Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Period Ended December 31, 2025

4th Quarter 2025 Highlights:

On October 1, 2025 the Company completed the acquisition of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc., the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (collectively, “Guaranty”). The acquisition expanded the Company’s southwest presence and is its first entrance into the state of Texas. Guaranty had total assets of $3.357 billion as of the acquisition date.

Including the $36.0 million of expenses related to the current year acquisitions, net income was $63.8 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $4.1 million, or 6 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $67.9 million and an increase of $2.0 million, or 3 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter net income of $61.8 million.

Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.49 per share, a decrease of $0.08 per share, or 14 percent, from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.57 and a decrease of $0.05 per share, or 9 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.54.

Net interest income of $266 million for the current quarter increased $40.7 million, or 18 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $225 million and increased $74.6 million, or 39 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter net interest income of $191 million.

The Company’s total assets exceeded $30 billion during the current quarter, ending the year at $31.978 billion.

The loan portfolio of $20.928 billion at December 31, 2025 increased $2.137 billion, or 11 percent, from the prior quarter.

Total deposits of $24.591 billion at December 31, 2025 increased $2.720 billion, or 12 percent, from the prior quarter.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.58 percent, an increase of 19 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 3.39 percent and an increase of 61 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter net interest margin of 2.97 percent.

The loan yield of 6.09 percent in the current quarter increased 12 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.97 percent and increased 37 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter loan yield of 5.72 percent.

The total earning asset yield of 5.00 percent in the current quarter increased 14 basis points from the prior quarter earning asset yield of 4.86 percent and increased 43 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter earning asset yield of 4.57 percent.

The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.52 percent in the current quarter decreased 6 basis points from the prior quarter total cost of funding of 1.58 percent and decreased 19 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter total cost of funding of 1.71 percent.

The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 163 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.

Year 2025 Highlights

Net income for 2025 was $239 million, an increase of $48.9 million, or 26 percent, from the prior year net income of $190 million.

Diluted earnings per share for 2025 was $1.99 per share, an increase of $0.31 per share, or 18 percent, from the prior year diluted earnings per share of $1.68 per share.

Net interest income of $889 million for 2025 increased $184 million, or 26 percent, from the prior year net interest income of $705 million.

The loan portfolio increased $3.666 billion, or 21 percent, during 2025.

Total deposits increased $4.044 billion, or 20 percent, during 2025.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for 2025 was 3.32 percent, an increase of 55 basis points from the prior year net interest margin of 2.77 percent.

Dividends declared in 2025 were $1.32 per share.

The Company completed the acquisition and core system conversion of Bank of Idaho Holding Co., the bank holding company for Bank of Idaho (collectively, “BOID”), which had total assets of $1.364 billion as of the acquisition date of April 30, 2025.

The Company completed the acquisition of Guaranty, which had total assets of $3.357 billion as of the acquisition date of October 1, 2025.



Financial Summary

At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Year ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data) Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Operating results Net income $ 63,779 67,900 52,781 54,568 61,754 239,028 190,144 Basic earnings per share $ 0.49 0.57 0.45 0.48 0.54 2.00 1.68 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 0.57 0.45 0.48 0.54 1.99 1.68 Dividends declared per share $ 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.33 1.32 1.32 Market value per share Closing $ 44.05 48.67 43.08 44.22 50.22 44.05 50.22 High $ 49.56 50.54 44.70 52.81 60.67 52.81 60.67 Low $ 39.90 42.08 36.76 43.18 43.70 36.76 34.35 Selected ratios and other data Number of common stock shares outstanding 129,971,712 118,552,847 118,550,475 113,517,944 113,401,955 129,971,712 113,401,955 Average outstanding shares - basic 129,950,587 118,552,231 116,890,776 113,451,199 113,398,213 119,753,227 113,170,157 Average outstanding shares - diluted 130,145,104 118,628,434 116,918,290 113,546,365 113,541,026 119,935,056 113,243,427 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.78 % 0.93 % 0.74 % 0.80 % 0.87 % 0.81 % 0.68 % Return on average equity (annualized) 6.05 % 7.52 % 6.13 % 6.77 % 7.62 % 6.59 % 6.02 % Efficiency ratio 61.04 % 62.05 % 62.08 % 65.49 % 60.50 % 62.50 % 66.71 % Loan to deposit ratio 85.26 % 86.11 % 85.91 % 83.64 % 84.17 % 85.26 % 84.17 % Number of full time equivalent employees 4,087 3,649 3,665 3,457 3,441 4,087 3,441 Number of locations 281 248 247 227 227 281 227 Number of ATMs 337 298 300 286 284 337 284





KALISPELL, Mont., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $63.8 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $4.1 million, or 6 percent from the prior quarter net income of $67.9 million and an increase of $2.0 million, or 3 percent, from the $61.8 million of net income for the prior year fourth quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.49 per share, a decrease of $0.08 per share, or 14 percent, from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.57 and a decrease of $0.05 per share, or 9 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.54. The current quarter included $27.2 million of credit loss expense from the acquisition of Guaranty, $5.8 million in acquisition-related expenses, $3.0 million of expenses related to vacating branch locations, $1.4 million of income related to bank owned life insurance proceeds and $827 thousand of reduction of expense related to a prior year FDIC special assessment. “Glacier Bancorp delivered another year of strong performance, marked by a 26 percent increase in earnings and significant strategic progress. In 2025, we expanded our footprint with the acquisitions of Bank of Idaho and Guaranty Bank & Trust, strengthening our presence in high-growth markets and positioning us for continued success,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We achieved robust margin expansion, double-digit loan and deposit growth, and maintained excellent credit quality. These results reflect the strength of our community banking model and the quality of our team. As we enter 2026, we remain focused on disciplined growth, service excellence, and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

Net income for the current year was $239 million, an increase of $48.9 million, or 26 percent, from the prior year net income of $190 million. Diluted earnings per share for 2025 was $1.99 per share, an increase of 18 percent from the prior year diluted earnings per share of $1.68 per share.

