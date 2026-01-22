Heritage Commerce Corp Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Adjusted 4th quarter earnings increased 62% year over year due to sustained balance‑sheet growth, NIM expansion and positive operating leverage.

Announced strategic merger to expand market presence and enhance long‑term growth opportunities.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), (the “Company”), the holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. All data are unaudited.

 Fourth Quarter 2025 Full Year 2025
 

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: 		ReportedAdjusted(1) ReportedAdjusted(1)
Net Income$15.1 Million$17.2 Million $47.8 Million$56.4 Million
Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS")$0.25$0.28 $0.78$0.91
Return on Average Assets ("ROAA")1.04%1.18% 0.86%1.01%
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity ("ROATCE")(1)11.29%12.83% 9.12%10.77%
      
Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR")(1)$22.6 Million$24.6 Million $69.6 Million$80.9 Million
Fully Tax Equivalent ("FTE") Net Interest Margin(1)3.72%3.72% 3.56%3.56%
Efficiency Ratio57.89%54.04% 64.75%59.05%
      

CEO COMMENTARY:

“The year 2025, and the fourth quarter in particular, was a consequential time for Heritage, and we are proud of the way our team worked to deliver solid growth and results, driven by steady performance across the business, sustained client momentum and strong credit quality. This quarter reflects strong execution across the organization. We delivered meaningful balance‑sheet growth, expanded operating leverage through disciplined expense management, and increased adjusted full year earnings by 39%. Our focus on consistent performance and prudent growth continues to strengthen our foundation,” said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“The recently announced merger with Citizens Business Bank represents an exciting next step in Heritage’s journey, building on the strength of our franchise and the consistent performance we delivered throughout 2025. As we work toward the completion of the transaction, we remain fully focused on executing our strategy and continuing to support our clients, colleagues, and communities.”

LINKED-QUARTER BASISFULL YEAR 2025 vs. 2024
  
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS / KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS:
  • Total revenue of $53.6 million, an increase of 7%, or $3.6 million
  • FTE net interest margin(1) of 3.72%, an increase of 12 basis points from 3.60%
  • Reported net income of $15.1 million and reported EPS of $0.25, up 3% and 4%, from $14.7 million and $0.24, respectively
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $17.2 million and adjusted EPS(1) of $0.28, both up 17% from $14.7 million and $0.24, respectively
  • Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) of $3.7 billion, up $71.4 million, or 2%
  • Total deposits of $4.9 billion, up $126.5 million, or 3%
  • Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) to total assets of 0.05%, compared to 0.07%
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) of 54.04%, a decrease of 7% from efficiency ratio of 58.05%
  • Adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.18%, an increase of 12% over ROAA of 1.05%
  • Adjusted ROATCE(1) of 12.83%, an increase of 15% over ROATCE(1) of 11.14%
  • Total revenue of $197.5 million, an increase of 15%, or $25.1 million
  • FTE net interest margin(1) of 3.56%, an increase of 31 basis points from 3.25%
  • Reported net income of $47.8 million and reported EPS of $0.78, both up 18%, from $40.5 million and $0.66, respectively
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $56.4 million and adjusted EPS(1) of $0.91, up 39% and 38%, from $40.5 million and $0.66, respectively
  • Loans HFI of $3.7 billion, up $161.1 million, or 5%
  • Total deposits of $4.9 billion, up $83.1 million, or 2%
  •  NPAs to total assets of 0.05%, compared to 0.14%
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) of 59.05%, a decrease of 10% from efficiency ratio of 65.88%
  • Adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.01%, an increase of 33% over ROAA of 0.76%
  • Adjusted ROATCE(1) of 10.77%, an increase of 34% over ROATCE(1) of 8.05%
  

(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release. All references to “adjusted” operating metrics exclude the $9.2 million of pre-tax charges primarily related to a legal settlement in the second quarter of 2025 and $2.1 million of pre-tax merger-related costs in the fourth quarter of 2025 as presented in the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek.  Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States.

Recent Merger Announcement

On December 17, 2025, CVB Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: CVBF; together with Citizens Business Bank, National Association, “Citizens”) and Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK; together with Heritage Bank of Commerce, “Heritage”), jointly announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, Heritage will merge with and into Citizens in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $811 million, or $13.00 per HTBK share, based on CVBF’s closing stock price on December 16, 2025. The value of the transaction is based on a specified closing price and is subject to CVBF stock price fluctuations. Upon completion, the combination is expected to create a top-performing California business bank with approximately $22 billion in assets, more than 75 offices and branches, and a deeply rooted presence in the State’s key economic centers. The proposed merger has been unanimously approved by the respective Boards of Directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals, Heritage and Citizens shareholder approvals, and other closing conditions. For more information, please refer to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 17, 2025.

