Industry’s Highest* Rated Power! ROHM Unveils the UCR10C Series of Sintered Metal Shunt Resistors

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM today announced it has developed the “UCR10C Series”, which has the industry's highest rated power for 2012-size shunt resistors (10 mΩ to 100 mΩ).

Shunt resistors are required to handle higher power for current sensing in both the automotive and industrial equipment markets. Additionally, specific requirements for high junction reliability in these markets has increased annually.

ROHM’s new products form a copper-based resistive element on an alumina substrate via sintering. By optimizing the heat dissipation structure, it achieves rated powers of 1.0W and 1.25W-double that of equivalent-sized products including thick film types and metal plate types. This enables the replacement of products with wide terminal types or larger alternatives, facilitating miniaturization and reducing the number of components required.

Furthermore, the use of a metal resistive element achieves a low TCR (0 to +60 ppm/°C). This minimizes errors due to temperature changes, enabling high-precision current sensing. Moreover, it achieves the same level of durability as the metal plate types in temperature cycle testing (-55°C / +155°C, 1000 cycles). This ensures high bonding reliability even in applications with extreme temperature fluctuations, such as automotive use, enabling stable, long-term operation.

This series is fully lead-free. No lead materials are present, even in RoHS-exempted areas, thus reducing environmental impact.

These products are available for online purchase and can be purchased through online distributors such as DigiKey, Mouser and Farnell.

As part of its future expansion plans, ROHM has also commenced development of the 3216-size (2W) sintered metal shunt resistor, the “UCR18C Series”, further enhancing its product line-up that combines high power, high precision and high reliability.

Application Examples

Various current detection applications in automotive, industrial equipment, and consumer electronics.

*ROHM January 2026 study

Attachment