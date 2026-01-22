OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly and Annual Financial Results

RED BANK, N.J., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:“OCFC”) (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), announced net income available to common stockholders of $13.1 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, a decrease from $20.9 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and $17.3 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the linked quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported net income available to common stockholders of $67.1 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, a decrease from $96.0 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, for the prior year. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information):

For the Three Months Ended, For the Year Ended, December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Performance Ratios (Quarterly Ratios Annualized):

2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Return on average assets 0.36 % 0.51 % 0.61 % 0.49 % 0.71 % Return on average stockholders’ equity 3.12 4.15 4.88 4.00 5.70 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (a) 4.57 6.13 7.12 5.86 8.24 Return on average tangible common equity (a) 4.57 6.13 7.47 5.86 8.65 Efficiency ratio 80.37 74.13 67.86 73.16 63.99 Net interest margin 2.87 2.91 2.69 2.90 2.72

(a) Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) are non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) financial measures. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” and “Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for reconciliation and additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Core earnings1 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 were $23.5 million and $81.9 million, respectively, or $0.41 and $1.43 per diluted share, an increase from $22.1 million and a decrease from $93.6 million, or $0.38 and $1.60 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and an increase from $20.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the linked quarter.

Core earnings PTPP1 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 were $33.2 million and $122.6 million, respectively, or $0.58 and $2.13 per diluted share, an increase from $29.6 million and a decrease from $129.4 million, or $0.51 and $2.22 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and an increase from $30.5 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows:

For the Three Months Ended, For the Year Ended, December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Core Ratios1 (Quarterly Ratios Annualized): 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Return on average assets 0.65 % 0.60 % 0.65 % 0.60 % 0.69 % Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 8.21 7.19 7.51 7.14 8.03 Return on average tangible common equity 8.21 7.19 7.89 7.14 8.43 Efficiency ratio 68.19 70.30 67.74 69.15 64.57 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.41 $ 0.36 $ 0.38 $ 1.43 $ 1.60 Core PTPP diluted earnings per share 0.58 0.54 0.51 2.13 2.22

Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:

Net Interest Income and PTPP Growth: Net interest income increased by $4.6 million, or 5%, to $95.3 million, representing a 20% annualized growth rate and driving an increase in pre-tax pre-provision income of $2.7 million, or 9%, to $33.2 million.

Net interest income increased by $4.6 million, or 5%, to $95.3 million, representing a 20% annualized growth rate and driving an increase in pre-tax pre-provision income of $2.7 million, or 9%, to $33.2 million. Loan Growth: Total loans increased $474.0 million, representing an 18% annualized growth rate, primarily due to an increase in commercial loans. Loan originations were robust at $1.05 billion for the quarter, and the loan pipeline remained strong at $474.1 million.

Total loans increased $474.0 million, representing an 18% annualized growth rate, primarily due to an increase in commercial loans. Loan originations were robust at $1.05 billion for the quarter, and the loan pipeline remained strong at $474.1 million. Capital: Capital remained strong with an estimated common equity tier one capital ratio of 10.7% as of December 31, 2025 and was favorably impacted by the Company’s execution of a credit risk transfer on a $1.5 billion pool of residential loans. The credit protection significantly reduced the risk-weighted assets associated with these loans for regulatory capital purposes.





Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “We are pleased to present our current quarter results, which reflect strong capital and robust net loan growth, while maintaining a strong commercial loan pipeline. We recently announced entry into a merger agreement with Flushing Financial Corporation and an investment from Warburg Pincus, to further improve financial performance and operating scale.” Mr. Maher added, “As we turn to 2026, the Company remains focused on continued profitability gains, driven by the strategic initiatives undertaken during 2025 and the anticipated closing of the merger transaction in the second quarter of 2026, which is subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, approval by OceanFirst and Flushing shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.”

The Company’s Board of Directors declared its 116th consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.20 per share will be paid on February 13, 2026 to common stockholders of record on February 2, 2026.

1 Core earnings and core earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses (“PTPP” or “Pre-Tax-Pre-Provision”), and ratios derived therefrom, are non-GAAP financial measures. For the periods presented, the opening provision for credit losses in connection with the acquisition of Spring Garden Capital Group, LLC (“Spring Garden”), net (gain) loss on equity investments, net gain on sale of trust business, restructuring charges, credit risk transfer execution expense, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) special assessment (release) expense, merger related expenses, and the income tax effect of these items, as well as loss on redemption of preferred stock (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). PTPP excludes the aforementioned pre-tax “non-core” items along with income tax expense (benefit) and provision for credit losses (exclusive of the Spring Garden opening provision). Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” and the “Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Results of Operations

The current quarter included an additional $7.4 million of restructuring charges for the outsourcing of residential loan originations and title business and $4.3 million of merger related expenses for the anticipated merger with Flushing Financial Corporation. Additionally, the current quarter results included $1.3 million of one-time costs recorded in professional fees for the execution of the credit risk transfer.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Quarter ended December 31, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024

Net interest income increased to $95.3 million, from $83.3 million primarily due to growth in average interest-earning assets. Net interest margin increased to 2.87%, from 2.69%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.01% for the current period. Net interest margin increased primarily due to the decrease in cost of funds.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $825.9 million, due to an increase in loans and securities, partly offset by a decrease in interest-earning deposits and short-term advances. The average yield for interest-earning assets increased to 5.19%, from 5.15%.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.83%, from 3.04%, primarily due to lower cost of deposits, partially offset by higher cost of total borrowings. The total cost of deposits decreased 19 basis points to 2.13%, from 2.32%. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $730.7 million, primarily due to an increase in total deposits.

Year ended December 31, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024

Net interest income increased to $360.2 million, from $334.0 million. Net interest margin increased to 2.90%, from 2.72%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.02% for both periods.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $149.1 million, primarily driven by an increase in commercial and residential loans, partly offset by a decrease in interest-earning deposits and short-term investments. The average yield decreased to 5.17%, from 5.23%.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.81%, from 3.10%. The total cost of deposits decreased to 2.08%, from 2.36%. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $120.5 million, primarily due to an increase in total deposits.

Quarter ended December 31, 2025 vs. September 30, 2025

Net interest income increased by $4.6 million, to $95.3 million from $90.7 million, while net interest margin decreased to 2.87%, from 2.91%. Net interest income included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.01% and 0.02%, respectively.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $793.4 million, primarily due to increases in commercial loans and securities, while the yield on average interest-earning assets decreased to 5.19%, from 5.21% as a result of declining market rates combined with a mix shift to increased securities balances."