Reclassifications

During the first quarter of 2025, we reclassified Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”) stock dividends from interest income to noninterest income and the related average asset balances were reclassified from interest earning assets to other assets on the “Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin” tables. The amounts for the prior periods were reclassified to conform to the current presentation. These reclassifications did not affect previously reported net income or shareholders’ equity.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Financial results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance. These measures include “adjusted” operating metrics that have been adjusted to exclude notable expenses incurred in the second and fourth quarters of 2025 as well as other performance measures and ratios adjusted for notable items. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures enhance comparability between periods and in some instances are common in the banking industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should be supplemental to primary GAAP financial measures and should not be read in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for primary GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is presented in the tables at the end of this press release under “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

  For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: For the Year Ended:
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Percent
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Change
Interest income $67,048  $65,094  $64,043  3% 5% $256,999  $240,344  7%
Interest expense  16,626   18,306   20,448  (9)% (19)%  71,624   79,051  (9)%
Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans  50,422   46,788   43,595  8% 16%  185,375   161,293  15%
Provision for credit losses on loans  610   416   1,331  47% (54)%  1,816   2,139  (15)%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans  49,812   46,372   42,264  7% 18%  183,559   159,154  15%
Noninterest income:                     
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts  969   898   885  8% 9%  3,688   3,561  4%
FHLB and FRB stock dividends  592   587   590  1% 0%  2,353   2,355  0%
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance  563   564   528  0% 7%  2,213   2,097  6%
Termination fees  121      18  N/A  572%  435   177  146%
Servicing income  82   77   77  6% 6%  302   365  (17)%
Gain on sales of SBA loans  30      125  N/A  (76)%  215   473  (55)%
Gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance          N/A  N/A      219  (100)%
Other  842   1,091   552  (23)% 53%  2,883   1,856  55%
Total noninterest income  3,199   3,217   2,775  (1)% 15%  12,089   11,103  9%
Noninterest expense:                     
Salaries and employee benefits  16,787   16,948   16,976  (1)% (1)%  66,537   63,952  4%
Occupancy and equipment  2,357   2,528   2,495  (7)% (6)%  9,944   10,226  -3%
Professional fees  1,659   1,175   1,711  41% (3)%  6,233   5,416  15%
Other  10,239   8,375   9,122  22% 12%  45,145   33,989  33%
Total noninterest expense
 31,042   29,026   30,304  7% 2%  127,859   113,583  13%
Income before income taxes  21,969   20,563   14,735  7% 49%  67,789   56,674  20%
Income tax expense  6,852   5,865   4,114  17% 67%  19,959   16,146  24%
   Net income $15,117  $14,698  $10,621  3% 42% $47,830  $40,528  18%
                      
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                     
(unaudited)                     
Basic earnings per share $0.25  $0.24  $0.17  4% 47% $0.78  $0.66  18%
Diluted earnings per share $0.25  $0.24  $0.17  4% 47% $0.78  $0.66  18%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  61,308,370   61,333,951   61,320,505  0% 0%  61,407,520   61,270,730  0%
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  61,701,068   61,616,785   61,679,735  0% 0%  61,702,095   61,527,372  0%
Common shares outstanding at period-end  61,368,708   61,277,541   61,348,095  0% 0%  61,368,708   61,348,095  0%
Dividend per share $0.13  $0.13  $0.13  0% 0% $0.52  $0.52  0%
Book value per share $11.55  $11.42  $11.24  1% 3% $11.55  $11.24  3%
Tangible book value per share(1) $8.74  $8.61  $8.41  2% 4% $8.74  $8.41  4%
                      
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS                     
(in $000's, unaudited)                     
Annualized return on average equity  8.52%  8.37%  6.16% 2% 38%  6.86%  5.97% 15%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity(1)  11.29%  11.14%  8.25% 1% 37%  9.12%  8.05% 13%
Annualized return on average assets  1.04%  1.05%  0.75% (1)% 39%  0.86%  0.76% 13%
Annualized return on average tangible assets(1)  1.07%  1.08%  0.78% (1)% 37%  0.88%  0.78% 13%
Net interest margin (FTE)(1)  3.72%  3.60%  3.32% 3% 12%  3.56%  3.25% 10%
Total revenue $53,621  $50,005  $46,370  7% 16% $197,464  $172,396  15%
Pre-provision net revenue $22,579  $20,979  $16,066  8% 41% $69,605  $58,813  18%
Efficiency ratio  57.89%  58.05%  65.35% 0% (11)%  64.75%  65.88% (2)%
                      
