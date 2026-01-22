Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2025 Fourth Quarter Results

 | Source: Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported a net loss available to common shareholders of $5.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $5.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. This also compares to a net loss of $33.0 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 included the previously announced loss on the sale of substantially all of the Company’s equipment finance portfolio of $21.4 million, in addition to a $1.6 million loss on the sale of a small consumer loan portfolio. Excluding these transactions, adjusted earnings available to common shareholders were $11.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Company also recognized additional credit enhancement income of $6.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 resulting from contractual changes in its third-party lending and servicing arrangements, which was partially offset by $1.7 million in additional FDIC assessments related to prior years’ amended call reports due to the restatements of prior years’ financial statements.

2025 Fourth Quarter Results

  • Net loss available to common shareholders of $5.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share; Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders of $11.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share
  • Sale of substantially all of the equipment finance portfolio for $21.4 million loss
  • Adjusted pre-provision net revenue of $31.4 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, compared to $31.3 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025
  • Net interest margin of 3.74% compared to 3.79% in the prior quarter, which included interest recoveries of $1.6 million
  • Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets of 1.02%, consistent with the prior quarter
  • Total capital to risk-weighted assets of 15.16% and common equity tier 1 capital of 9.89%
  • Provision for credit losses on loans was $11.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $20.5 million for the third quarter of 2025

Discussion of Outlook; President & Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey G. Ludwig:

“Entering 2025, improving credit quality was our number one priority and throughout the year, we took significant steps to reduce our risk in the loan portfolio and strengthen our balance sheet. We have significantly enhanced our credit talent, culture, and underwriting standards in 2025, and while non-performing assets remain above our 0.75% target, we believe the actions taken in 2025 position us well for continued improvement. We accomplished this without raising any additional capital while also continuing to invest in our core businesses.

“Our capital position improved, with the common equity tier 1 capital ratio rising to 9.89% and approaching our 10.0% target. With the Company’s shares trading near tangible book value during the quarter, we repurchased $9.6 million of common stock.

“Revenue trends remained positive in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a strong net interest margin and roughly 6.5% annualized loan growth in our Community Bank. Also, our wealth management business posted another record quarter. We continue to invest in these businesses and expect solid momentum to continue in 2026.”

Key Points for Fourth Quarter and Outlook

Sale of substantially all of the equipment finance portfolio; Continuation of credit clean-up

  • As previously announced, the Company sold substantially all of its equipment finance loan and lease portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2025, resulting in a loss on sale of $21.4 million.

  • Nonperforming loans and loans 30-89 days past due decreased to $65.5 million and $17.1 million, respectively, at December 31, 2025.

  • Net charge-offs, excluding the impact of $29.8 million of the allowance for credit losses which were charged off as part of the equipment finance portfolio sale, were $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, which included:

    • $5.3 million of net charge-offs in the retained portion of our equipment finance portfolio
    • $3.7 million of net charge-offs on non-performing commercial real estate loans included in our Community Bank portfolio due to the receipt of updated appraisals
    • $2.0 million of fully reimbursed net charge-offs related to our third-party lending portfolio
    • $1.1 million of charge-offs related to a commercial real estate loan that moved to non-accrual during the quarter.
  • Provision for credit losses on loans was $11.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses on loans resulted from the replenishment of reserve balances following higher net charge-offs during the quarter and a modest reserve build related to growth in the Community Bank portfolio.
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans was $69.2 million, or 1.59% of total loans at December 31, 2025 compared to an allowance of $100.9 million at September 30, 2025, or 2.07% of total loans. The decrease was primarily driven by the reduction in the allowance for credit losses associated with the portion of the equipment finance portfolio that was sold during the quarter.

The table below summarizes certain information regarding the Company’s loan portfolio asset quality for the periods presented.