On October 1, 2025, the Company completed the acquisition of Guaranty, a leading community bank headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Texas. Guaranty had 33 bank locations across 26 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Bryan/College Station and Austin markets. Upon closing of the transaction, Guaranty operates as the Company’s 18th separate bank division. The Company’s results of operations and financial condition include the Guaranty acquisition beginning on the acquisition date.

On April 30, 2025, the Company completed the acquisition of BOID, which had 15 branches across Eastern Idaho, Boise and Eastern Washington. Upon the core system conversion in the third quarter of 2025, the BOID operations joined three existing Glacier Bank divisions. The Eastern Idaho operations of Bank of Idaho joined Citizens Community Bank, the Boise operations joined Mountain West Bank and the Eastern Washington operations joined Wheatland Bank. The Company’s results of operations and financial condition include the BOID acquisition beginning on the acquisition date.

The following table discloses the preliminary fair value estimates of select classifications of assets and liabilities acquired:

BOID GNTY (Dollars in thousands) April 30,

2025 October 1,

2025 Total Total assets $ 1,364,085 $ 3,356,636 $ 4,720,721 Cash and cash equivalents 26,127 178,885 205,012 Debt securities 139,974 607,276 747,250 Loans receivable 1,075,232 2,102,378 3,177,610 Non-interest bearing deposits 271,385 831,857 1,103,242 Interest bearing deposits 806,992 1,874,883 2,681,875 Borrowings and subordinated debt 71,932 60,466 132,398 Core deposit intangible 19,758 47,813 67,571 Goodwill 68,745 258,220 326,965





Asset Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,235,261 854,244 848,408 381,017 386,853 Debt securities, available-for-sale 4,007,512 3,916,189 4,245,205 91,323 (237,693 ) Debt securities, held-to-maturity 3,110,216 3,155,901 3,294,847 (45,685 ) (184,631 ) Total debt securities 7,117,728 7,072,090 7,540,052 45,638 (422,324 ) Loans receivable Residential real estate 2,457,907 1,926,448 1,858,929 531,459 598,978 Commercial real estate 13,565,512 12,045,446 10,963,713 1,520,066 2,601,799 Other commercial 3,497,829 3,451,177 3,119,535 46,652 378,294 Home equity 977,206 980,472 930,994 (3,266 ) 46,212 Other consumer 429,342 387,443 388,678 41,899 40,664 Loans receivable 20,927,796 18,790,986 17,261,849 2,136,810 3,665,947 Allowance for credit losses (255,319 ) (229,077 ) (206,041 ) (26,242 ) (49,278 ) Loans receivable, net 20,672,477 18,561,909 17,055,808 2,110,568 3,616,669 Other assets 2,952,597 2,527,384 2,458,719 425,213 493,878 Total assets $ 31,978,063 29,015,627 27,902,987 2,962,436 4,075,076





The Company continues to maintain a strong cash position of $1.235 billion at December 31, 2025, which was an increase of $381 million, or 45 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $387 million, or 46 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter. Total debt securities of $7.118 billion at December 31, 2025 increased $45.6 million, or 1 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $422 million, or 6 percent, from the prior year end. Debt securities represented 22 percent of total assets at December 31, 2025 compared to 24 percent at September 30, 2025 and 27 percent at December 31, 2024.

The loan portfolio of $20.928 billion at December 31, 2025 increased $2.137 billion, or 11 percent, during the current quarter. Excluding the Guaranty acquisition, the loan portfolio organically increased $34.4 million, or 1 percent annualized, in the current quarter and the loan category with the largest dollar increase was commercial real estate loans which increased $124 million, or 4 percent annualized. The loan portfolio increased $3.666 billion, or 21 percent, during 2025. Excluding the Guaranty and BOID acquisitions, the loan portfolio increased $488 million, or 3 percent, during 2025 and the loan category with the largest dollar increase was commercial real estate which increased $474 million, or 4 percent.

Credit Quality Summary

At or for the

Year ended At or for the

Nine Months

ended At or for the

Year ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Allowance for credit losses Balance at beginning of period $ 206,041 206,041 192,757 Acquisitions 154 35 3 Provision for credit losses 61,846 29,355 27,179 Charge-offs (18,682 ) (11,276 ) (18,626 ) Recoveries 5,960 4,922 4,728 Balance at end of period $ 255,319 229,077 206,041 Provision for credit losses Loan portfolio $ 61,846 29,355 27,179 Unfunded loan commitments 9,554 6,382 1,127 Total provision for credit losses $ 71,400 35,737 28,306 Other real estate owned $ 284 1,376 1,085 Other foreclosed assets 127 37 79 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due 5,997 7,449 6,177 Non-accrual loans 62,487 45,450 20,445 Total non-performing assets $ 68,895 54,312 27,786 Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets 0.22 % 0.19 % 0.10 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 373 % 433 % 774 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.22 % 1.22 % 1.19 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans 0.06 % 0.03 % 0.08 % Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 78,826 39,524 32,228 U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets $ 8,733 10,358 748





Non-performing assets of $68.9 million at December 31, 2025 increased $14.6 million, or 27 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $41.1 million, or 148 percent, over the prior year end. Excluding $18.8 million from the acquisition of Guaranty, non-performing assets were $50.1 million or 17 basis points as a percentage of subsidiary assets at December 31, 2025, and decreased $4.3 million, or 8 percent, from the prior quarter.

Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $78.8 million at December 31, 2025 increased $39.3 million from the prior quarter and increased $46.6 million from the prior year fourth quarter. Excluding $10.0 million from the acquisition of Guaranty, early stage delinquencies were $68.8 million or 0.37 percent of loans at December 31, 2025, and increased $29.2 million from the prior quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at December 31, 2025 were 0.38 percent compared to 0.21 percent for the prior quarter end and 0.19 percent for the prior year fourth quarter and remain at historically low levels for the Company.

The current quarter provision for credit loss expense of $35.7 million included $25.6 million of credit loss expense on loans and $1.6 million of credit loss expense on unfunded loan commitments from the acquisition. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans as a percentage of total loans outstanding was 1.22 percent at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 compared to 1.19 percent at December 31, 2024. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts, actual results, and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the ACL on loans.

