Capital Southwest Corporation Announces Formation and Launch of First Out Senior Loan Joint Venture

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest,” “CSWC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, today announced that it has formed a joint venture with another private credit asset manager. The joint venture will be an off-balance sheet private fund that will invest primarily in first out senior secured debt opportunities in the lower middle market.

The joint venture will be owned equally by Capital Southwest and its joint venture partner, with each holding a 50% equity interest. All investment and operational decisions for the fund will be made by the joint venture’s board of managers, which will consist of equal representation from both joint venture partners. It is anticipated that the joint venture will enter into a senior secured credit facility, the borrowings from which will be used to fund investments.

“We believe the creation of this joint venture will enhance CSWC’s ability to compete for and win high‑quality lower middle market opportunities by providing more flexible capital solutions. It also will allow CSWC to allocate portions of larger transactions to the joint venture, enabling us to maintain portfolio granularity while broadening the range of platform companies we can pursue in the lower middle market. We are excited about the prospects for this new fund and believe it will allow Capital Southwest to be competitive on a broader range of investment opportunities,” said Michael Sarner, Chief Executive Officer of CSWC.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation (Nasdaq: CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company with approximately $1.9 billion in investments at fair value as of September 30, 2025. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 million to $50 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, second lien and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