   
  As of and for the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
Asset Quality          
Loans 30-89 days past due $17,079  $26,019  $40,959  $48,221  $43,681 
Nonperforming loans  65,483   68,703   80,112   145,690   150,907 
Nonperforming assets  66,089   70,369   81,775   151,264   157,409 
Substandard accruing loans  76,000   78,901   58,478   77,620   84,058 
Net charge-offs  43,492   12,309   29,854   16,878   112,776 
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans  0.39%  0.53%  0.81%  0.96%  0.85%
Nonperforming loans to total loans  1.50%  1.41%  1.59%  2.90%  2.92%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  1.02%  1.02%  1.15%  2.08%  2.10%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans  1.59%  2.07%  1.84%  2.10%  2.15%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans  105.71%  146.84%  115.70%  72.19%  73.69%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)  3.69%  0.99%  2.34%  1.35%  7.94%
                     

Solid Growth Trends in Community Bank & Wealth Management

  • Total loans at December 31, 2025 were $4.35 billion, a decrease of $515.6 million from September 30, 2025. Key changes in the loan portfolio were as follows:
    • Community Bank balances increased $53.7 million, or 1.6%, from September 30, 2025. We originated $180 million of new loans during the fourth quarter of 2025, which benefited from growth in commercial clients with full banking relationships, increasing from $129 million during the third quarter of 2025. This growth was partially offset by payoffs of $161.2 million, increasing from $146.0 million during the third quarter of 2025. Pipelines continued to remain strong through the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 and to begin 2026.
  • Equipment finance balances declined $578.1 million compared to balances at September 30, 2025, primarily due to the sale of substantially all of the portfolio during the quarter.
  • Non-core loans decreased $17.2 million to $295.8 million from September 30, 2025.
  • Total deposits were $5.42 billion at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $180.4 million from September 30, 2025. The decrease in deposits reflected the following:
    • Community Bank deposits decreased $154.9 million from balances as of September 30, 2025, driven by seasonality in public funds and ordinary fluctuations in liquidity related to certain of our larger deposit customer relationships.
    • Brokered deposits decreased $24.0 million from balances as of September 30, 2025. The reduction in higher-cost deposit funding improved our net interest margin by 4 basis points during the quarter.
  • Wealth Management revenue totaled $8.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Assets under administration were $4.48 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase from $4.36 billion at September 30, 2025. The Company continued to experience strong pipelines through the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.

Net Interest Margin

  • Net interest margin was 3.74%, down 5 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2025. The third quarter of 2025 included a $1.6 million interest recovery due to the payoff of a nonaccrual loan. Excluding this, the net interest margin increased 5 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2025. Our cost of funding continues to decline, as rate cuts enacted by the Federal Reserve beginning in late 2024 continue to result in a lower cost of deposits for the Company, which fell by 17 basis points to 1.95% in the fourth quarter of 2025. The rate cuts in December 2025 had a limited effect on the fourth quarter’s results but should result in additional improvement in funding costs into 2026.

The following table presents the Company’s net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024.

   
  For the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands) December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
Interest-earning assets Average Balance Interest & Fees Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest & Fees Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest & Fees Yield/Rate
Cash and cash equivalents $81,080 $802 3.92% $78,567 $849 4.29% $96,676 $1,101 4.53%
Investment securities(1)  1,457,778  16,807 4.57   1,338,997  15,979 4.73   1,213,248  14,417 4.73 
Loans(1)(2)  4,671,538  73,889 6.28   4,947,675  81,012 6.50   5,652,586  88,412 6.22 
Loans held for sale  11,035  145 5.21   9,268  147 6.29   12,854  129 4.00 
Nonmarketable equity securities  36,053  673 7.41   38,559  715 7.36   35,171  632 7.15 
Total interest-earning assets  6,257,484  92,316 5.85   6,413,066  98,702 6.11   7,010,535  104,691 5.94 
Noninterest-earning assets  486,216      498,875      669,300    
Total assets $6,743,700     $6,911,941     $7,679,835    
                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                  
Interest-bearing deposits $4,501,366 $27,147 2.39% $4,644,455 $30,219 2.58% $5,241,702 $40,016 3.04%
Short-term borrowings  110,069  1,035 3.73   54,839  499 3.61   31,853  214 2.68 
FHLB advances & other borrowings  359,380  3,648 4.03   386,772  4,044 4.15   284,033  2,880 4.03 
Subordinated debt  27,017  380 5.58   77,210  1,393 7.16   80,410  1,498 7.41 
Trust preferred debentures  51,771  1,183 9.07   51,602  1,221 9.39   51,132  1,292 10.05 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  5,049,603  33,393 2.62   5,214,878  37,376 2.84   5,689,130  45,900 3.21 
Noninterest-bearing deposits  1,015,629      1,020,196      1,066,520    
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  95,770      100,436      117,478    
Shareholders’ equity  582,698      576,431      806,707    
Total liabilities and shareholder’s equity $6,743,700     $6,911,941     $7,679,835    
                   