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) Provision for

Credit Losses

Loans Net Charge-Offs ACL

as a Percent

of Loans Accruing

Loans 30-89

Days Past Due

as a Percent of

Loans Non-Performing

Assets to

Total Subsidiary

Assets Fourth quarter 2025 $ 32,491 $ 6,368 1.22 % 0.38 % 0.22 % Third quarter 2025 5,192 2,914 1.22 % 0.21 % 0.19 % Second quarter 2025 18,009 1,645 1.22 % 0.29 % 0.17 % First quarter 2025 6,154 1,795 1.22 % 0.27 % 0.14 % Fourth quarter 2024 6,041 5,170 1.19 % 0.19 % 0.10 % Third quarter 2024 6,981 2,766 1.19 % 0.33 % 0.10 % Second quarter 2024 5,066 2,890 1.19 % 0.29 % 0.06 % First quarter 2024 9,091 3,072 1.19 % 0.37 % 0.09 %





Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $6.4 million compared to $2.9 million in the prior quarter and $5.2 million for the prior year fourth quarter. The current quarter net charge-offs included $2.2 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $4.2 million of net loan charge-offs.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on the regulatory classification of loans is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Deposits Non-interest bearing deposits $ 7,314,779 6,674,441 6,136,709 640,338 1,178,070 NOW and DDA accounts 6,236,551 5,805,816 5,543,512 430,735 693,039 Savings accounts 3,158,939 3,049,753 2,845,124 109,186 313,815 Money market deposit accounts 3,948,201 3,137,810 2,878,213 810,391 1,069,988 Certificate accounts 3,928,550 3,199,825 3,139,821 728,725 788,729 Core deposits, total 24,587,020 21,867,645 20,543,379 2,719,375 4,043,641 Wholesale deposits 4,076 3,304 3,615 772 461 Deposits, total 24,591,096 21,870,949 20,546,994 2,720,147 4,044,102 Repurchase agreements 2,084,113 2,004,286 1,777,475 79,827 306,638 Deposits and repurchase agreements, total 26,675,209 23,875,235 22,324,469 2,799,974 4,350,740 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 440,000 895,022 1,800,000 (455,022 ) (1,360,000 ) Other borrowed funds 51,473 59,779 62,062 (8,306 ) (10,589 ) Finance lease liabilities 28,808 18,401 21,279 10,407 7,529 Subordinated debentures 187,492 157,379 133,105 30,113 54,387 Other liabilities 381,260 401,523 338,218 (20,263 ) 43,042 Total liabilities $ 27,764,242 25,407,339 24,679,133 2,356,903 3,085,109





Total deposits of $24.591 billion at December 31, 2025 increased $2.720 billion, or 12 percent, during the current quarter and increased $4.044 billion, or 20 percent, from the prior year end. Excluding acquisitions, total deposits increased $13.4 million, or 6 basis points, during the current quarter and increased $259 million, or 1 percent, from the prior year end.

Non-interest bearing deposits of $7.315 billion at December 31, 2025 increased $640 million, or 10 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.178 billion, or 19 percent, from the prior year end. Excluding acquisitions, total non-interest bearing deposits increased $74.8 million or 1 percent, from the prior year end. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 30 percent of total deposits at December 31, 2025 compared to 31 percent at September 30, 2025 and 30 percent at December 31, 2024.

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances of $440 million decreased $455 million, or 51 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $1.360 billion, or 76 percent, from the prior year end. Subordinated debentures of $187 million increased $30.1 million, or 19 percent, from the prior quarter and included an increase of $39.6 million from the acquisition of Guaranty.

Stockholders’ Equity Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Common equity $ 4,380,931 3,801,178 3,533,150 579,753 847,781 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (167,110 ) (192,890 ) (309,296 ) 25,780 142,186 Total stockholders’ equity 4,213,821 3,608,288 3,223,854 605,533 989,967 Goodwill and intangibles, net (1,483,552 ) (1,182,536 ) (1,102,500 ) (301,016 ) (381,052 ) Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 2,730,269 2,425,752 2,121,354 304,517 608,915





Stockholders’ equity to total assets 13.18 % 12.44 % 11.55 % Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets 8.95 % 8.72 % 7.92 % Book value per common share $ 32.42 30.44 28.43 1.98 3.99 Tangible book value per common share $ 21.01 20.46 18.71 0.55 2.30





Tangible stockholders’ equity of $2.730 billion at December 31, 2025 increased $305 million, or 13 percent, compared to the prior quarter and was primarily due to $554 million of Company stock issued in connection with the acquisition of Guaranty. The increase was partially offset by $306 million of goodwill and core deposit intangible associated with the Guaranty acquisition.

Tangible stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2025 increased $609 million, or 29 percent, compared to the prior year end and was primarily due to $759 million of Company stock issued in connection with the acquisitions of BOID and Guaranty and a $142 million decrease in other comprehensive loss. The increase was partially offset by the increase in goodwill and core deposit intangible associated with the BOID and Guaranty acquisitions. Tangible book value per common share of $21.01 at the current quarter end increased $0.55 per share, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $2.30 per share, or 12 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter.

Cash Dividends

On November 12, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable December 18, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 9, 2025. The dividend was the Company’s 163rd consecutive regular dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.

Operating Results for Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Compared to September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

Income Summary

Three Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Net interest income Interest income $ 372,754 325,003 308,115 289,925 297,036 Interest expense 106,688 99,624 100,499 99,946 105,593 Total net interest income 266,066 225,379 207,616 189,979 191,443 Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 24,387 21,460 20,405 18,818 20,322 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 5,589 5,123 5,067 4,664 4,541 Gain on sale of loans 4,594 5,027 4,273 4,311 3,926 Other income 5,877 3,742 3,199 4,849 2,760 Total non-interest income 40,447 35,352 32,944 32,642 31,549 Total income $ 306,513 260,731 240,560 222,621 222,992 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.58 % 3.39 % 3.21 % 3.04 % 2.97 % $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Net interest income Interest income $ 47,751 64,639 82,829 75,718 Interest expense 7,064 6,189 6,742 1,095 Total net interest income 40,687 58,450 76,087 74,623 Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 2,927 3,982 5,569 4,065 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 466 522 925 1,048 Gain on sale of loans (433 ) 321 283 668 Other income 2,135 2,678 1,028 3,117 Total non-interest income 5,095 7,503 7,805 8,898 Total income $ 45,782 65,953 83,892 83,521





Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $266 million for the current quarter increased $40.7 million, or 18 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $225 million and increased $74.6 million, or 39 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter net interest income of $191 million. The current quarter interest income of $373 million increased $47.8 million, or 15 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $75.8 million, or 26 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter, both increases primarily due to the increase in the loan yields and the increase in average balances of the loan portfolio. The loan yield of 6.09 percent in the current quarter increased 12 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.97 percent and increased 37 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter loan yield of 5.72 percent.