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.83%, from 2.85%, primarily due to the net impact of the issuance of $185 million subordinated debt in October 2025 and extinguishment of $125 million subordinated debt in November 2025. The total cost of deposits increased to 2.13%, from 2.06%, primarily due to the repricing of a large relationship from near zero rates at the beginning of the quarter, partly offset by the repricing of money market and time deposit accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $742.8 million, primarily due to an increase in deposits, partly offset by a decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision for credit losses for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, was $3.7 million and $16.2 million, respectively, as compared to $3.5 million and $7.7 million for the corresponding prior year periods and $4.1 million in the linked quarter. The prior year included a $1.4 million initial provision for credit losses related to the acquisition of Spring Garden. The current quarter provision was primarily driven by overall improvements in asset quality and faster observed prepayment speeds, partly offset by net loan growth. The current quarter provision also includes a net reduction in reserves for unfunded loan balances of $608,000.

Net loan charge-offs were $2.0 million and $5.4 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, as compared to net loan recoveries of $158,000 and net loan charge-offs $1.6 million for the corresponding year periods and net loan charge-offs of $617,000 in the linked quarter. The current year included charge-offs of $2.5 million for four commercial relationships related to the Company’s Spring Garden acquisition, and charge-offs of $1.5 million related to sales of non-performing residential and consumer loans. The prior year includes the impact of a $1.6 million charge-off related to a single commercial real estate relationship that was sold in the prior year.

Non-interest Income

Quarter ended December 31, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024

Other income decreased to $9.4 million, as compared to $12.2 million. Other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations related to net gain on equity investments of $230,000 in the current period.

Excluding non-core operations, other income decreased $3.1 million. The primary drivers were decreases in fees and service charges of $3.2 million, primarily due to disposition of the title business, and in income from bank owned life insurance of $411,000, due to higher death benefits recognized in the prior year, partly offset by an increase in commercial loan swap income of $1.0 million due to new swaps.

Year ended December 31, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024

Other income decreased to $44.7 million, as compared to $50.2 million. Other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations related to net gains on equity investments of $916,000 and $4.2 million, for the respective periods, and a $2.6 million gain on sale of a portion of the Company’s trust business in the prior year.

Excluding non-core operations, other income increased $423,000. The primary drivers were increases in commercial loan swap income of $2.8 million due to new swaps, net gain on sale of loans of $1.3 million, and non-recurring other income of $1.9 million in the current year. These were partly offset by decreases in fees and service charges of $3.9 million related to lower title fees and a decrease of $855,000 related to a non-recurring gain on sale of assets in the prior year.

Quarter ended December 31, 2025 vs. September 30, 2025

Other income in the linked quarter was $12.3. Excluding non-core operations, other income decreased by $3.1 million. The primary drivers of the decline were decreases in fees and service charges of $2.2 million related to the disposition of the title business and commercial loan swap income of $584,000.

Non-interest Expense

Quarter ended December 31, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024

Operating expenses increased to $84.1 million, as compared to $64.8 million. Operating expenses in the current quarter were adversely impacted by non-core operations of $12.9 million, related to restructuring charges, merger related expenses and credit risk transfer execution expenses. Operating expenses in the prior year quarter were adversely impacted by non-core operations of $110,000 for merger related expenses.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $6.5 million. The primary drivers were increases in compensation and benefits of $4.4 million, primarily due to the addition of commercial banking teams during the year, professional fees of $959,000, and data processing expense of $738,000.

Year ended December 31, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024

Operating expenses increased to $296.2 million, as compared to $245.9 million. Operating expenses in the current year were adversely impacted by non-core operations of $16.9 million related to restructuring charges, merger related expenses, and credit risk transfer execution expenses, partly offset by a reversal of FDIC special assessment fees. Operating expenses in the prior year were adversely impacted by non-core operations of $2.2 million from merger related expenses and an FDIC special assessment expense.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $35.7 million. The primary driver was an increase in compensation and benefits of $21.0 million related to acquisitions at the end of the prior year and the addition of commercial banking teams during the current year. Additional drivers were increases in professional fees of $4.3 million, partly related to Premier Banking recruitment fees, data processing expense of $3.4 million, other operating expenses of $3.3 million, primarily related to loan servicing expenses, occupancy expense of $2.1 million, partly due to additional space for commercial banking teams, and federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments of $1.3 million.

Quarter ended December 31, 2025 vs. September 30, 2025

Operating expenses in the linked quarter were $76.3 million and included non-core operations of $3.9 million related to restructuring charges partly offset by a reversal of FDIC special assessment fees. Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses decreased by $1.2 million. The primary drivers were decreases in other operating expenses of $592,000, partially related to lower title costs due to the disposition of the title business, and in compensation and benefits expense of $403,000, partially related to a reduction in workforce due to the residential outsourcing initiative.

Income Tax Expense

The provision for income taxes was $3.8 million and $21.5 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $5.1 million and $30.3 million for the same prior year periods and $5.2 million for the linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 22.3% and 23.2% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to 18.7% and 23.2% for the same prior year periods and 22.9% for the linked quarter. The effective tax rate for the current quarter and year-ended December 31, 2025 was adversely impacted by non-deductible merger expenses. The prior year quarter was positively impacted by utilization of higher tax credits and the year ended December 31, 2024 was adversely impacted by the non-recurring write-off of a deferred tax asset of $1.2 million net of other state effects and credits.

Financial Condition

December 31, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024

Total assets increased by $1.14 billion to $14.56 billion, from $13.42 billion, primarily due to increases in loans and securities. Total loans increased by $913.9 million to $11.03 billion, from $10.12 billion, primarily due to an increase of $797.1 million in the total commercial portfolio. The loan pipeline increased by $167.4 million to $474.1 million, from $306.7 million, primarily due to an increase in the commercial loan pipeline of $267.1 million. Debt securities available-for-sale increased by $404.3 million to $1.23 billion, from $827.5 million, primarily due to new purchases. Debt securities held-to-maturity decreased by $164.3 million to $881.6 million, from $1.05 billion, primarily due to principal repayments. Other assets decreased by $36.4 million to $149.3 million, from $185.7 million, primarily due to a decrease in market values associated with customer interest rate swap programs.