AVERAGE BALANCES                     
(in $000’s, unaudited)                     
Average assets $5,764,240  $5,551,457  $5,607,840  4% 3% $5,583,975  $5,338,705  5%
Average tangible assets(1) $5,591,718  $5,378,468  $5,433,439  4% 3% $5,410,766  $5,163,485  5%
Average earning assets $5,386,230  $5,167,710  $5,235,986  4% 3% $5,207,770  $4,967,582  5%
Average loans held-for-sale $1,395  $1,230  $2,260  13% (38)% $1,787  $2,001  (11)%
Average loans held-for-investment $3,564,243  $3,519,775  $3,388,729  1% 5% $3,504,800  $3,343,661  5%
Average deposits $4,895,841  $4,687,294  $4,771,491  4% 3% $4,730,037  $4,513,774  5%
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $1,288,941  $1,187,357  $1,222,393  9% 5% $1,197,836  $1,174,854  2%
Average interest-bearing deposits $3,606,900  $3,499,937  $3,549,098  3% 2% $3,532,201  $3,338,920  6%
Average interest-bearing liabilities $3,646,701  $3,539,706  $3,588,755  3% 2% $3,571,946  $3,378,516  6%
Average equity $703,611  $696,385  $686,263  1% 3% $697,463  $678,543  3%
Average tangible common equity(1) $531,089  $523,396  $511,862  1% 4% $524,254  $503,323  4%
                              

__________________________________
(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

  For the Quarter Ended:
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024
Interest income $67,048  $65,094  $63,025  $61,832  $64,043 
Interest expense  16,626   18,306   18,220   18,472   20,448 
Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans  50,422   46,788   44,805   43,360   43,595 
Provision for credit losses on loans  610   416   516   274   1,331 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans  49,812   46,372   44,289   43,086   42,264 
Noninterest income:               
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts  969   898   929   892   885 
FHLB and FRB stock dividends  592   587   584   590   590 
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance  563   564   548   538   528 
Termination fees  121      227   87   18 
Servicing income  82   77   87   98   77 
Gain on sales of SBA loans  30      61   82   125 
Other  842   1,091   541   409   552 
   Total noninterest income  3,199   3,217   2,977   2,696   2,775 
Noninterest expense:               
Salaries and employee benefits  16,787   16,948   16,227   16,575   16,976 
Occupancy and equipment  2,357   2,528   2,525   2,534   2,495 
Professional fees  1,659   1,175   1,819   1,580   1,711 
Other  10,239   8,375   17,764   8,767   9,122 
   Total noninterest expense  31,042   29,026   38,335   29,456   30,304 
Income before income taxes  21,969   20,563   8,931   16,326   14,735 
Income tax expense  6,852   5,865   2,542   4,700   4,114 
   Net income $15,117  $14,698  $6,389  $11,626  $10,621 
                
PER COMMON SHARE DATA               
(unaudited)               
Basic earnings per share $0.25  $0.24  $0.10  $0.19  $0.17 
Diluted earnings per share $0.25  $0.24  $0.10  $0.19  $0.17 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  61,308,370   61,333,951   61,508,180   61,479,579   61,320,505 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  61,701,068   61,616,785   61,624,600   61,708,361   61,679,735 
Common shares outstanding at period-end  61,368,708   61,277,541   61,446,763   61,611,121   61,348,095 
Dividend per share $0.13  $0.13  $0.13  $0.13  $0.13 
Book value per share $11.55  $11.42  $11.31  $11.30  $11.24 
Tangible book value per share(1) $8.74  $8.61  $8.49  $8.48  $8.41 
                
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS               
(in $000's, unaudited)               
Annualized return on average equity  8.52%  8.37%  3.68%  6.81%  6.16%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity(1)  11.29%  11.14%  4.89%  9.09%  8.25%
Annualized return on average assets  1.04%  1.05%  0.47%  0.85%  0.75%
Annualized return on average tangible assets(1)  1.07%  1.08%  0.48%  0.88%  0.78%
Net interest margin (FTE)(1)  3.72%  3.60%  3.54%  3.39%  3.32%
Total revenue $53,621  $50,005  $47,782  $46,056  $46,370 
Pre-provision net revenue $22,579  $20,979  $9,447  $16,600  $16,066 
Efficiency ratio  57.89%  58.05%  80.23%  63.96%  65.35%
                
AVERAGE BALANCES               
(in $000’s, unaudited)               
Average assets $5,764,240  $5,551,457  $5,458,420  $5,559,896  $5,607,840 
Average tangible assets(1) $5,591,718  $5,378,468  $5,284,972  $5,386,001  $5,433,439 
Average earning assets $5,386,230  $5,167,710  $5,087,089  $5,188,317  $5,235,986 
Average loans held-for-sale $1,395  $1,230  $2,250  $2,290  $2,260 
Average loans held-for-investment $3,564,243  $3,519,775  $3,504,518  $3,429,014  $3,388,729 
Average deposits $4,895,841  $4,687,294  $4,618,007  $4,717,517  $4,771,491 
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $1,288,941  $1,187,357  $1,146,494  $1,167,330  $1,222,393 
Average interest-bearing deposits $3,606,900  $3,499,937  $3,471,513  $3,550,187  $3,549,098 
Average interest-bearing liabilities $3,646,701  $3,539,706  $3,511,237  $3,589,872  $3,588,755 
Average equity $703,611  $696,385  $697,016  $692,733  $686,263 
Average tangible common equity(1) $531,089  $523,396  $523,568  $518,838  $511,862 
                     

