,831 $26,335 5.37%
Commercial loans1 17,061,043  261,088 6.07%  15,351,367  229,915 5.94%
Consumer and other loans 1,412,458  26,146 7.34%  1,363,996  24,957 7.26%
Total loans2 20,988,722  322,398 6.09%  18,678,194  281,207 5.97%
Tax-exempt debt securities3 1,665,176  14,189 3.41%  1,583,554  14,068 3.55%
Taxable debt securities4, 5 7,188,543  39,719 2.21%  6,554,179  33,185 2.03%
Total earning assets 29,842,441  376,306 5.00%  26,815,927  328,460 4.86%
Goodwill and intangibles 1,444,364      1,184,370    
Non-earning assets 1,201,340      987,070    
Total assets$32,488,145     $28,987,367    
Liabilities           
Non-interest bearing deposits$7,526,159 $ % $6,550,398 $ %
NOW and DDA accounts 6,118,413  16,991 1.10%  5,734,329  16,483 1.14%
Savings accounts 3,174,869  6,014 0.75%  2,995,538  5,843 0.77%
Money market deposit accounts 3,993,241  20,962 2.08%  3,136,019  16,783 2.12%
Certificate accounts 3,929,727  34,407 3.47%  3,217,199  28,195 3.48%
Total core deposits 24,742,409  78,374 1.26%  21,633,483  67,304 1.23%
Wholesale deposits6 3,257  33 4.15%  3,649  42 4.48%
Repurchase agreements 2,087,256  14,624 2.78%  1,986,620  14,706 2.94%
FHLB advances 792,290  9,456 4.67%  1,192,493  14,271 4.68%
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 270,924  4,201 6.15%  236,375  3,301 5.54%
Total funding liabilities 27,896,136  106,688 1.52%  25,052,620  99,624 1.58%
Other liabilities 406,289      353,452    
Total liabilities 28,302,425      25,406,072    
Stockholders’ Equity           
Stockholders’ equity 4,185,720      3,581,295    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$32,488,145     $28,987,367    
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)  $269,618     $228,836  
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)    3.48%     3.28%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)    3.58%     3.39%

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.6 million and $1.6 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $1.8 million and $1.8 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.
4 Includes interest income of $11.2 million and $6.7 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $1.1 billion and $600.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.
5 Includes tax effect of $151 thousand and $150 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.
6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
 
 Three Months ended
 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets           
Residential real estate loans$2,515,221 $35,164 5.59% $1,885,146 $23,960 5.08%
Commercial loans1 17,061,043  261,088 6.07%  14,059,864  200,956 5.69%
Consumer and other loans 1,412,458  26,146 7.34%  1,324,341  23,435 7.04%
Total loans2 20,988,722  322,398 6.09%  17,269,351  248,351 5.72%
Tax-exempt debt securities3 1,665,176  14,189 3.41%  1,615,474  14,501 3.59%
Taxable debt securities4, 5 7,188,543  39,719 2.21%  7,314,265  38,189 2.09%
Total earning assets 29,842,441  376,306 5.00%  26,199,090  301,041 4.57%
Goodwill and intangibles 1,444,364      1,104,362    
Non-earning assets 1,201,340      888,404    
Total assets$32,488,145     $28,191,856    
Liabilities           
Non-interest bearing deposits$7,526,159 $ % $6,343,443 $ %
NOW and DDA accounts 6,118,413  16,991 1.10%  5,491,451  15,768 1.14%
Savings accounts 3,174,869  6,014 0.75%  2,824,126  5,316 0.75%
Money market deposit accounts 3,993,241  20,962 2.08%  2,878,415  14,232 1.97%
Certificate accounts 3,929,727  34,407 3.47%  3,174,923  31,716 3.97%
Total core deposits 24,742,409  78,374 1.26%  20,712,358  67,032 1.29%
Wholesale deposits6 3,257  33 4.15%  3,654  47 4.95%
Repurchase agreements 2,087,256  14,624 2.78%  1,866,705  14,821 3.16%
FHLB advances 792,290  9,456 4.67%  1,800,000  21,848 4.75%
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 270,924  4,201 6.15%  216,874  1,845 3.38%
Total funding liabilities 27,896,136  106,688 1.52%  24,599,591  105,593 1.71%
Other liabilities 406,289      369,700    
Total liabilities 28,302,425      24,969,291    
Stockholders’ Equity           
Stockholders’ equity 4,185,720      3,222,565    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$32,488,145     $28,191,856    
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)  $269,618     $195,448  
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)    3.48%     2.86%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)    3.58%     2.97%