Total liabilities increased by $1.18 billion to $12.90 billion, from $11.72 billion primarily related to an increase in deposits and FHLB advances. Deposits increased by $898.1 million to $10.96 billion, from $10.07 billion, primarily due to increases in time deposits of $387.9 million and interest bearing deposits of $353.9 million. Time deposits increased by $387.9 million to $2.47 billion, from $2.08 billion, representing 22.5% and 20.7% of total deposits, respectively. Time deposits included an increase in brokered time deposits of $535.1 million, partly offset by a decrease in retail time deposits of $149.0 million. The loans-to-deposit ratio was 100.6%, as compared to 100.5%. FHLB advances increased by $324.6 million to $1.40 billion, from $1.07 billion as a result of lower-cost funding availability. Other borrowings increased by $57.7 million to $255.2 million, from $197.5 million primarily due to the issuance of $185.0 million in subordinated notes in October 2025 at an initial rate of 6.375% and stated maturity of November 15, 2035. The proceeds were primarily used to redeem the Company’s subordinated notes due May 15, 2030, with principal amount of $125.0 million, in November 2025.

Other liabilities decreased by $89.1 million to $209.3 million, from $298.4 million, mostly due to a decrease in the market values of derivatives associated with customer interest rate swaps and related collateral received from counterparties.

Capital levels remain strong and in excess of “well-capitalized” regulatory levels at December 31, 2025, including the Company’s estimated common equity tier one capital ratio of 10.7%. For the fourth quarter of 2025, the ratio was impacted by the credit risk transfer entered into in December 2025, which reduced risk-weighted assets and was partially offset by an increase in risk-weighted assets from net loan growth.

Total stockholders’ equity decreased to $1.66 billion, as compared to $1.70 billion, primarily due to the redemption of preferred stock for $55.5 million and capital returns comprised of dividends and share repurchases, partially offset by net income. Additionally, accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased by $13.7 million primarily due to increases in the fair market value of available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax. Noncontrolling interest decreased by $1.1 million due to the disposition of the title business.

During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 1,433,537 shares totaling $24.9 million at a weighted average cost of $17.21, which includes repurchases of exercised options and awards from employees outside of the share repurchase program. On July 16, 2025, the Company announced its Board of Directors authorized a 2025 Stock Repurchase Program to repurchase up to an additional 3.0 million shares. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had 3,226,284 shares available for repurchase under the authorized repurchase programs.

The Company’s tangible common equity2 increased by $24.8 million to $1.14 billion. The Company’s stockholders’ equity to assets ratio was 11.42% at December 31, 2025, and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio decreased by 53 basis points during the year to 8.09%, primarily due to the drivers described above.

Book value per common share decreased to $28.97, as compared to $29.08. Tangible book value per common share2 increased to $19.79, as compared to $18.98.

2 Tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of intangible assets, goodwill, and preferred equity from both stockholders’ equity and total assets. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Asset Quality

December 31, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024

The Company’s non-performing loans decreased to $27.8 million, from $35.5 million, and represented 0.25% and 0.35% of total loans, respectively. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 301.27%, as compared to 207.19%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans increased to $47.8 million, from $36.6 million, primarily due to one commercial relationship of $20.8 million, which continued to be reported as a classified loan. Criticized and classified loans and other real estate owned decreased by $37.7 million to $122.1 million from $159.9 million. The Company’s allowance for loan credit losses was 0.76% of total loans, as compared to 0.73%. Refer to “Provision for Credit Losses” section for further discussion.

The Company’s asset quality, excluding purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans, was as follows. Non-performing loans decreased to $22.4 million, from $27.6 million. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 374.46%, as compared to 266.73%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans, also excluding non-performing loans, increased to $44.7 million, from $33.6 million.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and in some instances excluding income taxes and provision for credit losses, and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets, goodwill or preferred stock, all of which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, January 23, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is 1-833-470-1428, toll free, using the access code 711318. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403, access code 406472, from one hour after the end of the call until January 30, 2026. The conference call will also be available (listen-only) by internet webcast at www.oceanfirst.com - in the Investor Relations section.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $14.6 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan areas between Massachusetts and Virginia. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to www.oceanfirst.com .

Forward-Looking Statements



In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the proposed transaction between OceanFirst Financial Corp. (“OceanFirst”) and Flushing Financial Corporation (“Flushing”) and the proposed investment by Warburg Pincus LLC (“Warburg Pincus”) in equity securities of OceanFirst. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words such as “ estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “could,” “target,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed transaction between OceanFirst and Flushing and the proposed investment by Warburg Pincus, including statements as to the expected timing, completion and effects of the proposed transaction. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this document, and on the current expectations of OceanFirst’s and Flushing’s management and are not predictions of actual performance, and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict, may differ from assumptions and many are beyond the control of OceanFirst and Flushing. The forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: (i) the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (ii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction, including obtaining the requisite OceanFirst and Flushing stockholder approvals or the necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such regulatory approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction); (iii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement between OceanFirst and Flushing; (iv) the inability to obtain alternative capital in the event it becomes necessary to complete the proposed transaction; (v) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed transaction on OceanFirst’s and Flushing’s business relationships, operating results and business generally; (vi) risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations of OceanFirst and Flushing; (vii) potential difficulties in retaining OceanFirst and Flushing customers and employees as a result of the proposed transaction; (viii) OceanFirst’s and Flushing’s estimates of its financial performance; (ix) changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions, including persistent inflation, supply chain issues or labor shortages, instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; (x) uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve; (xi) the credit risks of lending activities, which may be affected by deterioration in real estate markets and the financial condition of borrowers, and the operational risk of lending activities, including the effectiveness of OceanFirst’s and Flushing’s underwriting practices and the risk of fraud; (xii) fluctuations in the demand for loans; (xiii) the ability to develop and maintain a strong core deposit base or other low cost funding sources necessary to fund OceanFirst’s and Flushing’s activities particularly in a rising or high interest rate environment; (xiv) the rapid withdrawal of a significant amount of deposits over a short period of time; (xv) results of examinations by regulatory authorities of OceanFirst or Flushing and the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, limit OceanFirst’s or Flushing’s business activities, restrict OceanFirst’s or Flushing’s ability to invest in certain assets, refrain from issuing an approval or non-objection to certain capital or other actions, increase OceanFirst’s or Flushing’s allowance for credit losses, result in write-downs of asset values, restrict OceanFirst’s or Flushing’s ability or that of OceanFirst’s or Flushing’s bank subsidiary to pay dividends, or impose fines, penalties or sanctions; (xvi) the impact of bank failures or other adverse developments at other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks; (xvii) changes in the markets in which OceanFirst and Flushing compete, including with respect to the competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes; (xviii) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; (xix) slowdowns in securities trading or shifting demand for security trading products; (xx) the impact of pandemics and other catastrophic events or disasters on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; (xxi) legislative or regulatory changes; (xxii) changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, (xxiii) impact of operating in a highly competitive industry; (xxiv) reliance on third party service providers; (xxv) competition in retaining key employees; (xxvi) risks related to data security and privacy, including the impact of any data security breaches, cyberattacks, employee or other internal misconduct, malware, phishing or ransomware, physical security breaches, natural disasters, or similar disruptions; (xxvii) changes to accounting principles and guidelines; (xxviii) potential litigation relating to the proposed transaction that could be instituted against OceanFirst, Flushing or their respective directors and officers, including the effects of any outcomes related thereto; (xxix) volatility in the trading price of OceanFirst’s or Flushing’s securities; (xxx) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the proposed transaction, and identify and realize additional opportunities; (xxxi) the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected expenses, factors or events; (xxxii) the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where OceanFirst and Flushing do business; and (xxxiii) the dilution caused by OceanFirst’s issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the transaction. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above.

