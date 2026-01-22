Magna International Inc. Announces Date for Q4 & Year End 2025 Results and 2026 Outlook Webcast

 Magna International Inc.

AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. ANNOUNCES DATE FOR
Q4 & YEAR END 2025 RESULTS and 2026 OUTLOOK WEBCAST

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2026 @ 8:00 AM ET
 
LIVE AUDIO WEBCAST
Webcast registration: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/415009297
   
DIAL-IN DETAILS
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-800-715-9871
Participant Toll Dial-In: 1-646-307-1963
Conference ID: 9829976
Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magna prior to the call
   
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until February 20, 2026
Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-800-770-2030
Toll Dial-In: 1-609-800-9909
Conference ID: 9829976

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com 905-726-7035

WEBCAST CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com 905-726-7108

ABOUT MAGNA INTERNATIONAL
Magna is one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry’s most critical markets—North America, Europe, and China. With a global team and footprint spanning 28 countries, we bring unmatched scale, trusted reliability, and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we combine deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle systems to deliver performance, safety, and quality.

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.


Magna Q4 & Year End 2025 2026 Outlook Results Call