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.6 million and $1.7 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $1.8 million and $2.1 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Includes interest income of $11.2 million and $9.2 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $1.1 billion and $759.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
5 Includes tax effect of $151 thousand and $203 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
 
 Year ended
 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets           
Residential real estate loans$2,077,431 $111,135 5.35% $1,820,057 $89,596 4.92%
Commercial loans1 15,355,275  906,309 5.90%  13,818,805  772,496 5.59%
Consumer and other loans 1,354,121  97,509 7.20%  1,305,716  89,160 6.83%
Total loans2 18,786,827  1,114,953 5.93%  16,944,578  951,252 5.61%
Tax-exempt debt securities3 1,612,206  56,192 3.49%  1,675,732  59,479 3.55%
Taxable debt securities4, 5 6,833,546  138,547 2.03%  7,400,887  145,128 1.96%
Total earning assets 27,232,579  1,309,692 4.81%  26,021,197  1,155,859 4.44%
Goodwill and intangibles 1,221,592      1,079,404    
Non-earning assets 989,532      773,322    
Total assets$29,443,703     $27,873,923    
Liabilities           
Non-interest bearing deposits$6,584,700 $ % $6,144,268 $ %
NOW and DDA accounts 5,764,971  64,584 1.12%  5,326,296  63,635 1.19%
Savings accounts 2,985,007  22,418 0.75%  2,866,908  22,684 0.79%
Money market deposit accounts 3,247,640  66,660 2.05%  2,904,461  58,140 2.00%
Certificate accounts 3,379,326  120,344 3.56%  3,106,755  128,081 4.12%
Total core deposits 21,961,644  274,006 1.25%  20,348,688  272,540 1.34%
Wholesale deposits6 4,029  181 4.49%  3,615  194 5.36%
Repurchase agreements 1,954,632  57,172 2.92%  1,676,040  55,723 3.32%
FHLB advances 1,302,973  62,252 4.71%  1,498,494  72,620 4.77%
FRB Bank Term Funding    %  617,377  27,097 4.39%
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 238,962  13,146 5.50%  219,839  7,044 3.20%
Total funding liabilities 25,462,240  406,757 1.60%  24,364,053  435,218 1.79%
Other liabilities 356,409      351,825    
Total liabilities 25,818,649      24,715,878    
Stockholders’ Equity           
Stockholders’ equity 3,625,054      3,158,045    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$29,443,703     $27,873,923    
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)  $902,935     $720,641  
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)    3.21%     2.65%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)    3.32%     2.77%

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $6.3 million and $6.5 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the Year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $7.0 million and $8.6 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the Year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
4 Includes interest income of $28.9 million and $31.2 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $680.0 million and $594.8 million for the Year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
5 Includes tax effect of $602 thousand and $832 thousand on federal income tax credits for the Year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification
 
 Loans Receivable, by Loan Type % Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024
Custom and owner occupied construction$263,713  $231,238  $242,844  14% 9%
Pre-sold and spec construction 255,542   217,413   191,926  18% 33%
Total residential construction 519,255   448,651   434,770  16% 19%
Land development 263,262   197,981   197,369  33% 33%
Consumer land or lots 247,769   207,816   187,024  19% 32%
Unimproved land 167,796   137,720   113,532  22% 48%
Developed lots for operative builders 69,786   56,180   61,661  24% 13%
Commercial lots 155,631   99,220   99,243  57% 57%
Other construction 1,122,350   982,743   693,461  14% 62%
Total land, lot, and other construction 2,026,594   1,681,660   1,352,290  21% 50%
Owner occupied 3,950,726   3,570,671   3,197,138  11% 24%
Non-owner occupied 4,859,173   4,333,302   4,053,996  12% 20%
Total commercial real estate 8,809,899   7,903,973   7,251,134  11% 21%
Commercial and industrial 1,649,101   1,554,832   1,395,997  6% 18%
Agriculture 1,282,861   1,189,948   1,024,520  8% 25%
First lien 3,098,023   2,579,418   2,481,918  20% 25%
Junior lien 106,205   81,568   76,303  30% 39%
Total 1-4 family 3,204,228   2,660,986   2,558,221  20% 25%
Multifamily residential 1,019,484   969,573   895,242  5% 14%
Home equity lines of credit 1,076,201   1,056,757   1,005,783  2% 7%
Other consumer 237,393   192,501   209,457  23% 13%
Total consumer 1,313,594   1,249,258   1,215,240  5% 8%
States and political subdivisions 964,591   994,062   983,601  (3)% (2)%
Other 177,375   180,711   183,894  (2)% (4)%
Total loans receivable, including
loans held for sale		 20,966,982   18,833,654   17,294,909  11% 21%
Less loans held for sale1 (39,186)  (42,668)  (33,060) (8)% 19%
Total loans receivable$20,927,796  $18,790,986  $17,261,849  11% 21%