You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of OceanFirst’s registration statement on Form S-4 that will contain a joint proxy statement/prospectus discussed below, when it becomes available, and other documents filed by OceanFirst or Flushing from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These filings do and will identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual events and results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that neither OceanFirst nor Flushing presently knows or that OceanFirst or Flushing currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual events and results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect OceanFirst’s and Flushing’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this document. OceanFirst and Flushing anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause OceanFirst’s and Flushing’s assessments to change. While OceanFirst and Flushing may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, OceanFirst and Flushing specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, unless required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing OceanFirst’s and Flushing’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this document. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Neither OceanFirst nor Flushing gives any assurance that either OceanFirst or Flushing, or the combined company, will achieve the results or other matters set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This document is not a proxy statement or solicitation or a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed transaction and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of OceanFirst, Flushing Financial Corporation or the combined company, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be deemed to be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.

This document relates to the proposed transaction between OceanFirst and Flushing and the proposed investment in OceanFirst by Warburg Pincus. OceanFirst intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include a preliminary joint proxy statement/prospectus to be distributed to holders of OceanFirst’s common stock and Flushing’s common stock in connection with OceanFirst’s and Flushing’s solicitation of proxies for the vote by OceanFirst’s stockholders and Flushing’s stockholders with respect to the proposed transaction. After the registration statement has been filed and declared effective, OceanFirst and Flushing will mail a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus to their respective stockholders that, as of the applicable record date, are entitled to vote on the matters being considered at the OceanFirst stockholder meeting and at the Flushing stockholder meeting, as applicable. OceanFirst or Flushing may also file other documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction.

BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE ENTIRE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS (INCLUDING ALL AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AND THE DEFINITIVE VERSIONS THEREOF (WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE), AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO SUCH DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the registration statement, the joint proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by OceanFirst or Flushing through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

The documents filed by OceanFirst or Flushing with the SEC also may be obtained free of charge at OceanFirst’s or Flushing’s website at https://ir.oceanfirst.com/, under the heading “Financials” or https://investor.flushingbank.com/, under the heading “Financials”, respectively, or upon written request to OceanFirst, Attention: Investor Relations, 110 West Front Street, Red Bank, New Jersey 07701 or Flushing, Attention: Investor Relations, 220 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, New York 11556, respectively.

Participants in Solicitation

OceanFirst and Flushing and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from OceanFirst’s stockholders or Flushing’s stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC. OceanFirst’s stockholders, Flushing’s stockholders and other interested persons will be able to obtain, without charge, more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of directors and executive officers of OceanFirst and Flushing in OceanFirst’s registration statement on Form S-4 that will be filed, as well other documents filed by OceanFirst or Flushing from time to time with the SEC. Other information regarding persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed the participants in the proxy solicitation of OceanFirst’s or Flushing’s stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the preliminary joint proxy statement/prospectus and will be contained in other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction (if and when they become available). You may obtain free copies of these documents at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Copies of documents filed with the SEC by OceanFirst or Flushing will also be available free of charge from OceanFirst or Flushing using the contact information above.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Assets Cash and due from banks $ 135,130 $ 274,125 $ 123,615 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 1,231,827 1,261,580 827,500 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $811 at December 31, 2025, $968 at September 30, 2025, and $967 at December 31, 2024 (estimated fair value of $825,790 at December 31, 2025, $856,550 at September 30, 2025, and $952,917 at December 31, 2024) 881,568 919,734 1,045,875 Equity investments 91,882 90,731 84,104 Restricted equity investments, at cost 129,329 142,398 108,634 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $83,726 at December 31, 2025, $81,236 at September 30, 2025, and $73,607 at December 31, 2024 10,970,666 10,489,852 10,055,429 Loans held-for-sale 5,768 17,766 21,211 Interest and dividends receivable 49,010 47,606 45,914 Other real estate owned 10,266 7,498 1,811 Premises and equipment, net 112,743 112,449 115,256 Bank owned life insurance 270,301 269,136 270,208 Goodwill 517,481 523,308 523,308 Intangibles 9,046 9,934 12,680 Other assets 149,300 158,547 185,702 Total assets $ 14,564,317 $ 14,324,664 $ 13,421,247 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits $ 10,964,405 $ 10,435,994 $ 10,066,342 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,397,179 1,705,585 1,072,611 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with customers 54,434 64,869 60,567 Other borrowings 255,233 198,138 197,546 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 21,245 23,708 23,031 Other liabilities 209,271 242,943 298,393 Total liabilities 12,901,767 12,671,237 11,718,490 Stockholders’ equity: OceanFirst Financial Corp. stockholders’ equity 1,662,550 1,652,537 1,701,650 Non-controlling interest — 890 1,107 Total stockholders’ equity 1,662,550 1,653,427 1,702,757 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 14,564,317 $ 14,324,664 $ 13,421,247