The current quarter interest expense of $107 million increased $7.1 million, or 7 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.1 million, or 1 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter and was primarily attributable to an increase in average deposits which was partially offset by the decrease in higher cost borrowings. Deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) increased to 1.26 percent in the current quarter compared to 1.23 percent in the prior quarter and was primarily driven by the acquisition of Guaranty which had higher cost of deposits. Deposit costs decreased 3 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter deposit cost of 1.29 percent. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.52 percent in the current quarter decreased 6 basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 19 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.58 percent, an increase of 19 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 3.39 percent and was primarily driven by an increase in loan yields and a decrease in the total cost of funding. The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was an increase of 61 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter net interest margin of 2.97 percent and was also primarily driven by the increase in loan yields and the decrease in the total cost of funding. Core net interest margin excludes the impact from discount accretion and non-accrual interest. Excluding the 6 basis points from discount accretion and the 1 basis point of non-accrual interest recovery, the core net interest margin was 3.51 percent in the current quarter compared to 3.35 percent in the prior quarter and 2.92 percent in the prior year fourth quarter. “The Company was pleased with the 19 basis points increase in the current quarter net interest margin,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. “Deploying lower yield cash flow from investment securities into higher yield earning assets in combination with continued reduction in the total cost of funding were primary drivers of the current quarter increase in the net interest margin.”

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $40.4 million, which was an increase of $5.1 million, or 14 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $8.9 million, or 28 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter. Service charges and other fees of $24.4 million for the current quarter increased $2.9 million, or 14 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $4.1 million, or 20 percent, compared to the prior year fourth quarter. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $4.6 million for the current quarter decreased $433 thousand, or 9 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $668 thousand, or 17 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. Other income of $5.9 million in the current quarter included $1.4 million of income related to bank owned life insurance proceeds.

on-interest Expense Summary

Three Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Compensation and employee benefits $ 110,999 96,498 94,355 91,443 81,600 Occupancy and equipment 17,529 13,236 12,558 12,294 11,589 Advertising and promotions 4,609 4,620 4,394 4,144 3,725 Data processing 13,089 10,634 9,883 9,138 9,145 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 140 63 26 63 30 Regulatory assessments and insurance 5,495 5,799 5,847 5,534 5,890 Intangibles amortization 5,180 3,813 3,624 3,270 3,613 Other expenses 37,516 33,120 24,432 25,432 25,373 Total non-interest expense $ 194,557 167,783 155,119 151,318 140,965 $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Compensation and employee benefits $ 14,501 16,644 19,556 29,399 Occupancy and equipment 4,293 4,971 5,235 5,940 Advertising and promotions (11 ) 215 465 884 Data processing 2,455 3,206 3,951 3,944 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 77 114 77 110 Regulatory assessments and insurance (304 ) (352 ) (39 ) (395 ) Core deposit intangibles amortization 1,367 1,556 1,910 1,567 Other expenses 4,396 13,084 12,084 12,143 Total non-interest expense $ 26,774 39,438 43,239 53,592





Total non-interest expense of $195 million for the current quarter increased $26.8 million, or 16 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $53.6 million, or 38 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter and was primarily driven by increased costs from the acquisitions. Included in the current quarter non-interest expense was $24.1 million from the Guaranty acquisition and $3.0 million of expenses related to vacating branch locations.

Compensation and employee benefits of $111 million for the current quarter increased by $14.5 million, or 15 percent, over the prior quarter which was primarily driven by $14.6 million compensation from Guaranty. Compensation and employee benefits increased $29.4 million, or 36 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and increases in staffing levels from the current year acquisitions. Occupancy and equipment expense of $17.5 million increased $4.3 million, or 32 percent, from the prior quarter and was primarily due to increased costs from current year acquisitions, including $1.1 million of expenses related to vacating branch locations. Regulatory assessment and insurance expense of $5.5 million decreased $304 thousand, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $395 thousand, or 7 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter, primarily as a result of a $827 thousand expense related to a prior year FDIC special assessment.

Other expenses of $37.5 million increased $4.4 million, or 13 percent, from the prior quarter and was primarily driven by increased costs from acquisitions, including $1.9 million of write-off of fixed asset expenses related to vacating branch locations and $1.4 million increased expenses associated with investments in tax equity credits. Acquisition-related expense was $5.8 million in the current quarter compared to $7.0 million in the prior quarter and $491 thousand in the prior year fourth quarter. The other expenses included $2.1 million of gain from the sale of a former branch facility in the prior year fourth quarter.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense during the fourth quarter of 2025 was $12.5 million, a decrease of $4.9 million, or 28 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $775 thousand, or 7 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 16.4 percent compared to 20.4 percent in the prior quarter and 16.0 percent in the prior year fourth quarter. The lower tax expense and lower effective tax rate in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily the result of a decrease in pre-tax income and a decrease in federal income tax credits.

Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio was 61.04 percent in the current quarter compared to 62.05 percent in the prior quarter and 60.50 in the prior year fourth quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter was principally driven by the increase in net interest income which outpaced the increase in non-interest expense. The increase from the prior year fourth quarter was primarily due to increases in acquisition-related expenses and the current quarter expense related to vacating branch locations.