Net Interest Margin   $58,923 3.74%   $61,326 3.79%   $58,791 3.34%
                   
Cost of Deposits     1.95%     2.12%     2.52%
                      


(1)Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. Tax-equivalent adjustments totaled $0.2 million for each of the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(2)Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
  

Trends in Noninterest Income and Expense

  • Noninterest income was $26.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $20.0 million for the third quarter of 2025. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 included $6.6 million of additional credit enhancement income driven by contractual changes in our third-party lending and servicing arrangements.
  • Noninterest expense was $77.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $49.8 million of noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2025. Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 included $23.0 million of losses on the sale of loans (of which $21.4 million related to the equipment finance portfolio sale) and $1.7 million in additional FDIC assessments related to prior years’ amended call reports due to the restatements of prior years’ financial statements.
  • Income tax benefit was $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to income tax expense of $3.8 million for the third quarter of 2025 and income tax benefit of $8.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.   The resulting effective tax rates were 11.1%, 33.2% and 21.0%, respectively. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 reflected the impact of the loss on the sale of substantially all of our equipment finance portfolio.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights and Key Performance Indicators

   
  As of and for the Three Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
   2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
Return on average assets (annualized) (0.17)%  0.43%  0.67% (7.66)% (1.59)%
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets(1)  1.85%  1.80%  1.81%  1.47%  1.83%
Net interest margin (annualized)  3.74%  3.79%  3.56%  3.49%  3.34%
Efficiency ratio(1)  63.11%  61.25%  60.60%  64.29%  62.31%
Noninterest expense to average assets  4.54%  2.86%  2.80%  11.02%  3.04%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)  3.69%  0.99%  2.34%  1.35%  7.94%
Tangible book value per share at period end(1) $20.70  $21.16  $20.68  $20.54  $19.83 
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $(0.24) $0.24  $0.44  $(6.58) $(1.52)
Common shares outstanding at period end  21,169,854   21,543,557   21,515,138   21,503,036   21,494,485 
Trust assets under administration $4,478,999  $4,363,756  $4,181,180  $4,101,414  $4,153,080 


(1)Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 11-12 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.
  

Capital

As previously announced, on November 3, 2025, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program, pursuant to which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $25.0 million of its common stock through November 2, 2026. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased $9.6 million of its common stock (457,222 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $20.96), resulting in approximately $15 million in remaining repurchase authority under the program.

The Company and Midland States Bank exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

  
 As of December 31, 2025
 Midland States Bank Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Minimum Regulatory Requirements(2)
Total capital to risk-weighted assets14.27% 15.16% 10.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets13.02% 13.37% 8.50%
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets13.02% 9.89% 7.00%
Tier 1 leverage ratio9.63% 9.90% 4.00%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)N/A 6.75% N/A


(1)A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to pages 11-12 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2)Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, as applicable.
  