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 |--------------------- (Unaudited) ---------------------| (Unaudited) Interest income: Loans $ 146,550 $ 141,847 $ 135,438 $ 556,894 $ 545,243 Debt securities 21,681 17,156 19,400 72,057 77,749 Equity investments and other 3,501 3,191 4,782 13,503 19,181 Total interest income 171,732 162,194 159,620 642,454 642,173 Interest expense: Deposits 59,615 53,246 59,889 216,180 242,133 Borrowed funds 16,839 18,291 16,402 66,051 66,005 Total interest expense 76,454 71,537 76,291 282,231 308,138 Net interest income 95,278 90,657 83,329 360,223 334,035 Provision for credit losses 3,700 4,092 3,467 16,171 7,689 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 91,578 86,565 79,862 344,052 326,346 Other income (loss): Bankcard services revenue 1,789 1,663 1,595 6,534 6,197 Trust and asset management revenue 350 384 416 1,514 1,745 Fees and service charges 2,994 5,190 6,207 17,865 21,791 Net gain on sales of loans 751 900 1,076 3,686 2,358 Net gain (loss) on equity investments 230 (7 ) (5 ) 916 4,225 Net (loss) gain from other real estate operations (10 ) 1 (20 ) (285 ) (20 ) Income from bank owned life insurance 2,127 1,988 2,538 7,753 7,905 Commercial loan swap income 1,119 1,703 86 3,649 879 Other 61 482 339 3,069 5,107 Total other income 9,411 12,304 12,232 44,701 50,187 Operating expenses: Compensation and employee benefits 40,984 41,387 36,602 159,353 138,341 Occupancy 5,825 6,098 5,280 22,874 20,811 Equipment 876 931 1,026 3,597 4,250 Marketing 1,466 1,538 1,615 5,653 5,165 Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments 3,102 2,616 2,517 11,599 10,955 Data processing 7,104 7,164 6,366 27,723 24,280 Check card processing 1,086 1,170 1,134 4,582 4,412 Professional fees 4,862 3,467 2,620 15,090 9,483 Amortization of intangibles 888 900 876 3,634 3,333 Merger related expenses 4,253 — 110 4,253 1,779 Restructuring charges 7,379 4,147 — 11,526 — Other operating expense 6,317 6,909 6,703 26,353 23,068 Total operating expenses 84,142 76,327 64,849 296,237 245,877 Income before provision for income taxes 16,847 22,542 27,245 92,516 130,656 Provision for income taxes 3,754 5,156 5,083 21,489 30,266 Net income 13,093 17,386 22,162 71,027 100,390 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest — 56 253 49 325 Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp. 13,093 17,330 21,909 70,978 100,065 Dividends on preferred shares — — 1,004 2,008 4,016 Loss on redemption of preferred stock — — — 1,842 — Net income available to common stockholders $ 13,093 $ 17,330 $ 20,905 $ 67,128 $ 96,049 Basic earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.30 $ 0.36 $ 1.17 $ 1.65 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.30 $ 0.36 $ 1.17 $ 1.65 Average basic shares outstanding 56,942 57,031 58,026 57,419 58,296 Average diluted shares outstanding 56,954 57,036 58,055 57,425 58,297





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA

(dollars in thousands)

LOANS RECEIVABLE At December 31, 2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Commercial: Commercial real estate - investor $ 5,420,989 $ 5,211,220 $ 5,068,125 $ 5,200,137 $ 5,287,683 Commercial and industrial: Commercial and industrial - real estate 986,431 997,122 914,406 896,647 902,219 Commercial and industrial - non-real estate 1,227,556 998,860 862,504 748,575 647,945 Total commercial and industrial 2,213,987 1,995,982 1,776,910 1,645,222 1,550,164 Total commercial 7,634,976 7,207,202 6,845,035 6,845,359 6,837,847 Consumer: Residential real estate 3,194,264 3,135,200 3,119,232 3,053,318 3,049,763 Home equity loans and lines and other consumer (“other consumer”) 202,763 215,581 220,820 226,633 230,462 Total consumer 3,397,027 3,350,781 3,340,052 3,279,951 3,280,225 Total loans 11,032,003 10,557,983 10,185,087 10,125,310 10,118,072 Deferred origination costs (fees), net 22,389 13,105 13,960 11,560 10,964 Allowance for loan credit losses (83,726 ) (81,236 ) (79,266 ) (78,798 ) (73,607 ) Loans receivable, net $ 10,970,666 $ 10,489,852 $ 10,119,781 $ 10,058,072 $ 10,055,429 Mortgage loans serviced for others $ 365,431 $ 340,740 $ 288,211 $ 222,963 $ 191,279 At December 31, 2025

Average Yield Loan pipeline (1): Commercial 6.81 % $ 464,602 $ 710,933 $ 790,768 $ 375,622 $ 197,491 Residential real estate (2) 6.09 9,457 136,797 146,921 116,121 97,385 Other consumer (2) — — 16,184 17,110 12,681 11,783 Total 6.80 % $ 474,059 $ 863,914 $ 954,799 $ 504,424 $ 306,659





For the Three Months Ended

December 31, September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2025 2025

2025

2025

2024

Average Yield Loan originations: Commercial (3) 6.57 % $ 786,186 $ 739,154 $ 425,877 $ 233,968 $ 268,613 Residential real estate 6.00 249,540 250,066 274,314 167,162 235,370 Other consumer 8.14 14,859 18,087 15,813 15,825 11,204 Total 6.46 % $ 1,050,585 $ 1,007,307 $ 716,004 $ 416,955 $ 515,187 Loans sold (4) $ 107,486 $ 145,735 $ 142,431 $ 104,991 $ 127,508





(1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded. (2) As of December 31, 2025, the Company has outsourced its residential and consumer originations, and the pipeline represents the remaining commitments expected to close in 2026. (3) Excludes commercial loan pool purchases of $24.3 million and $76.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. (4) Excludes sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $2.5 million, $2.2 million and $5.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.