__________________________________
(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

  End of Period: Percent Change From:
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, December 31,
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024
ASSETS             
Cash and due from banks $21,682  $42,442  $29,864  (49)% (27)%
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions  625,346   705,300   938,259  (11)% (33)%
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  592,958   408,456   256,274  45% 131%
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost  529,711   544,806   590,016  (3)% (10)%
Loans - held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs  1,322   1,325   2,375  0% (44)%
Loans - held-for-investment:             
Commercial  550,362   523,110   531,350  5% 4%
Real estate:             
CRE - owner occupied  623,293   629,855   601,636  (1)% 4%
CRE - non-owner occupied  1,475,061   1,416,987   1,341,266  4% 10%
Land and construction  133,558   137,170   127,848  (3)% 4%
Home equity  126,085   125,742   127,963  0% (1)%
Multifamily  295,602   290,077   275,490  2% 7%
Residential mortgages  432,241   443,143   471,730  (2)% (8)%
Consumer and other  17,366   15,938   14,837  9% 17%
Loans  3,653,568   3,582,022   3,492,120  2% 5%
Deferred loan fees, net  (508)  (344)  (183) 48% 178%
Total loans - held-for-investment, net of deferred fees  3,653,060   3,581,678   3,491,937  2% 5%
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (49,999)  (49,427)  (48,953) 1% 2%
Loans, net  3,603,061   3,532,251   3,442,984  2% 5%
Company-owned life insurance  83,423   82,861   81,211  1% 3%
Premises and equipment, net  9,213   9,429   10,140  (2)% (9)%
Goodwill  167,631   167,631   167,631  0% 0%
Other intangible assets  4,625   5,078   6,439  (9)% (28)%
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  125,725   124,141   119,813  1% 5%
Total assets $5,764,697  $5,623,720  $5,645,006  3% 2%
              
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY             
Liabilities:             
Deposits:             
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,308,737  $1,241,603  $1,214,192  5% 8%
Demand, interest-bearing  957,146   922,077   936,587  4% 2%
Savings and money market  1,380,666   1,366,905   1,325,923  1% 4%
Time deposits - under $250  31,500   32,462   38,988  (3)% (19)%
Time deposits - $250 and over  220,715   223,496   206,755  (1)% 7%
Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS")/Certificates of Deposit Account Registry Service ("CDARS") - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits  1,004,322   990,003   1,097,586  1% (8)%
   Total deposits  4,903,086   4,776,546   4,820,031  3% 2%
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,805   39,767   39,653  0% 0%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  113,240   107,397   95,595  5% 18%
Total liabilities  5,056,131   4,923,710   4,955,279  3% 2%
              
Shareholders’ Equity:             
Common stock  509,611   508,664   510,070  0% 0%
Retained earnings  203,675   196,526   187,762  4% 8%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (4,720)  (5,180)  (8,105) (9)% (42)%
Total shareholders' equity  708,566   700,010   689,727  1% 3%
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $5,764,697  $5,623,720  $5,645,006  3% 2%
                   


  End of Period:
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024
ASSETS               
Cash and due from banks $21,682  $42,442  $55,360  $44,281  $29,864 
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions  625,346   705,300   666,432   700,769   938,259 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  592,958   408,456   307,035   370,976   256,274 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost  529,711   544,806   561,205   576,718   590,016 
Loans - held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs  1,322   1,325   1,156   1,884   2,375 
Loans - held-for-investment:               
Commercial  550,362   523,110   492,231   489,241   531,350 
Real estate:               
CRE - owner occupied  623,293   629,855   627,810   616,825   601,636 
CRE - non-owner occupied  1,475,061   1,416,987   1,390,419   1,363,275   1,341,266 
Land and construction  133,558   137,170   149,460   136,106   127,848 
Home equity  126,085   125,742   120,763   119,138   127,963 
Multifamily  295,602   290,077   285,016   284,510   275,490 
Residential mortgages  432,241   443,143   454,419   465,330   471,730 
Consumer and other  17,366   15,938   14,661   12,741   14,837 
Loans  3,653,568   3,582,022   3,534,779   3,487,166   3,492,120 
Deferred loan fees, net  (508)  (344)  (446)  (268)  (183)
Total loans - held-for-investment, net of deferred fees  3,653,060   3,581,678   3,534,333   3,486,898   3,491,937 
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (49,999)  (49,427)  (48,633)  (48,262)  (48,953)
Loans, net  3,603,061   3,532,251   3,485,700   3,438,636   3,442,984 
Company-owned life insurance  83,423   82,861   82,296   81,749   81,211 
Premises and equipment, net  9,213   9,429   9,765   9,772   10,140 
Goodwill  167,631   167,631   167,631   167,631   167,631 
Other intangible assets  4,625   5,078   5,532   5,986   6,439 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  125,725   124,141   125,125   115,853   119,813 
Total assets $5,764,697  $5,623,720  $5,467,237  $5,514,255  $5,645,006 
                
