Dallas Cowboys’ Solomon Thomas Joins Celebrity Chef Tiffany Derry for Better With Dairy Nutrition Video

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better With Dairy, by Dairy MAX, brings together Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Solomon Thomas and celebrity chef and restaurateur Tiffany Derry in a new video released today that showcases delicious, easy-to-prepare recipes featuring cottage cheese. The pair works together in the kitchen, creating simple dishes and discussing the importance of everyday nutrition.

Cooking Up Greatness captures the collaborative spirit between Thomas and Derry as they prepare a variety of high-protein meals that demonstrate the versatility of cottage cheese. The recipes show that nutritious food can be approachable and enjoyable.

"We love creating content that makes good nutrition feel realistic and exciting for people," said Essence Riley, Dairy MAX vice president, consumer growth. "Solomon and Tiffany bring a fun, relatable energy that turns simple ingredients into something people actually want to try at home. Together, they make adding dairy to everyday meals feel less like a choice you should make and more like one you want to make.”

Derry is the chef and owner behind Roots Southern Table, Roots Chicken Shak, and Radici Wood Fired Grill, earning national recognition for her modern approach to Southern cooking. She has appeared twice as a contestant on Bravo’s Top Chef and currently serves as a host on MasterChef. In 2026, Derry was named a FIFA World Cup hospitality ambassador for Dallas, further solidifying her influence in the culinary and cultural landscape.

The collaboration supports Better With Dairy’s broader work to highlight practical ways to include dairy as part of a balanced diet. Cottage cheese serves as the featured ingredient throughout the video, emphasizing its role as a convenient source of protein and essential nutrients.

The full video launched across social media and will serve as a key part of Better With Dairy’s programming aimed at encouraging the public to explore simple, delicious and nutritious, dairy-based meal ideas.