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.51 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $4.48 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted pre-provision net revenue,” “Adjusted pre-provision net revenue per diluted share,” “Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets,” “Adjusted earnings (loss),” “Adjusted earnings (loss) available to common shareholders,” “Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share,” “Efficiency ratio,” “Tangible common equity to tangible assets,” and “Tangible book value per share.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, the measures in this press release may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels, including currently anticipated levels of noninterest income and operating expenses. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions; the impact of federal trade policy, inflation, increased deposit volatility and potential regulatory developments; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," “should,” "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," “outlook,” “trends,” or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS:
Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO, at jludwig@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Eric T. Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at elemke@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/702332a6-12ec-467f-885d-49be38ecac58

 
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)
           
  As of
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(dollars in thousands)  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $127,811  $166,147  $176,587  $102,006  $114,766 
Investment securities  1,524,943   1,383,121   1,354,652   1,368,405   1,212,366 
Loans  4,352,004   4,867,587   5,035,295   5,018,053   5,167,574 
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (69,219)  (100,886)  (92,690)  (105,176)  (111,204)
Total loans, net  4,282,785   4,766,701   4,942,605   4,912,877   5,056,370 
Loans held for sale  7,781   7,535   37,299   287,821   344,947 
Premises and equipment, net  85,134   86,005   86,240   86,719   85,710 
Other real estate owned  606   393   393   4,183   4,941 
Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value  11,932   16,165   16,720   17,278   17,842 
Goodwill  7,927   7,927   7,927   7,927   161,904 
Other intangible assets, net  8,876   9,619   10,362   11,189   12,100 
Company-owned life insurance  218,554   216,494   214,392   212,336   211,168 
Credit enhancement asset  12,557   5,765   5,800   5,615   16,804 
Other assets  222,221   245,643   254,901   268,448   267,891 
Total assets $6,511,127  $6,911,515  $7,107,878  $7,284,804  $7,506,809 
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $1,040,411  $1,015,930  $1,074,212  $1,090,707  $1,055,564 
Interest-bearing deposits  4,383,968   4,588,895   4,872,707   4,845,727   5,141,679 
Total deposits  5,424,379   5,604,825   5,946,919   5,936,434   6,197,243 
Short-term borrowings  60,181   146,766   8,654   40,224   87,499 
FHLB advances and other borrowings  293,000   373,000   345,000   498,000   258,000 
Subordinated debt  27,019   27,014   77,759   77,754   77,749 
Trust preferred debentures  51,857   51,684   51,518   51,358   51,205 
Other liabilities  89,192   124,225   104,323   109,597   124,266 
Total liabilities  5,945,628   6,327,514   6,534,173   6,713,367   6,795,962 
Total shareholders’ equity  565,499   584,001   573,705   571,437   710,847 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $6,511,127  $6,911,515  $7,107,878  $7,284,804  $7,506,809 
                     


 
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
           
  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2025   2025   2025  2025   2024 
Net interest income:          
Interest income $92,095  $98,493  $97,924 $99,355  $104,470 
Interest expense  33,393   37,376   39,229  41,065   45,900 
Net interest income  58,702   61,117   58,695  58,290   58,570 
Provision for credit losses:          
Provision for credit losses on loans  11,825   20,505   17,369  10,850   74,183 
Recapture of credit losses on unfunded commitments  (200)  (500)        
Total provision for credit losses  11,625   20,005   17,369  10,850   74,183 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  47,077   41,112   41,326  47,440   (15,613)
Noninterest income:          
Wealth management revenue  8,272   8,018   7,379  7,350   7,660 
Service charges on deposit accounts  3,573   3,598   3,351  3,305   3,506 
Interchange revenue  3,437   3,445   3,463  3,151   3,528 
Residential mortgage banking revenue  690   735   756  676   637 
Income on company-owned life insurance  2,060   2,102   2,068  2,334   1,975 
Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities, net     14        (34)
Credit enhancement income (loss)  6,876   (242)  3,848  (578)  15,810 
Other income  1,959   2,346   2,669  1,525   2,289 
Total noninterest income  26,867   20,016   23,534  17,763   35,371 
Noninterest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits  25,906   26,393   25,685  26,416   22,283 
Occupancy and equipment  4,353   4,206   4,166  4,498   4,286 
Data processing  6,834   7,186   7,035  6,919   7,278 
Professional services  2,321   2,017   2,792  2,741   1,580 
Impairment on goodwill          153,977    
Amortization of intangible assets  743   743   827  911   952 
Loss on sale of loan portfolios  23,051            
Impairment on leased assets and surrendered assets  684           7,601 
FDIC insurance  3,739   1,512   1,422  1,463   1,383 
Other expense  9,561   7,757   8,065  6,080   13,336 
Total noninterest expense  77,192   49,814   49,992  203,005   58,699 
Income (loss) before income taxes  (3,248)  11,314   14,868  (137,802)  (38,941)
Income tax expense (benefit)  (360)  3,757   2,844  3,172   (8,172)
Net income (loss)  (2,888)  7,557   12,024  (140,974)  (30,769)
Preferred stock dividends  2,228   2,229   2,228  2,228   2,228 
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $(5,116) $5,328  $9,796 $(143,202) $(32,997)
           