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY               
Liabilities:               
Deposits:               
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,308,737  $1,241,603  $1,151,242  $1,128,593  $1,214,192 
Demand, interest-bearing  957,146   922,077   955,504   949,068   936,587 
Savings and money market  1,380,666   1,366,905   1,320,142   1,353,293   1,325,923 
Time deposits - under $250  31,500   32,462   35,356   37,592   38,988 
Time deposits - $250 and over  220,715   223,496   210,818   213,357   206,755 
ICS/CDARS -  interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits  1,004,322   990,003   954,272   1,001,365   1,097,586 
   Total deposits  4,903,086   4,776,546   4,627,334   4,683,268   4,820,031 
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,805   39,767   39,728   39,691   39,653 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  113,240   107,397   105,471   95,106   95,595 
Total liabilities  5,056,131   4,923,710   4,772,533   4,818,065   4,955,279 
                
Shareholders’ Equity:               
Common stock  509,611   508,664   509,888   511,596   510,070 
Retained earnings  203,675   196,526   189,794   191,401   187,762 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (4,720)  (5,180)  (4,978)  (6,807)  (8,105)
Total shareholders' equity  708,566   700,010   694,704   696,190   689,727 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $5,764,697  $5,623,720  $5,467,237  $5,514,255  $5,645,006 
                     


  At or For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From:
ASSET QUALITY DATA December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, December 31,
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:             
Land and construction loans $1,663  $2,346  $5,874  (29)% (72)%
Commercial loans  354   467     (24)% N/A 
Commercial real estate ("CRE")  31      1,014  N/A  (97)%
Home equity     655   290  (100)% (100)%
Total nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:  2,048   3,468   7,178  (41)% (71)%
Loans over 90 days past due and still accruing  735   194   489  279% 50%
Total nonperforming loans  2,783   3,662   7,667  (24)% (64)%
Foreclosed assets          N/A  N/A 
Total nonperforming assets $2,783  $3,662  $7,667  (24)% (64)%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $38  $(378) $197  (110)% (81)%
Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter $610  $416  $1,331  47% (54)%
Allowance for credit losses on loans $49,999  $49,427  $48,953  1% 2%
Classified assets $29,223  $34,633  $41,661  (16)% (30)%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  1.37%  1.38%  1.40% (1)% (2)%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans  1,796.59%  1,349.73%  638.49% 33% 181%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.05%  0.07%  0.14% (29)% (64)%
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.08%  0.10%  0.22% (20)% (64)%
Classified assets to total assets  0.51%  0.62%  0.74% (18)% (31)%
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp             
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  5%  6%  7% (17)% (29)%
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce             
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  5%  6%  7% (17)% (29)%
              
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS             
(in $000’s, unaudited)             
Heritage Commerce Corp:             
Tangible common equity (1) $536,310  $527,301  $515,657  2% 4%
Shareholders’ equity / total assets  12.29%  12.45%  12.22% (1)% 1%
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (1)  9.59%  9.67%  9.43% (1)% 2%
Loan to deposit ratio  74.51%  74.99%  72.45% (1)% 3%
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits  26.69%  25.99%  25.19% 3% 6%
Total capital $629,931  $620,762  $610,644  1% 3%
Tier 1 capital $539,394  $530,835  $524,204  2% 3%
Total capital ratio  15.1%  15.4%  15.6% (2)% (3)%
Tier 1 capital ratio  12.9%  13.2%  13.4% (2)% (4)%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  12.9%  13.2%  13.4% (2)% (4)%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.6%  9.9%  9.6% (3)% 0%
Heritage Bank of Commerce:             
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (1)  10.05%  10.13%  9.79% (1)% 3%
Total capital ratio  14.8%  15.1%  15.1% (2)% (2)%
Tier 1 capital ratio  13.6%  13.8%  13.9% (1)% (2)%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  13.6%  13.8%  13.9% (1)% (2)%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  10.1%  10.3%  10.0% (2)% 1%
              