DEPOSITS At

December 31, 2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

Type of Account Non-interest-bearing $ 1,741,958 $ 1,731,760 $ 1,686,627 $ 1,660,738 $ 1,617,182 Interest-bearing checking 4,354,485 4,090,930 3,845,602 4,006,653 4,000,553 Money market 1,412,917 1,397,434 1,377,999 1,337,570 1,301,197 Savings 986,195 1,000,488 1,022,918 1,052,504 1,066,438 Time deposits (1) 2,468,850 2,215,382 2,299,296 2,119,558 2,080,972 Total deposits $ 10,964,405 $ 10,435,994 $ 10,232,442 $ 10,177,023 $ 10,066,342





(1) Includes brokered time deposits of $609.8 million, $405.1 million, $522.8 million, $370.5 million, and $74.7 million at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

ASSET QUALITY

(dollars in thousands)

ASSET QUALITY (1) (2) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Non-performing loans: Commercial real estate - investor $ 13,636 $ 23,570 $ 20,457 $ 23,595 $ 17,000 Commercial and industrial: Commercial and industrial - real estate 4,813 7,469 4,499 4,690 4,787 Commercial and industrial - non-real estate 640 394 311 22 32 Total commercial and industrial 5,453 7,863 4,810 4,712 4,819 Residential real estate 6,200 7,334 5,318 5,709 10,644 Other consumer 2,502 2,496 2,926 2,954 3,064 Total non-performing loans(2) $ 27,791 $ 41,263 $ 33,511 $ 36,970 $ 35,527 Other real estate owned 10,266 7,498 7,680 1,917 1,811 Total non-performing assets $ 38,057 $ 48,761 $ 41,191 $ 38,887 $ 37,338 Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days $ 47,808 $ 19,817 $ 14,740 $ 46,246 $ 36,550 Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $ 956 $ 7,693 $ 8,129 $ 8,307 $ 3,232 Performing 23,898 23,952 31,986 27,592 27,631 Total modification to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty $ 24,854 $ 31,645 $ 40,115 $ 35,899 $ 30,863 Allowance for loan credit losses $ 83,726 $ 81,236 $ 79,266 $ 78,798 $ 73,607 Allowance for unfunded commitments 4,028 4,636 3,289 2,846 3,264 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable (3) 0.76 % 0.77 % 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.73 % Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans (3) 301.27 196.87 236.54 213.14 207.19 Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable 0.25 0.39 0.33 0.37 0.35 Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.26 0.34 0.31 0.29 0.28 Supplemental PCD and non-performing loans PCD loans, net of allowance for loan credit losses $ 14,968 $ 19,003 $ 20,934 $ 21,737 $ 22,006 Non-performing PCD loans 5,432 5,677 6,800 7,724 7,931 Delinquent PCD and non-performing loans 30 to 89 days 3,103 2,987 2,590 10,489 2,997 PCD modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty 18 20 20 22 23 Asset quality, excluding PCD loans Non-performing loans (2) 22,359 35,586 26,711 29,246 27,596 Non-performing assets 32,625 43,084 34,391 31,163 29,407 Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days (excludes non-performing loans) 44,705 16,830 12,150 35,757 33,553 Modification to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty 24,836 31,625 40,095 35,877 30,840 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans (3) 374.46 % 228.28 % 296.75 % 269.43 % 266.73 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable 0.20 0.34 0.26 0.29 0.27 Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.22 0.30 0.26 0.23 0.22





(1) Asset quality metrics exclude loans held for sale. (2) The quarters ended December 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 included the sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $2.5 million, $2.2 million and $5.1 million, respectively. (3) Loans acquired from acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $4.0 million, $4.4 million, $5.0 million, $5.6 million, and $6.0 million at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.





NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries: Loan charge-offs $ (2,190 ) $ (850 ) $ (2,415 ) $ (798 ) $ (55 ) Recoveries on loans 216 233 197 162 213 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries $ (1,974 ) $ (617 ) $ (2,218 ) $ (636 ) $ 158 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries to average total loans (annualized) 0.07 % 0.02 % 0.09 % 0.03 % NM* Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries detail: Commercial (1) $ (1,676 ) $ (522 ) $ (1,666 ) $ 25 $ 92 Residential real estate (2) (268 ) (24 ) (348 ) (720 ) (17 ) Other consumer (2) (30 ) (71 ) (204 ) 59 83 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries $ (1,974 ) $ (617 ) $ (2,218 ) $ (636 ) $ 158





(1) The three months ended June 30, 2025 included charge-offs related to two commercial relationships of $1.6 million. (2) The three months ended December 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 included charge-offs of $342,000, $445,000 and $720,000, respectively, related to the sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans. * Not meaningful as amounts are net loan recoveries.





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Average

Yield/

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest

Average

Yield/

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest

Average

Yield/

Cost(1) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 93,474 $ 988 4.19 % $ 94,470 $ 1,115 4.68 % $ 195,830 $ 2,415 4.91 % Securities (2) 2,339,646 24,194 4.10 1,990,917 19,232 3.83 2,116,911 21,767 4.09 Loans receivable, net (3) Commercial 7,382,168 109,795 5.90 6,975,780 105,587 6.01 6,794,158 101,003 5.91 Residential real estate 3,194,529 33,377 4.18 3,151,177 32,685 4.15 3,049,092 30,455 4.00 Other consumer 211,650 3,378 6.33 218,465 3,575 6.49 236,161 3,980 6.70 Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees (64,107 ) — — (66,812 ) — — (60,669 ) — — Loans receivable, net 10,724,240 146,550 5.43 10,278,610 141,847 5.49 10,018,742 135,438 5.38 Total interest-earning assets 13,157,360 171,732 5.19 12,363,997 162,194 5.21 12,331,483 159,620 5.15 Non-interest-earning assets 1,180,416 1,187,197 1,213,569 Total assets $ 14,337,776 $ 13,551,194 $ 13,545,052 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 4,464,604 25,575 2.27 % $ 4,000,804 21,253 2.11 % $ 4,050,428 22,750 2.23 % Money market 1,643,192 11,500 2.78 1,426,586 10,507 2.92 1,325,119 10,841 3.25 Savings 989,003 1,492 0.60 1,009,742 1,674 0.66 1,070,816 2,138 0.79 Time deposits 2,270,671 21,048 3.68 2,105,734 19,812 3.73 2,212,750 24,160 4.34 Total 9,367,470 59,615 2.52 8,542,866 53,246 2.47 8,659,113 59,889 2.75 FHLB advances 984,934 10,912 4.40 1,123,946 12,793 4.52 854,748 10,030 4.67 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 65,891 427 2.57 59,017 438 2.94 76,856 513 2.66 Other borrowings 299,565 5,500 7.28 249,233 5,060 8.05 396,412 5,859 5.88 Total borrowings 1,350,390 16,839 4.95 1,432,196 18,291 5.07 1,328,016 16,402 4.91 Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,717,860 76,454 2.83 9,975,062 71,537 2.85 9,987,129 76,291 3.04 Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,755,211 1,720,657 1,627,376 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 199,504 199,582 227,221 Total liabilities 12,672,575 11,895,301 11,841,726 Stockholders’ equity 1,665,201 1,655,893 1,703,326 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 14,337,776 $ 13,551,194 $ 13,545,052 Net interest income $ 95,278 $ 90,657 $ 83,329 Net interest rate spread (4) 2.36 % 2.36 % 2.11 % Net interest margin (5) 2.87 % 2.91 % 2.69 % Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 2.13 % 2.06 % 2.32 %