Basic earnings (loss) per common share $(0.24) $0.24  $0.44 $(6.58) $(1.52)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $(0.24) $0.24  $0.44 $(6.58) $(1.52)
Weighted average common shares outstanding  21,854,033   21,863,911   21,820,190  21,795,570   21,748,428 
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding  21,854,033   21,863,911   21,820,190  21,795,570   21,753,711 
                    


 
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)(continued)
           
  As of
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(dollars in thousands)  2025  2025  2025  2025  2024
Loan Portfolio Mix          
Commercial loans $1,169,740 $1,149,673 $1,178,792 $879,286 $934,848
Equipment finance loans  8,781  326,860  364,526  390,276  416,968
Equipment finance leases  50,981  310,983  347,155  373,168  391,390
Commercial FHA warehouse lines      1,068    8,004
Total commercial loans and leases  1,229,502  1,787,516  1,891,541  1,642,730  1,751,210
Commercial real estate  2,342,664  2,336,661  2,383,361  2,592,325  2,591,664
Construction and land development  286,140  260,073  258,729  264,966  299,842
Residential real estate  349,623  353,475  361,261  373,095  380,557
Consumer  144,075  129,862  140,403  144,937  144,301
Total loans $4,352,004 $4,867,587 $5,035,295 $5,018,053 $5,167,574
           
Loan Portfolio Segment          
Regions          
Eastern $972,031 $927,977 $897,348 $897,792 $899,611
Northern  711,702  724,695  753,590  747,028  714,562
Southern  729,368  725,892  778,124  711,787  720,188
St. Louis  915,126  896,005  884,685  902,743  868,190
Total Community Bank  3,328,227  3,274,569  3,313,747  3,259,350  3,202,551
Specialty finance  668,183  642,167  670,566  867,918  1,026,443
Equipment finance  59,762  637,843  711,681  763,444  808,359
Non-core loan program and other(1)  295,832  313,008  339,301  127,341  130,221
Total loans $4,352,004 $4,867,587 $5,035,295 $5,018,053 $5,167,574
           
Deposit Portfolio Mix          
Noninterest-bearing demand $1,040,411 $1,015,930 $1,074,212 $1,090,707 $1,055,564
Interest-bearing:          
Checking  1,855,215  1,996,501  2,180,717  2,161,282  2,378,256
Money market  1,248,942  1,240,885  1,216,357  1,154,403  1,173,630
Savings  487,742  486,953  511,470  522,663  507,305
Time  748,942  804,740  818,813  818,732  822,981
Brokered time  43,127  59,816  145,350  188,647  259,507
Total deposits $5,424,379 $5,604,825 $5,946,919 $5,936,434 $6,197,243
           
Deposit Portfolio by Channel          
Retail $2,823,064 $2,791,085 $2,811,838 $2,846,494 $2,749,650
Commercial  1,193,637  1,248,445  1,145,369  1,074,837  1,209,815
Public Funds  473,381  605,474  618,172  490,374  505,912
Wealth & Trust  265,747  263,765  304,626  301,251  340,615
Servicing  498,496  498,892  785,659  842,567  896,436
Brokered Deposits  143,192  167,228  248,707  358,063  473,451
Other  26,862  29,936  32,548  22,848  21,364
Total deposits $5,424,379 $5,604,825 $5,946,919 $5,936,434 $6,197,243


(1)Non-core loan programs refer to loan portfolios originated through third parties or capital markets, including loans to finance the sale of the GreenSky portfolio.
  