__________________________________
(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

  At or For the Quarter Ended:
ASSET QUALITY DATA December 31,    September 30,    June 30,    March 31,    December 31,
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:               
Land and construction loans $1,663  $2,346  $4,198  $4,793  $5,874 
Commercial loans  354   467   491   324   1,014 
CRE  31      31       
Home equity     655   728   927   290 
Residential mortgages        607       
Total nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:  2,048   3,468   6,055   6,044   7,178 
Loans over 90 days past due and still accruing  735   194   123   268   489 
Total nonperforming loans  2,783   3,662   6,178   6,312   7,667 
Foreclosed assets               
Total nonperforming assets $2,783  $3,662  $6,178  $6,312  $7,667 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $38  $(378) $145  $965  $197 
Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter $610  $416  $516  $274  $1,331 
Allowance for credit losses on loans $49,999  $49,427  $48,633  $48,262  $48,953 
Classified assets $29,223  $34,633  $37,525  $40,034  $41,661 
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  1.37%  1.38%  1.38%  1.38%  1.40%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans  1,796.59%  1,349.73%  787.20%  764.61%  638.49%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.05%  0.07%  0.11%  0.11%  0.14%
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.08%  0.10%  0.17%  0.18%  0.22%
Classified assets to total assets  0.51%  0.62%  0.69%  0.73%  0.74%
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp               
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  5%  6%  7%  7%  7%
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce               
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans  5%  6%  6%  7%  7%
                
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS               
(in $000’s, unaudited)               
Heritage Commerce Corp:               
Tangible common equity (1) $536,310  $527,301  $521,541  $522,573  $515,657 
Shareholders’ equity / total assets  12.29%  12.45%  12.71%  12.63%  12.22%
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (1)  9.59%  9.67%  9.85%  9.78%  9.43%
Loan to deposit ratio  74.51%  74.99%  76.38%  74.45%  72.45%
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits  26.69%  25.99%  24.88%  24.10%  25.19%
Total capital $629,931  $620,762  $613,956  $615,774  $610,644 
Tier 1 capital $539,394  $530,835  $524,826  $527,666  $524,204 
Total capital ratio  15.1%  15.4%  15.5%  15.9%  15.6%
Tier 1 capital ratio  12.9%  13.2%  13.3%  13.6%  13.4%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  12.9%  13.2%  13.3%  13.6%  13.4%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.6%  9.9%  9.9%  9.8%  9.6%
Heritage Bank of Commerce:               
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (1)  10.05%  10.13%  10.28%  10.15%  9.79%
Total capital ratio  14.8%  15.1%  15.1%  15.4%  15.1%
Tier 1 capital ratio  13.6%  13.8%  13.8%  14.1%  13.9%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio  13.6%  13.8%  13.8%  14.1%  13.9%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  10.1%  10.3%  10.4%  10.2%  10.0%
                     

__________________________________
(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

  For the Quarter Ended  For the Quarter Ended 
  December 31, 2025  September 30, 2025 
     Interest Average     Interest Average 
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/  Average Income/ Yield/ 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate  Balance Expense Rate 
Assets:                  
Loans, core bank $3,073,726  $42,691  5.51% $3,039,478  $42,655  5.57%
Prepayment fees     183  0.02%     185  0.02%
Bay View Funding factored receivables  94,023   4,310  18.19%  74,353   3,654  19.50%
Purchased residential mortgages  399,359   3,370  3.35%  408,810   3,472  3.37%
Loan fair value mark / accretion  (1,470)  159  0.02%  (1,636)  164  0.02%
Loans, gross (1)(2)  3,565,638   50,713  5.64%  3,521,005   50,130  5.65%
Securities - taxable  1,021,124   8,400  3.26%  842,998   6,146  2.89%
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)  27,735   248  3.55%  28,683   256  3.54%
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions  771,733   7,740  3.98%  775,024   8,615  4.41%
Total interest earning assets (3)  5,386,230   67,101  4.94%  5,167,710   65,147  5.00%
Cash and due from banks  33,470         30,764       
Premises and equipment, net  9,415         9,651       
Goodwill and other intangible assets  172,522         172,989       
Other assets  162,603         170,343       
Total assets $5,764,240        $5,551,457       
                   
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:                  
Deposits:                  
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,288,941        $1,187,357       
                   
Demand, interest-bearing  948,217   1,347  0.56%  932,996   1,463  0.62%
Savings and money market  1,388,430   7,595  2.17%  1,340,419   8,452  2.50%
Time deposits - under $100  9,743   33  1.34%  10,620   40  1.49%
Time deposits - $100 and over  243,693   2,015  3.28%  233,145   1,977  3.36%
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits  1,016,817   5,097  1.99%  982,757   5,837  2.36%
Total interest-bearing deposits  3,606,900   16,087  1.77%  3,499,937   17,769  2.01%
    Total deposits  4,895,841   16,087  1.30%  4,687,294   17,769  1.50%
                   
Short-term borrowings  19     0.00%  26     0.00%
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,782   539  5.38%  39,743   537  5.36%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,646,701   16,626  1.81%  3,539,706   18,306  2.05%
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds  4,935,642   16,626  1.34%  4,727,063   18,306  1.54%
Other liabilities  124,987         128,009       
Total liabilities  5,060,629         4,855,072       
Shareholders’ equity  703,611         696,385       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $5,764,240        $5,551,457       
                   