Operating Results for Ended December 31, 2025

Compared to December 31, 2024

Income Summary

Year ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 $ Change % Change Net interest income Interest income $ 1,295,797 $ 1,139,850 $ 155,947 14 % Interest expense 406,757 435,218 (28,461 ) (7)% Total net interest income 889,040 704,632 184,408 26 % Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 85,070 78,894 6,176 8 % Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 20,443 18,694 1,749 9 % Gain on sale of loans 18,205 16,855 1,350 8 % Gain on sale of securities — 30 (30 ) (100)% Other income 17,667 13,973 3,694 26 % Total non-interest income 141,385 128,446 12,939 10 % Total Income $ 1,030,425 $ 833,078 $ 197,347 24 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.32 % 2.77 %





Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $889 million for 2025 increased $184 million, or 26 percent, from the prior year and was primarily driven by increased interest income and decreased interest expense. Interest income of $1.296 billion for 2025 increased $156 million, or 14 percent, from the prior year and was primarily attributable to the increase in the loan portfolio and an increase in loan yields. The loan yield was 5.93 percent during 2025, an increase of 32 basis points from the prior year loan yield of 5.61 percent.

Interest expense of $407 million for 2025 decreased $28 million, or 7 percent, from the prior year and was primarily the result of lower interest rates on deposits and a decreases in higher cost borrowings. Deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.25 percent for 2025, which was a decrease of 9 basis points from the prior year deposit costs of 1.34 percent. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for 2025 was 1.60 percent, which was a decrease of 19 basis points over the prior year funding cost of 1.79 percent.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during 2025 was 3.32 percent, a 55 basis points increase from the net interest margin of 2.77 percent for the prior year. Excluding the 5 basis points from discount accretion, the core net interest margin was 3.27 percent in the current year compared to 2.72 percent in the prior year. The increase in net interest margin from the prior year was primarily driven by increased loan yields and decreased funding costs combined with a shift in earning asset mix to higher yielding loans and a shift in funding liabilities to lower cost deposits.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income of $141 million for 2025 increased $12.9 million, or 10 percent, over last year. Service charges and other fees of $85.1 million for 2025 increased $6.2 million, or 8 percent, over the prior year. Gain on sale of residential loans of $18.2 million for 2025 increased by $1.4 million, or 8 percent, over the prior year. Other income of $17.7 million for 2025 increased $3.7 million over the prior year. Included in the current year other income was $2.8 million of income related to bank owned life insurance proceeds.



Non-interest Expense Summary

Year ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 $ Change % Change Compensation and employee benefits $ 393,295 $ 336,906 $ 56,389 17 % Occupancy and equipment 55,617 47,055 8,562 18 % Advertising and promotions 17,767 16,132 1,635 10 % Data processing 42,744 36,887 5,857 16 % Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 292 217 75 35 % Regulatory assessments and insurance 22,675 24,194 (1,519 ) (6)% Core deposit intangibles amortization 15,887 12,757 3,130 25 % Other expenses 120,500 104,320 16,180 16 % Total non-interest expense $ 668,777 $ 578,468 $ 90,309 16 %





Total non-interest expense of $669 million for 2025 increased $90.3 million, or 16 percent, over the same period in the prior year and was primarily driven by increased costs from recent acquisitions. Compensation and employee benefits expense of $393 million in 2025 increased $56.4 million, or 17 percent, over the prior year and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and staffing increases from acquisitions. Regulatory assessment and insurance expense of $22.7 million for 2025 decreased $1.5 million, or 6 percent, from the prior year primarily as a result of adjustments to the FDIC special assessment. Other expenses of $121 million for 2025 increased $16.2 million, or 16 percent, from the prior year. Included in other expenses was $16.6 million of acquisition-related expenses in the current year compared to $9.9 million in the prior year. Other expenses also included $2.8 million of gain from the sale of former branch facilities in the current year and $5.6 million in the prior year.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit loss expense was $71.4 million for 2025, an increase of $43.1 million, or 152 percent, over the same period in the prior year. Included in the current year provision for credit losses was $43.9 million from current year acquisitions and included in the prior year was $9.7 million from acquisitions in the prior year. Net charge-offs for 2025 were $12.7 million compared to $13.9 million in 2024.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense of $51.2 million for 2025 increased $15.1 million, or 42 percent, over the same period in the prior year. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 17.6 percent compared to 16.0 percent for the same period in the prior year. The increase in tax expense and the increase in the effective tax rate was the primarily the result of the increase in pre-tax income.

Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio was 62.50 percent for 2025 compared to 66.71 percent for 2024. The decrease from the prior year was primarily attributable to the increase in net interest income that outpaced the increase in non-interest expense.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those made in this news release:

risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company’s loan portfolio;

changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders’ equity;

legislative or regulatory changes, including the possibility of increases in FDIC insurance rates and assessments, changes in the review and regulation of bank mergers, or increases or changes in banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company’s business and strategies;

risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact of a potential government shutdown, economy of an uncertain interest rate environment, inflationary pressures, recently passed legislation and the potential for significant additional changes in economic and trade policies in the current administration;

risks to the Company’s business and the business of the Company’s customers arising from current or future tariffs or other trade restrictions, labor or supply chain issues, change in labor force, or geopolitical instability, including the wars in Ukraine, conflicts in the Middle East, and potential for future conflicts or disruptions in other parts of the world;

risks associated with the Company’s ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate acquisitions;

costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of future or recently completed acquisitions;

impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;

reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;

deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;

changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants, additional competition from internet-based financial institutions operating nationally, or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in increased competition, including the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;

risks presented by public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;

risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank’s divisions;

material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems or changes in technology which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;

risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;

success in managing risks involved in any of the foregoing; and

effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.



The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

Conference Call Information

A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 23, 2026. Please note that our conference call host no longer offers a general dial-in number. Investors who would like to join the call may now register by following this link to obtain dial-in instructions: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI37b70116241941dfb146b09710d5794e. To participate via the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hmur9gt6.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its nine state footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Guaranty Bank & Trust (Mount Pleasant, TX), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank (Helena, MT), Western Security Bank (Billings, MT), and Wheatland Bank (Spokane, WA).