For the Year Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest



Average

Yield/

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest



Average

Yield/

Cost(1) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 100,051 $ 4,176 4.17 % $ 175,611 $ 9,381 5.34 % Securities (2) 2,063,446 81,384 3.94 2,084,451 87,549 4.20 Loans receivable, net (3) Commercial 6,983,023 413,646 5.92 6,836,728 410,978 6.01 Residential real estate 3,126,076 129,193 4.13 2,998,732 117,747 3.93 Other consumer 220,942 14,055 6.36 243,360 16,518 6.79 Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees (64,796 ) — — (59,289 ) — — Loans receivable, net 10,265,245 556,894 5.43 10,019,531 545,243 5.44 Total interest-earning assets 12,428,742 642,454 5.17 12,279,593 642,173 5.23 Non-interest-earning assets 1,186,135 1,215,809 Total assets $ 13,614,877 $ 13,495,402 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 4,148,302 88,866 2.14 % $ 3,923,846 86,320 2.20 % Money market 1,434,355 41,077 2.86 1,214,690 41,948 3.45 Savings 1,021,341 6,631 0.65 1,169,424 11,422 0.98 Time deposits 2,118,145 79,606 3.76 2,325,638 102,443 4.40 Total 8,722,143 216,180 2.48 8,633,598 242,133 2.80 FHLB advances 996,798 44,997 4.51 742,575 35,686 4.81 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 62,420 1,711 2.74 73,399 1,893 2.58 Other borrowings 273,130 19,343 7.08 484,406 28,426 5.87 Total borrowings 1,332,348 66,051 4.96 1,300,380 66,005 5.08 Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,054,491 282,231 2.81 9,933,978 308,138 3.10 Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,678,768 1,630,719 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 202,101 245,680 Total liabilities 11,935,360 11,810,377 Stockholders’ equity 1,679,517 1,685,025 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,614,877 $ 13,495,402 Net interest income $ 360,223 $ 334,035 Net interest rate spread (4) 2.36 % 2.13 % Net interest margin (5) 2.90 % 2.72 % Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 2.08 % 2.36 %





(1) Average yields and costs are annualized. (2) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses. (3) Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held-for-sale and non-performing loans. (4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

Selected Financial Condition Data: Total assets $ 14,564,317 $ 14,324,664 $ 13,327,847 $ 13,309,278 $ 13,421,247 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 1,231,827 1,261,580 735,561 746,168 827,500 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses 881,568 919,734 968,969 1,005,476 1,045,875 Equity investments 91,882 90,731 87,808 87,365 84,104 Restricted equity investments, at cost 129,329 142,398 106,538 102,172 108,634 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses 10,970,666 10,489,852 10,119,781 10,058,072 10,055,429 Deposits 10,964,405 10,435,994 10,232,442 10,177,023 10,066,342 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,397,179 1,705,585 938,687 891,021 1,072,611 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase from customers and other borrowings 309,667 263,007 259,509 262,940 258,113 Total stockholders’ equity 1,662,550 1,653,427 1,643,680 1,709,117 1,702,757





For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Selected Operating Data: Interest income $ 171,732 $ 162,194 $ 154,825 $ 153,703 $ 159,620 Interest expense 76,454 71,537 67,189 67,051 76,291 Net interest income 95,278 90,657 87,636 86,652 83,329 Provision for credit losses (excluding Spring Garden) 3,700 4,092 3,039 5,340 2,041 Spring Garden opening provision for credit losses — — — — 1,426 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 91,578 86,565 84,597 81,312 79,862 Other income (excluding equity investments) 9,181 12,311 11,245 11,048 12,237 Net gain (loss) on equity investments 230 (7 ) 488 205 (5 ) Operating expenses (excluding non-core operations) 71,227 72,390 71,474 64,294 64,739 Restructuring charges 7,379 4,147 — — — Credit risk transfer execution expense 1,283 — — — — FDIC special assessment — (210 ) — — — Merger related expenses 4,253 — — — 110 Income before provision for income taxes 16,847 22,542 24,856 28,271 27,245 Provision for income taxes 3,754 5,156 5,771 6,808 5,083 Net income 13,093 17,386 19,085 21,463 22,162 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest — 56 39 (46 ) 253 Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp. $ 13,093 $ 17,330 $ 19,046 $ 21,509 $ 21,909 Net income available to common stockholders $ 13,093 $ 17,330 $ 16,200 $ 20,505 $ 20,905 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.35 $ 0.36 Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income $ 222 $ 510 $ 420 $ 219 $ 20





At or For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data (1) (2): Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets (3) 0.36 % 0.51 % 0.49 % 0.62 % 0.61 % Return on average tangible assets (3) (4) 0.38 0.53 0.51 0.65 0.64 Return on average stockholders' equity (3) 3.12 4.15 3.86 4.85 4.88 Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (3) (4) 4.57 6.13 5.66 7.05 7.12 Return on average tangible common equity (3) (4) 4.57 6.13 5.66 7.40 7.47 Stockholders' equity to total assets 11.42 11.54 12.33 12.84 12.69 Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (4) 8.09 8.12 8.67 9.19 9.06 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 8.09 8.12 8.67 8.76 8.62 Net interest rate spread 2.36 2.36 2.37 2.35 2.11 Net interest margin 2.87 2.91 2.91 2.90 2.69 Operating expenses to average assets 2.33 2.23 2.16 1.96 1.90 Efficiency ratio (5) 80.37 74.13 71.93 65.67 67.86 Loans-to-deposits 100.60 101.20 99.50 99.50 100.50





At or For the Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (3) 0.49 % 0.71 % Return on average tangible assets (3) (4) 0.51 0.74 Return on average stockholders' equity (3) 4.00 5.70 Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (3) (4) 5.86 8.24 Return on average tangible common equity (3) (4) 5.86 8.65 Net interest rate spread 2.36 2.13 Net interest margin 2.90 2.72 Operating expenses to average assets 2.18 1.82 Efficiency ratio (5) 73.16 63.99





