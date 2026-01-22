Barletta Boats earns a record fourth consecutive Innovation Award at the Minneapolis Boat Show

BRISTOL, Ind., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barletta Pontoon Boats, one of America’s fastest-growing pontoon manufacturers and a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), has won a 2026 Discover Boating® Minneapolis Boat Show® Innovation Award from the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and Boating Writers International (BWI) for introducing industry-first stabilization technology for pontoons in partnership with Seakeeper Ride™.

As part of the Seakeeper collaboration announced earlier this week, Barletta engineered subtle updates to the aft running surface and added a dedicated mounting system — ensuring the technology performs at its best on every equipped model.

The new pontoon-specific software adjusts pitch and roll gains to provide a smoother ride and deliver banked, predictable turns similar to traditional monohulls.

“I’m so proud of the Barletta team for their work on integrating stabilization technology into our lineup with Seakeeper,” said Jeff Haradine, president of Barletta Boats. “Thank you to the Minneapolis Boat Show, NMMA and BWI for this recognition. Winning our fifth Innovation Award represents another meaningful step in our mission to elevate the on-water experience.”

Previously, Barletta Boats was recognized with Innovation Awards for their industry leading interior design and customer-centric floorplans, an industry-first, center-mounted twin engine that enhances performance and safety, and a unique helm design with addressable lighting.

Barletta is committed to redefining the pontoon segment with pioneering, family-focused marine products, and the brand’s latest innovation is the next step in this journey. This marks Barletta’s fifth Innovation Award since its founding nine years ago, making Barletta the first manufacturer to win the award four years in a row.

Seakeeper Ride™ technology will be available on the Lusso 23 and 25 models, with plans to add more models in the future.

To see the award-winning model at the Minneapolis Boat Show, please visit the Erickson Marine booth #1702.

About Barletta Boats

Barletta Boats is a premium marine manufacturer founded in 2017 with a focus on high-quality, innovative products, unrivaled customer experience and strong dealer relationships. Headquartered in Bristol, Ind., Barletta Boats is one of the fastest-growing companies in the pontoon segment with an expansive network of dealer partners across the United States and Canada. The Barletta Boat lineup includes the Reserve, Lusso, Corsa, Cabrio Aria and Sanza series. Visit www.barlettapontoonboats.com for more information. Barletta Pontoon Boats is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a manufacturer of premium outdoor recreation products. For more information visit www.winnebagoind.com.



About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of premium outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta Boat brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Media contact: Katlyn Beniek media@winnebagoind.com