CONTACT: Randall M. Chesler, CEO (406) 751-4722 Ron J. Copher, CFO (406) 751-7706





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Assets Cash on hand and in banks $ 321,526 312,506 268,746 Interest bearing cash deposits 913,735 541,738 579,662 Cash and cash equivalents 1,235,261 854,244 848,408 Debt securities, available-for-sale 4,007,512 3,916,189 4,245,205 Debt securities, held-to-maturity 3,110,216 3,155,901 3,294,847 Total debt securities 7,117,728 7,072,090 7,540,052 Loans held for sale, at fair value 39,186 42,668 33,060 Loans receivable 20,927,796 18,790,986 17,261,849 Allowance for credit losses (255,319 ) (229,077 ) (206,041 ) Loans receivable, net 20,672,477 18,561,909 17,055,808 Premises and equipment, net 486,184 427,271 411,968 Right-of-use assets, net 75,574 54,502 56,252 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 411 1,413 1,164 Accrued interest receivable 120,092 120,257 99,262 Deferred tax asset 101,337 99,702 138,955 Intangibles, net 105,269 61,135 51,182 Goodwill 1,378,283 1,121,401 1,051,318 Non-marketable equity securities 42,764 61,362 99,669 Bank-owned life insurance 235,090 191,996 189,849 Other assets 368,407 345,677 326,040 Total assets $ 31,978,063 29,015,627 27,902,987 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 7,314,779 6,674,441 6,136,709 Interest bearing deposits 17,276,317 15,196,508 14,410,285 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,084,113 2,004,286 1,777,475 FHLB advances 440,000 895,022 1,800,000 Other borrowed funds 51,473 59,779 62,062 Finance lease liabilities 28,808 18,401 21,279 Subordinated debentures 187,492 157,379 133,105 Accrued interest payable 32,786 27,733 33,626 Operating lease liabilities 52,869 41,367 39,902 Other liabilities 295,605 332,423 264,690 Total liabilities 27,764,242 25,407,339 24,679,133 Commitments and Contingent Liabilities — — — Stockholders’ Equity Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 shares authorized 1,300 1,186 1,134 Paid-in capital 3,220,064 2,657,469 2,448,758 Retained earnings - substantially restricted 1,159,567 1,142,523 1,083,258 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (167,110 ) (192,890 ) (309,296 ) Total stockholders’ equity 4,213,821 3,608,288 3,223,854 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 31,978,063 29,015,627 27,902,987





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months ended Year ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Interest Income Investment securities $ 51,988 45,348 50,381 187,130 195,135 Residential real estate loans 35,164 26,335 23,960 111,135 89,596 Commercial loans 259,456 228,363 199,260 900,023 765,959 Consumer and other loans 26,146 24,957 23,435 97,509 89,160 Total interest income 372,754 325,003 297,036 1,295,797 1,139,850 Interest Expense Deposits 78,407 67,346 67,079 274,187 272,734 Securities sold under agreements to

repurchase 14,624 14,706 14,822 57,172 55,723 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 9,456 14,271 21,848 62,252 72,620 FRB Bank Term Funding — — — — 27,097 Other borrowed funds 745 385 348 1,932 1,297 Subordinated debentures 3,456 2,916 1,496 11,214 5,747 Total interest expense 106,688 99,624 105,593 406,757 435,218 Net Interest Income 266,066 225,379 191,443 889,040 704,632 Provision for credit losses 35,663 7,656 8,534 71,400 28,306 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 230,403 217,723 182,909 817,640 676,326 Non-Interest Income Service charges and other fees 24,387 21,460 20,322 85,070 78,894 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 5,589 5,123 4,541 20,443 18,694 Gain on sale of loans 4,594 5,027 3,926 18,205 16,855 Gain on sale of securities — — — — 30 Other income 5,877 3,742 2,760 17,667 13,973 Total non-interest income 40,447 35,352 31,549 141,385 128,446 Non-Interest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 110,999 96,498 81,600 393,295 336,906 Occupancy and equipment 17,529 13,236 11,589 55,617 47,055 Advertising and promotions 4,609 4,620 3,725 17,767 16,132 Data processing 13,089 10,634 9,145 42,744 36,887 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 140 63 30 292 217 Regulatory assessments and insurance 5,495 5,799 5,890 22,675 24,194 Intangibles amortization 5,180 3,813 3,613 15,887 12,757 Other expenses 37,516 33,120 25,373 120,500 104,320 Total non-interest expense 194,557 167,783 140,965 668,777 578,468 Income Before Income Taxes 76,293 85,292 73,493 290,248 226,304 Federal and state income tax expense 12,514 17,392 11,739 51,220 36,160 Net Income $ 63,779 67,900 61,754 239,028 190,144





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets Three Months ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 2,515,221 $ 35,164 5.59 % $ 1,962,831 $ 26,335 5.37 % Commercial loans1 17,061,043 261,088 6.07 % 15,351,367 229,915 5.94 % Consumer and other loans 1,412,458 26,146 7.34 % 1,363,996 24,957 7.26 % Total loans2 20,988,722 322,398 6.09 % 18,678,194 281,207 5.97 % Tax-exempt debt securities3 1,665,176 14,189 3.41 % 1,583,554 14,068 3.55 % Taxable debt securities4, 5 7,188,543 39,719 2.21 % 6,554,179 33,185 2.03 % Total earning assets 29,842,441 376,306 5.00 % 26,815,927 328,460 4.86 % Goodwill and intangibles 1,444,364 1,184,370 Non-earning assets 1,201,340 987,070 Total assets $ 32,488,145 $ 28,987,367 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 7,526,159 $ — — % $ 6,550,398 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 6,118,413 16,991 1.10 % 5,734,329 16,483 1.14 % Savings accounts 3,174,869 6,014 0.75 % 2,995,538 5,843 0.77 % Money market deposit accounts 3,993,241 20,962 2.08 % 3,136,019 16,783 2.12 % Certificate accounts 3,929,727 34,407 3.47 % 3,217,199 28,195 3.48 % Total core deposits 24,742,409 78,374 1.26 % 21,633,483 67,304 1.23 % Wholesale deposits6 3,257 33 4.15 % 3,649 42 4.48 % Repurchase agreements 2,087,256 14,624 2.78 % 1,986,620 14,706 2.94 % FHLB advances 792,290 9,456 4.67 % 1,192,493 14,271 4.68 % Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 270,924 4,201 6.15 % 236,375 3,301 5.54 % Total funding liabilities 27,896,136 106,688 1.52 % 25,052,620 99,624 1.58 % Other liabilities 406,289 353,452 Total liabilities 28,302,425 25,406,072 Stockholders’ Equity Stockholders’ equity 4,185,720 3,581,295 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 32,488,145 $ 28,987,367 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 269,618 $ 228,836 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.48 % 3.28 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.58 % 3.39 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.6 million and $1.6 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $1.8 million and $1.8 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