Net interest income / margin (3)     50,475  3.72%     46,841  3.60%
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)     (53)        (53)   
Net interest income    $50,422  3.71%    $46,788  3.59%
                     

__________________________________
(1)Includes loans held-for-sale.  Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
(2)Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $222,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $246,000 for the third quarter of 2025.  Prepayment fees totaled $183,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $185,000 for the third quarter of 2025.
(3)Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate. This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

  For the Quarter Ended  For the Quarter Ended 
  December 31, 2025  December 31, 2024 
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
    Interest Average     Interest Average 
 Average Income/ Yield/  Average Income/ Yield/ 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate  Balance Expense Rate 
Assets:                  
Loans, core bank $3,073,726  $42,691  5.51% $2,899,347  $39,852  5.47%
Prepayment fees     183  0.02%     35  0.00%
Bay View Funding factored receivables  94,023   4,310  18.19%  59,153   3,084  20.74%
Purchased residential mortgages  399,359   3,370  3.35%  434,846   3,732  3.41%
Loan fair value mark / accretion  (1,470)  159  0.02%  (2,357)  429  0.06%
Loans, gross (1)(2)  3,565,638   50,713  5.64%  3,390,989   47,132  5.53%
Securities - taxable  1,021,124   8,400  3.26%  800,174   4,475  2.22%
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)  27,735   248  3.55%  30,570   274  3.57%
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions  771,733   7,740  3.98%  1,014,253   12,220  4.79%
Total interest earning assets (3)  5,386,230   67,101  4.94%  5,235,986   64,101  4.87%
Cash and due from banks  33,470         32,569       
Premises and equipment, net  9,415         10,301       
Goodwill and other intangible assets  172,522         174,401       
Other assets  162,603         154,583       
Total assets $5,764,240        $5,607,840       
                   
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:                  
Deposits:                  
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,288,941        $1,222,393       
                   
Demand, interest-bearing  948,217   1,347  0.56%  906,581   1,452  0.64%
Savings and money market  1,388,430   7,595  2.17%  1,339,397   9,090  2.70%
Time deposits - under $100  9,743   33  1.34%  11,388   49  1.71%
Time deposits - $100 and over  243,693   2,015  3.28%  234,446   2,310  3.92%
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits  1,016,817   5,097  1.99%  1,057,286   7,009  2.64%
Total interest-bearing deposits  3,606,900   16,087  1.77%  3,549,098   19,910  2.23%
    Total deposits  4,895,841   16,087  1.30%  4,771,491   19,910  1.66%
                   
Short-term borrowings  19     0.00%  28     0.00%
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,782   539  5.38%  39,629   538  5.40%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,646,701   16,626  1.81%  3,588,755   20,448  2.27%
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds  4,935,642   16,626  1.34%  4,811,148   20,448  1.69%
Other liabilities  124,987         110,429       
Total liabilities  5,060,629         4,921,577       
Shareholders’ equity  703,611         686,263       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $5,764,240        $5,607,840       
                   
Net interest income / margin (3)     50,475  3.72%     43,653  3.32%
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)     (53)        (58)   
Net interest income    $50,422  3.71%    $43,595  3.31%
                     

__________________________________
(1)Includes loans held-for-sale.  Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
(2)Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $222,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $167,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024.  Prepayment fees totaled $183,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $35,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024.
(3)Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate. This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

  For the Year Ended  For the Year Ended 
  December 31, 2025  December 31, 2024 
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
    Interest Average     Interest Average 
 Average Income/ Yield/  Average Income/ Yield/ 
(in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate  Balance Expense Rate 
Assets:                  
Loans, core bank $3,020,109  $166,842  5.52% $2,848,206  $155,690  5.47%
Prepayment fees     1,065  0.04%     117  0.00%
Bay View Funding factored receivables  74,189   14,253  19.21%  55,717   10,980  19.71%
Purchased residential mortgages  414,010   13,987  3.38%  444,476   15,038  3.38%
Loan fair value mark / accretion  (1,721)  676  0.02%  (2,737)  1,158  0.04%
Loans, gross (1)(2)  3,506,587   196,823  5.61%  3,345,662   182,983  5.47%
Securities - taxable  910,926   26,451  2.90%  905,418   20,817  2.30%
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)  29,280   1,051  3.59%  31,403   1,127  3.59%
Other investments, interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions and Federal funds sold  760,977   32,895  4.32%  685,099   35,654  5.20%
Total interest earning assets (3)  5,207,770   257,220  4.94%  4,967,582   240,581  4.84%
Cash and due from banks  31,788         33,156       
Premises and equipment, net  9,756         10,252       
Goodwill and other intangible assets  173,209         175,220       
Other assets  161,452         152,495       
Total assets $5,583,975        $5,338,705       
                   