 
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
           
Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation
           
  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) - GAAP $(3,248) $11,314  $14,868  $(137,802) $(38,941)
Adjustments to noninterest income:          
(Gain) loss on sales of investment securities, net     (14)        34 
Loss on repurchase of subordinated debt              13 
Total adjustments to noninterest income     (14)        47 
Adjustments to noninterest expense:          
Loss on sale of loan portfolios  (23,051)            
Impairment on goodwill           (153,977)   
Total adjustments to noninterest expense  (23,051)        (153,977)   
Adjusted earnings (loss) pre tax - non-GAAP  19,803   11,300   14,868   16,175   (38,894)
Adjusted earnings (loss) tax (benefit) expense  5,691   3,753   2,844   3,172   (8,159)
Adjusted earnings (loss) - non-GAAP  14,112   7,547   12,024   13,003   (30,735)
Preferred stock dividends  2,228   2,229   2,228   2,228   2,228 
Adjusted earnings (loss) available to common shareholders $11,884  $5,318  $9,796  $10,775  $(32,963)
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share $0.53  $0.24  $0.44  $0.49  $(1.52)
           
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation
           
  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(dollars in thousands)  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) $(3,248) $11,314  $14,868  $(137,802) $(38,941)
Provision for credit losses  11,625   20,005   17,369   10,850   74,183 
Loss on sale of loan portfolios  23,051             
Impairment on goodwill           153,977    
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue $31,428  $31,319  $32,237  $27,025  $35,242 
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue per diluted share $1.44  $1.43  $1.48  $1.24  $1.62 
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets  1.85%  1.80%  1.81%  1.47%  1.83%
                     


 
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
           
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation
           
  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(dollars in thousands)  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
Noninterest expense - GAAP $77,192  $49,814  $49,992  $203,005  $58,699 
Loss on sale of loan portfolios  (23,051)            
Impairment on goodwill           (153,977)   
Adjusted noninterest expense $54,141  $49,814  $49,992  $49,028  $58,699 
           
Net interest income - GAAP $58,702  $61,117  $58,695  $58,290  $58,570 
Effect of tax-exempt income  221   209   267   208   220 
Adjusted net interest income  58,923   61,326   58,962   58,498   58,790 
           
Noninterest income - GAAP  26,867   20,016   23,534   17,763   35,371 
(Gain) loss on sales of investment securities, net     (14)        34 
Loss on repurchase of subordinated debt              13 
Adjusted noninterest income  26,867   20,002   23,534   17,763   35,418 
           
Adjusted total revenue $85,790  $81,328  $82,496  $76,261  $94,208 
           
Efficiency ratio  63.11%  61.25%  60.60%  64.29%  62.31%
                     


Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share
           
  As of
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity        
Total shareholders' equity—GAAP $565,499  $584,001  $573,705  $571,437  $710,847 
Adjustments:          
Preferred Stock  (110,548)  (110,548)  (110,548)  (110,548)  (110,548)
Goodwill  (7,927)  (7,927)  (7,927)  (7,927)  (161,904)
Other intangible assets, net  (8,876)  (9,619)  (10,362)  (11,189)  (12,100)
Tangible common equity $438,148  $455,907  $444,868  $441,773  $426,295 
           
Total Assets to Tangible Assets:          
Total assets—GAAP $6,511,127  $6,911,515  $7,107,878  $7,284,804  $7,506,809 
Adjustments:          
Goodwill  (7,927)  (7,927)  (7,927)  (7,927)  (161,904)
Other intangible assets, net  (8,876)  (9,619)  (10,362)  (11,189)  (12,100)
Tangible assets $6,494,324  $6,893,969  $7,089,589  $7,265,688  $7,332,805 
           
Common Shares Outstanding  21,169,854   21,543,557   21,515,138   21,503,036   21,494,485 
           
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets  6.75%  6.61%  6.27%  6.08%  5.81%
Tangible Book Value Per Share $20.70  $21.16  $20.68  $20.54  $19.83 



Attachments

MSBI 4Q2025 Earnings Presentation

Recommended Reading