4 Includes interest income of $11.2 million and $6.7 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $1.1 billion and $600.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

5 Includes tax effect of $151 thousand and $150 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets (continued) Three Months ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 2,515,221 $ 35,164 5.59 % $ 1,885,146 $ 23,960 5.08 % Commercial loans1 17,061,043 261,088 6.07 % 14,059,864 200,956 5.69 % Consumer and other loans 1,412,458 26,146 7.34 % 1,324,341 23,435 7.04 % Total loans2 20,988,722 322,398 6.09 % 17,269,351 248,351 5.72 % Tax-exempt debt securities3 1,665,176 14,189 3.41 % 1,615,474 14,501 3.59 % Taxable debt securities4, 5 7,188,543 39,719 2.21 % 7,314,265 38,189 2.09 % Total earning assets 29,842,441 376,306 5.00 % 26,199,090 301,041 4.57 % Goodwill and intangibles 1,444,364 1,104,362 Non-earning assets 1,201,340 888,404 Total assets $ 32,488,145 $ 28,191,856 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 7,526,159 $ — — % $ 6,343,443 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 6,118,413 16,991 1.10 % 5,491,451 15,768 1.14 % Savings accounts 3,174,869 6,014 0.75 % 2,824,126 5,316 0.75 % Money market deposit accounts 3,993,241 20,962 2.08 % 2,878,415 14,232 1.97 % Certificate accounts 3,929,727 34,407 3.47 % 3,174,923 31,716 3.97 % Total core deposits 24,742,409 78,374 1.26 % 20,712,358 67,032 1.29 % Wholesale deposits6 3,257 33 4.15 % 3,654 47 4.95 % Repurchase agreements 2,087,256 14,624 2.78 % 1,866,705 14,821 3.16 % FHLB advances 792,290 9,456 4.67 % 1,800,000 21,848 4.75 % Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 270,924 4,201 6.15 % 216,874 1,845 3.38 % Total funding liabilities 27,896,136 106,688 1.52 % 24,599,591 105,593 1.71 % Other liabilities 406,289 369,700 Total liabilities 28,302,425 24,969,291 Stockholders’ Equity Stockholders’ equity 4,185,720 3,222,565 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 32,488,145 $ 28,191,856 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 269,618 $ 195,448 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.48 % 2.86 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.58 % 2.97 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.6 million and $1.7 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $1.8 million and $2.1 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

4 Includes interest income of $11.2 million and $9.2 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $1.1 billion and $759.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

5 Includes tax effect of $151 thousand and $203 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets (continued) Year ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 2,077,431 $ 111,135 5.35 % $ 1,820,057 $ 89,596 4.92 % Commercial loans1 15,355,275 906,309 5.90 % 13,818,805 772,496 5.59 % Consumer and other loans 1,354,121 97,509 7.20 % 1,305,716 89,160 6.83 % Total loans2 18,786,827 1,114,953 5.93 % 16,944,578 951,252 5.61 % Tax-exempt debt securities3 1,612,206 56,192 3.49 % 1,675,732 59,479 3.55 % Taxable debt securities4, 5 6,833,546 138,547 2.03 % 7,400,887 145,128 1.96 % Total earning assets 27,232,579 1,309,692 4.81 % 26,021,197 1,155,859 4.44 % Goodwill and intangibles 1,221,592 1,079,404 Non-earning assets 989,532 773,322 Total assets $ 29,443,703 $ 27,873,923 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,584,700 $ — — % $ 6,144,268 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 5,764,971 64,584 1.12 % 5,326,296 63,635 1.19 % Savings accounts 2,985,007 22,418 0.75 % 2,866,908 22,684 0.79 % Money market deposit accounts 3,247,640 66,660 2.05 % 2,904,461 58,140 2.00 % Certificate accounts 3,379,326 120,344 3.56 % 3,106,755 128,081 4.12 % Total core deposits 21,961,644 274,006 1.25 % 20,348,688 272,540 1.34 % Wholesale deposits6 4,029 181 4.49 % 3,615 194 5.36 % Repurchase agreements 1,954,632 57,172 2.92 % 1,676,040 55,723 3.32 % FHLB advances 1,302,973 62,252 4.71 % 1,498,494 72,620 4.77 % FRB Bank Term Funding — — — % 617,377 27,097 4.39 % Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 238,962 13,146 5.50 % 219,839 7,044 3.20 % Total funding liabilities 25,462,240 406,757 1.60 % 24,364,053 435,218 1.79 % Other liabilities 356,409 351,825 Total liabilities 25,818,649 24,715,878 Stockholders’ Equity Stockholders’ equity 3,625,054 3,158,045 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 29,443,703 $ 27,873,923 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 902,935 $ 720,641 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.21 % 2.65 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.32 % 2.77 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $6.3 million and $6.5 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the Year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $7.0 million and $8.6 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the Year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

4 Includes interest income of $28.9 million and $31.2 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $680.0 million and $594.8 million for the Year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