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:                  
Deposits:                  
Demand, noninterest-bearing $1,197,836        $1,174,854       
                   
Demand, interest-bearing  943,845   5,732  0.61%  916,466   6,439  0.70%
Savings and money market  1,341,411   32,325  2.41%  1,175,391   32,734  2.78%
Time deposits - under $100  10,795   168  1.56%  11,112   184  1.66%
Time deposits - $100 and over  235,744   8,116  3.44%  228,388   8,968  3.93%
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits  1,000,406   23,131  2.31%  1,007,563   28,574  2.84%
Total interest-bearing deposits  3,532,201   69,472  1.97%  3,338,920   76,899  2.30%
    Total deposits  4,730,037   69,472  1.47%  4,513,774   76,899  1.70%
                   
Short-term borrowings  20     0.00%  24     0.00%
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs  39,725   2,152  5.42%  39,572   2,152  5.44%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,571,946   71,624  2.01%  3,378,516   79,051  2.34%
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds  4,769,782   71,624  1.50%  4,553,370   79,051  1.74%
Other liabilities  116,730         106,792       
Total liabilities  4,886,512         4,660,162       
Shareholders’ equity  697,463         678,543       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $5,583,975        $5,338,705       
                   
Net interest income / margin (3)     185,596  3.56%     161,530  3.25%
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)     (221)        (237)   
Net interest income    $185,375  3.56%    $161,293  3.25%
                     

__________________________________
(1)Includes loans held-for-sale.  Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
(2)Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $935,000 for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $628,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024.  Prepayment fees totaled $1,065,000 for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $117,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024.
(3)Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate. This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Management considers adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which exclude the $9.2 million of pre-tax charges primarily related to a legal settlement in the second quarter of 2025 and $2.1 million of pre-tax merger-related costs in the fourth quarter of 2025, for the year ended December 31, 2025, as a useful measurement of the Company’s profitability compared to other periods presented.

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded pre-tax expenses of $9.2 million included in the other noninterest expense on the Company’s consolidated income statement, primarily due to charges related to the settlement of certain litigation matters, including the anticipated settlement of a previously disclosed class action and California Private Attorneys General Act (“PAGA”) lawsuit that alleged the violation of certain California wage-and-hour and related laws and regulations, and charges related to the planned closure of a Bank branch. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company recorded pre-tax expenses of $2.1 million included in the other noninterest expense on the Company’s consolidated income statement, primarily due to charges related to investment banker and legal fees resulting from the pending merger with CVBF. Certain merger-related costs are not tax deductible.

The following table summarizes components of net income and diluted earnings per share for the periods indicated:

NET INCOME AND For the Quarter Ended:
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024
Reported net income (GAAP) $15,117  $14,698  $6,389  $11,626  $10,621 
Add: pre-tax legal settlement, merger and other charges  2,067      9,184       
Less: related income taxes  (15)     (2,618)      
        Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $17,169  $14,698  $12,955  $11,626  $10,621 
                   
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  61,701,068   61,616,785   61,624,600   61,708,361   61,679,735 
                   
Reported diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $0.25  $0.24  $0.10  $0.19  $0.17 
                   
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $0.28  $0.24  $0.21  $0.19  $0.17 
                     


NET INCOME AND For the Year Ended:
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE December 31, December 31,
(in $000’s, except per share amounts, unaudited) 2025 2024
Reported net income (GAAP) $47,830  $40,528 
Add: pre-tax legal settlement, merger and other charges  11,251    
Less: related income taxes  (2,633)   
       Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $56,448  $40,528 
        
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  61,702,095   61,527,372 
        
Reported diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $0.78  $0.66 
        
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $0.91  $0.66 
         

Management considers tangible book value per share as a useful measurement of the Company’s equity. The Company references the return on average tangible common equity and the return on average tangible assets as measurements of profitability.

The following table summarizes components of the tangible book value per share at the dates indicated:

  End of Period:
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(in $000’s, unaudited) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024
Capital components:               
Total equity (GAAP) $708,566  $700,010  $694,704  $696,190  $689,727 
Less: preferred stock               
Total common equity  708,566   700,010   694,704   696,190   689,727 
Less: goodwill  (167,631)  (167,631)  (167,631)  (167,631)  (167,631)
Less: other intangible assets  (4,625)  (5,078)  (5,532)  (5,986)  (6,439)
Reported tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 536,310   527,301   521,541   522,573   515,657 
Add: pre-tax legal settlement, merger and other charges  11,251   9,184   9,184       
Less: related income taxes  (2,633)  (2,618)  (2,618)      
Adjusted tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$544,928  $533,867  $528,107  $522,573  $515,657 
                
Common shares outstanding at period-end  61,368,708   61,277,541   61,446,763   61,611,121   61,348,095 
Reported tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $8.74  $8.61  $8.49  $8.48  $