At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Trust and Asset Management: Wealth assets under administration and management (“AUA/M”) $ 142,030 $ 143,708 $ 141,921 $ 149,106 $ 147,956 Nest Egg AUA/M 485,606 463,906 462,664 453,803 431,434 Total AUA/M 627,636 607,614 604,585 602,909 579,390 Per Share Data: Cash dividends per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Book value per common share at end of period 28.97 28.81 28.64 29.27 29.08 Tangible book value per common share at end of period (4) 19.79 19.52 19.34 19.16 18.98 Common shares outstanding at end of period 57,390,569 57,388,603 57,383,975 58,383,525 58,554,871 Preferred shares outstanding at end of period — — — 57,370 57,370 Number of full-service customer facilities: 41 40 40 39 39 Quarterly Average Balances Total securities $ 2,339,646 $ 1,990,917 $ 1,917,114 $ 2,003,206 $ 2,116,911 Loans receivable, net 10,724,240 10,278,610 10,036,785 10,013,383 10,018,742 Total interest-earning assets 13,157,360 12,363,997 12,065,530 12,112,028 12,331,483 Total goodwill and intangibles 529,006 533,835 534,734 535,657 534,942 Total assets 14,337,776 13,551,194 13,248,073 13,311,893 13,545,052 Time deposits 2,270,671 2,105,734 2,175,564 1,916,109 2,212,750 Total deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 11,122,681 10,263,523 10,176,895 10,030,051 10,286,489 Total borrowings 1,350,390 1,432,196 1,201,878 1,343,757 1,328,016 Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,717,860 9,975,062 9,739,728 9,775,836 9,987,129 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,755,211 1,720,657 1,639,045 1,597,972 1,627,376 Stockholders’ equity 1,665,201 1,655,893 1,682,647 1,715,134 1,703,326 Tangible stockholders’ equity (4) 1,136,195 1,122,058 1,147,913 1,179,477 1,168,384 Quarterly Yields and Costs Total securities 4.10 % 3.83 % 3.82 % 3.99 % 4.09 % Loans receivable, net 5.43 5.49 5.41 5.37 5.38 Total interest-earning assets 5.19 5.21 5.14 5.13 5.15 Time deposits 3.68 3.73 3.74 3.91 4.34 Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 2.13 2.06 2.06 2.06 2.32 Total borrowings 4.95 5.07 4.98 4.83 4.91 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.83 2.85 2.77 2.78 3.04 Net interest rate spread 2.36 2.36 2.37 2.35 2.11 Net interest margin 2.87 2.91 2.91 2.90 2.69





(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances. (2) Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to “Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation.” (3) Ratios for each period are based on net income available to common stockholders. (4) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles. Tangible common equity (also referred to as “tangible book value”) excludes goodwill, intangibles and preferred equity. Refer to “Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation.” (5) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

OTHER ITEMS

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Core Earnings: Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 13,093 $ 17,330 $ 16,200 $ 20,505 $ 20,905 Adjustments to exclude the impact of non-recurring and non-core items: Spring Garden opening provision for credit losses — — — — 1,426 Net (gain) loss on equity investments (230 ) 7 (488 ) (205 ) 5 Restructuring charges 7,379 4,147 — — — Credit risk transfer execution expense 1,283 — — — — FDIC special assessment release — (210 ) — — — Merger related expenses 4,253 — — — 110 Income tax (benefit) expense on items (2,254 ) (926 ) 115 49 (388 ) Loss on redemption of preferred stock — — 1,842 — — Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 23,524 $ 20,348 $ 17,669 $ 20,349 $ 22,058 Income tax expense $ 3,754 $ 5,156 $ 5,771 $ 6,808 $ 5,083 Provision for credit losses 3,700 4,092 3,039 5,340 3,467 Less: non-core provision for credit losses — — — — 1,426 Less: income tax (benefit) expense on non-core items (2,254 ) (926 ) 115 49 (388 ) Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP) $ 33,232 $ 30,522 $ 26,364 $ 32,448 $ 29,570 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.41 $ 0.36 $ 0.31 $ 0.35 $ 0.38 Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.54 $ 0.46 $ 0.56 $ 0.51 Core Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.65 % 0.60 % 0.53 % 0.62 % 0.65 % Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 8.21 7.19 6.17 7.00 7.51 Return on average tangible common equity 8.21 7.19 6.17 7.34 7.89 Efficiency ratio 68.19 70.30 72.28 65.81 67.74





For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Core Earnings: Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 67,128 $ 96,049 Adjustments to exclude the impact of non-recurring and non-core items: Spring Garden opening provision for credit losses — 1,426 Net gain on equity investments (916 ) (4,225 ) Net gain on sale of trust business — (2,600 ) Restructuring charges 11,526 — Credit risk transfer execution expense 1,283 — FDIC special assessment (release) expense (210 ) 418 Merger related expenses 4,253 1,779 Income tax (benefit) expense on items (3,016 ) 712 Loss on redemption of preferred stock 1,842 — Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 81,890 $ 93,559 Income tax expense $ 21,489 $ 30,266 Provision for credit losses 16,171 7,689 Less: non-core provision for credit losses — 1,426 Less: income tax (benefit) expense on non-core items (3,016 ) 712 Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP) $ 122,566 $ 129,376 Core diluted earnings per share $ 1.43 $ 1.60 Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share $ 2.13 $ 2.22 Core Ratios: Return on average assets 0.60 % 0.69 % Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 7.14 8.03 Return on average tangible common equity 7.14 8.43 Efficiency ratio 69.15 64.57





December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Tangible Equity: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,662,550 $ 1,653,427 $ 1,643,680 $ 1,709,117 $ 1,702,757 Less: Goodwill 517,481 523,308 523,308 523,308 523,308 Intangibles 9,046 9,934 10,834 11,740 12,680 Tangible stockholders’ equity 1,136,023 1,120,185 1,109,538 1,174,069 1,166,769 Less: Preferred stock — — — 55,527 55,527 Tangible common equity $ 1,136,023 $ 1,120,185 $ 1,109,538 $ 1,118,542 $ 1,111,242 Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 14,564,317 $ 14,324,664 $ 13,327,847 $ 13,309,278 $ 13,421,247 Less: Goodwill 517,481 523,308 523,308 523,308 523,308 Intangibles 9,046 9,934 10,834 11,740 12,680 Tangible assets $ 14,037,790 $ 13,791,422 $ 12,793,705 $ 12,774,230 $ 12,885,259 Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets 8.09 % 8.12 % 8.67 % 9.19 % 9.06 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.09 % 8.12 % 8.67 % 8.76 % 8.62 %

Company Contact:

Patrick S. Barrett

Chief Financial Officer

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Tel: (732) 240-4500, ext. 27507

Email: pbarrett@oceanfirst.com