5 Includes tax effect of $602 thousand and $832 thousand on federal income tax credits for the Year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification Loans Receivable, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 263,713 $ 231,238 $ 242,844 14 % 9 % Pre-sold and spec construction 255,542 217,413 191,926 18 % 33 % Total residential construction 519,255 448,651 434,770 16 % 19 % Land development 263,262 197,981 197,369 33 % 33 % Consumer land or lots 247,769 207,816 187,024 19 % 32 % Unimproved land 167,796 137,720 113,532 22 % 48 % Developed lots for operative builders 69,786 56,180 61,661 24 % 13 % Commercial lots 155,631 99,220 99,243 57 % 57 % Other construction 1,122,350 982,743 693,461 14 % 62 % Total land, lot, and other construction 2,026,594 1,681,660 1,352,290 21 % 50 % Owner occupied 3,950,726 3,570,671 3,197,138 11 % 24 % Non-owner occupied 4,859,173 4,333,302 4,053,996 12 % 20 % Total commercial real estate 8,809,899 7,903,973 7,251,134 11 % 21 % Commercial and industrial 1,649,101 1,554,832 1,395,997 6 % 18 % Agriculture 1,282,861 1,189,948 1,024,520 8 % 25 % First lien 3,098,023 2,579,418 2,481,918 20 % 25 % Junior lien 106,205 81,568 76,303 30 % 39 % Total 1-4 family 3,204,228 2,660,986 2,558,221 20 % 25 % Multifamily residential 1,019,484 969,573 895,242 5 % 14 % Home equity lines of credit 1,076,201 1,056,757 1,005,783 2 % 7 % Other consumer 237,393 192,501 209,457 23 % 13 % Total consumer 1,313,594 1,249,258 1,215,240 5 % 8 % States and political subdivisions 964,591 994,062 983,601 (3)% (2)% Other 177,375 180,711 183,894 (2)% (4)% Total loans receivable, including

loans held for sale 20,966,982 18,833,654 17,294,909 11 % 21 % Less loans held for sale1 (39,186 ) (42,668 ) (33,060 ) (8)% 19 % Total loans receivable $ 20,927,796 $ 18,790,986 $ 17,261,849 11 % 21 %

______________________________

1 Loans held for sale are primarily first lien 1-4 family loans.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification



Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type Non-

Accrual

Loans Accruing

Loans 90

Days

or More Past

Due Other real

estate

owned and

foreclosed

assets (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2025 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 183 476 198 183 — — Pre-sold and spec construction 919 2,039 2,132 919 — — Total residential construction 1,102 2,515 2,330 1,102 — — Land development 898 917 966 898 — — Consumer land or lots 79 358 78 79 — — Developed lots for operative builders 456 456 531 — 456 — Commercial lots 556 — 47 556 — — Other construction 129 — — — — 129 Total land, lot and other construction 2,118 1,731 1,622 1,533 456 129 Owner occupied 3,969 5,237 2,979 3,360 609 — Non-owner occupied 7,606 691 2,235 7,606 — — Total commercial real estate 11,575 5,928 5,214 10,966 609 — Commercial and Industrial 27,308 24,165 2,069 26,147 1,143 18 Agriculture 3,549 5,408 2,335 2,436 1,113 — First lien 15,816 8,388 9,053 13,583 2,233 — Junior lien 1,776 765 315 1,776 — — Total 1-4 family 17,592 9,153 9,368 15,359 2,233 — Multifamily residential 395 1,039 389 395 — — Home equity lines of credit 3,968 3,402 3,465 3,600 213 155 Other consumer 1,229 852 955 949 171 109 Total consumer 5,197 4,254 4,420 4,549 384 264 Other 59 119 39 — 59 — Total $ 68,895 54,312 27,786 62,487 5,997 411





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued) Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 533 $ 305 $ 969 75 % (45)% Pre-sold and spec construction 1,189 — 564 n/m 111 % Total residential construction 1,722 305 1,533 465 % 12 % Land development 3,994 — 1,450 n/m 175 % Consumer land or lots 1,162 564 402 106 % 189 % Unimproved land — 33 36 (100)% (100)% Developed lots for operative builders 2,300 5,265 214 (56)% 975 % Commercial lots 965 — — n/m n/m Other construction 4,787 — — n/m n/m Total land, lot and other construction 13,208 5,862 2,102 125 % 528 % Owner occupied 6,103 3,809 2,867 60 % 113 % Non-owner occupied 15,388 7,615 5,037 102 % 205 % Total commercial real estate 21,491 11,424 7,904 88 % 172 % Commercial and industrial 10,215 3,711 6,194 175 % 65 % Agriculture 2,390 2,104 744 14 % 221 % First lien 19,699 5,357 6,326 268 % 211 % Junior lien 20 — 214 n/m (91)% Total 1-4 family 19,719 5,357 6,540 268 % 202 % Multifamily Residential 150 150 — — % n/m Home equity lines of credit 5,415 7,421 3,731 (27)% 45 % Other consumer 1,866 1,751 1,775 7 % 5 % Total consumer 7,281 9,172 5,506 (21)% 32 % Other 2,650 1,439 1,705 84 % 55 % Total $ 78,826 $ 39,524 $ 32,228 99 % 145 %

______________________________

n/m - not measurable





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued) Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date

Period Ending, By Loan Type Charge-Offs Recoveries (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2025 Pre-sold and spec construction $ — — (4 ) 51 51 Land development (358 ) (358 ) 1,095 — 358 Consumer land or lots (5 ) (5 ) (22 ) — 5 Unimproved land — — 1,338 — — Developed lots for operative builders (8 ) — — — 8 Commercial lots — — 319 — — Total land, lot and other construction (371 ) (363 ) 2,730 — 371 Owner occupied (2 ) (1 ) (73 ) — 2 Non-owner occupied 2,232 (11 ) 2 2,243 11 Total commercial real estate 2,230 (12 ) (71 ) 2,243 13 Commercial and industrial 2,104 655 1,422 3,056 952 Agriculture (112 ) (111 ) 64 — 112 First lien (182 ) (158 ) 32 1 183 Junior lien (38 ) (34 ) (65 ) 126 164 Total 1-4 family (220 ) (192 ) (33 ) 127 347 Home equity lines of credit 43 (27 ) 69 106 63 Other consumer 1,600 1,151 1,078 1,922 322 Total consumer 1,643 1,124 1,147 2,028 385 Other 7,448 5,253 8,643 11,177 3,729 Total $ 12,722 6,354 13,898 18,682 5,960

Visit our website at www.glacierbancorp.com