______________________________

1 Loans held for sale are primarily first lien 1-4 family loans.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification
 
 

Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type		 Non-
Accrual
Loans		 Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past
Due		 Other real
estate
owned and
foreclosed
assets
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2025
Custom and owner occupied construction$183 476 198 183  
Pre-sold and spec construction 919 2,039 2,132 919  
Total residential construction 1,102 2,515 2,330 1,102  
Land development 898 917 966 898  
Consumer land or lots 79 358 78 79  
Developed lots for operative builders 456 456 531  456 
Commercial lots 556  47 556  
Other construction 129     129
Total land, lot and other construction 2,118 1,731 1,622 1,533 456 129
Owner occupied 3,969 5,237 2,979 3,360 609 
Non-owner occupied 7,606 691 2,235 7,606  
Total commercial real estate 11,575 5,928 5,214 10,966 609 
Commercial and Industrial 27,308 24,165 2,069 26,147 1,143 18
Agriculture 3,549 5,408 2,335 2,436 1,113 
First lien 15,816 8,388 9,053 13,583 2,233 
Junior lien 1,776 765 315 1,776  
Total 1-4 family 17,592 9,153 9,368 15,359 2,233 
Multifamily residential 395 1,039 389 395  
Home equity lines of credit 3,968 3,402 3,465 3,600 213 155
Other consumer 1,229 852 955 949 171 109
Total consumer 5,197 4,254 4,420 4,549 384 264
Other 59 119 39  59 
Total$68,895 54,312 27,786 62,487 5,997 411


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
 
 Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans,  by Loan Type % Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Sep 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024
Custom and owner occupied construction$533 $305 $969 75% (45)%
Pre-sold and spec construction 1,189    564 n/m 111%
Total residential construction 1,722  305  1,533 465% 12%
Land development 3,994    1,450 n/m 175%
Consumer land or lots 1,162  564  402 106% 189%
Unimproved land   33  36 (100)% (100)%
Developed lots for operative builders 2,300  5,265  214 (56)% 975%
Commercial lots 965     n/m n/m
Other construction 4,787     n/m n/m
Total land, lot and other construction 13,208  5,862  2,102 125% 528%
Owner occupied 6,103  3,809  2,867 60% 113%
Non-owner occupied 15,388  7,615  5,037 102% 205%
Total commercial real estate 21,491  11,424  7,904 88% 172%
Commercial and industrial 10,215  3,711  6,194 175% 65%
Agriculture 2,390  2,104  744 14% 221%
First lien 19,699  5,357  6,326 268% 211%
Junior lien 20    214 n/m (91)%
Total 1-4 family 19,719  5,357  6,540 268% 202%
Multifamily Residential 150  150   % n/m
Home equity lines of credit 5,415  7,421  3,731 (27)% 45%
Other consumer 1,866  1,751  1,775 7% 5%
Total consumer 7,281  9,172  5,506 (21)% 32%
Other 2,650  1,439  1,705 84% 55%
Total$78,826 $39,524 $32,228 99% 145%

______________________________

n/m - not measurable


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
 
 Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date
Period Ending, By Loan Type		Charge-Offs Recoveries
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2025		 Dec 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2025
Pre-sold and spec construction$    (4) 51 51
Land development (358) (358) 1,095   358
Consumer land or lots (5) (5) (22)  5
Unimproved land     1,338   
Developed lots for operative builders (8)      8
Commercial lots     319   
Total land, lot and other construction (371) (363) 2,730   371
Owner occupied (2) (1) (73)  2
Non-owner occupied 2,232  (11) 2  2,243 11
Total commercial real estate 2,230  (12) (71) 2,243 13
Commercial and industrial 2,104  655  1,422  3,056 952
Agriculture (112) (111) 64   112
First lien (182) (158) 32  1 183
Junior lien (38) (34) (65) 126 164
Total 1-4 family (220) (192) (33) 127 347
Home equity lines of credit 43  (27) 69  106 63
Other consumer 1,600  1,151  1,078  1,922 322
Total consumer 1,643  1,124  1,147  2,028 385
Other 7,448  5,253  8,643  11,177 3,729
Total$12,722  6,354  13,898  18,682 5,960

Visit our website at www.glacierbancorp.com




