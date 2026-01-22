GREA Philadelphia Arranges $44,200,000 Construction Loan for Senior Living Development in West Chester, PA

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GREA's Philadelphia office has arranged a $44,200,000 senior construction loan for a 162-unit senior living development located at 943 S High Street in West Chester, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia. The project will be the first senior living asset to be delivered in the market in a decade.

The terms of the loan included 65% loan-to-cost, 50% loan-to-value, an interest rate of SOFR +350, full-term interest only repayment, and a 4-year term (3 years with 1 year extension).

George Johnson of GREA stated: “The debt and equity markets were extremely challenging for senior living projects post-covid. We strongly believed in the fundamentals of this project which were compelling - the location, a strong developer-operator and favorable market demographics.

Those factors were all considered by our lender who delivered a very strong construction loan option. We are very pleased to have played a role in what will surely be a high quality and highly successful project.”





