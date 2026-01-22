New York, NY, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute insurance or financial advice. Pet Priority is a licensed insurance producer that connects pet owners with third-party insurance providers — they do not provide insurance coverage directly. Waiting periods, pre-existing condition rules, and coverage terms vary by provider and policy. This article contains affiliate links. If you obtain a quote or purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

If you have ever found yourself typing "Best Pet Insurance" into Google at 2 AM after your dog ate something questionable, you are not alone.

Many pet parents start their insurance search with that exact phrase, along with "Pet Insurance no waiting period" and "Pet Insurance Pre Existing Conditions," hoping to find clear answers in a space that can feel overwhelming.

Here is the reality: there is no single policy that would be considered "best" for every pet, waiting periods vary significantly by provider and policy, and pre-existing condition rules differ from one insurer to the next. What works perfectly for your neighbor's healthy two-year-old Lab might not make sense for your senior rescue with a documented hip issue.

View the current pet insurance comparison options (official Pet Priority page) — Pet Priority is a licensed insurance matching service that is positioned to help simplify this comparison process. According to the company, Pet Priority (NPN: 20883088) connects pet parents with insurance providers based on breed, age, and location. However, they are not an insurance company themselves, and the coverage you ultimately receive depends entirely on the provider you select.

This guide breaks down what those common search phrases actually mean, what varies by provider, and how to evaluate your options without getting lost in marketing hype.

This consumer analysis focuses on three decision factors that most influence pet insurance comparisons in 2026: waiting periods, pre-existing condition rules, and how coverage trade-offs affect real-world costs. Unlike product categories where one option may clearly outperform others, pet insurance involves trade-offs that depend entirely on your pet's situation and your financial priorities.

Why There Is No Single "Winning" Policy

Before diving into the comparison factors, this needs to be said directly: there is no universal "best" pet insurance policy.

Unlike product categories where one format may outperform others, pet insurance policies involve trade-offs at every level. Shorter waiting periods may come with higher premiums. Broader coverage may introduce stricter exclusions. Lower deductibles mean higher monthly costs. Higher reimbursement rates sound great until you see the premium difference.

This is why "Best Pet Insurance" searches rarely result in a single universal answer, and why comparison-based evaluation matters more than rankings.

How Pet Parents Compare Pet Insurance Policies When Searching for "Best Pet Insurance"

The phrase "Best Pet Insurance" drives more pet insurance searches than almost any other. It makes sense. When you are trying to protect a family member, you want the best option available.

But when pet parents actually dig into comparisons, they quickly discover that "best" depends entirely on what their household prioritizes:

Lower monthly premiums or broader coverage?

Some pet parents prefer keeping monthly costs low and accepting higher out-of-pocket expenses if something happens. Others want comprehensive coverage even if premiums run higher. Neither approach is wrong. It comes down to your financial situation and risk tolerance.

Higher reimbursement rates or lower deductibles?

A policy that reimburses 90% of covered costs sounds great until you realize the monthly premium is significantly higher than an 80% plan. Meanwhile, annual deductibles can range from $100 to $1,000 or more, affecting when coverage actually kicks in.

Accident-only or accident-and-illness?

Accident-only policies are the most affordable but cover the narrowest range of situations. Accident-and-illness plans cost more but protect against a wider range of health issues. Which matters more depends on your pet's age, breed risks, and your emergency fund situation.

How are exclusions written?

This is where many pet parents get surprised. Two policies with similar-sounding coverage can have very different exclusion lists. One might cover hereditary conditions after a waiting period, while another might exclude them permanently.

The point is not that "Best Pet Insurance" is a bad search. It is that the answer requires you to know your own priorities first. The comparison criteria above give you a framework for evaluating which trade-offs matter most in your specific situation.

Waiting Period Trade-Offs: What "Pet Insurance No Waiting Period" Searches Actually Reflect

This search phrase, "Pet Insurance no waiting period," often comes from pet parents facing an urgent situation. Maybe you just adopted a new puppy and want coverage before the first vet visit. Maybe your cat has been acting strange and you are worried about what is coming.

Here is what you need to know: waiting periods vary by provider and coverage type, and the phrase "no waiting period" rarely means what people hope it means.

According to Pet Priority's FAQ: "Waiting periods, or the time you must wait after obtaining pet insurance before specific conditions are covered, can vary based on your insurance provider and coverage you choose. The length of the waiting period can range from a few days to a few weeks, depending on your provider."

What "Pet Insurance no waiting period" typically refers to:

Some insurers offer shorter waiting periods for accidents, sometimes as little as a few days, while maintaining longer waiting periods for illnesses, often 14 days or more. So when someone searches "Pet Insurance no waiting period," they might find policies with minimal accident waiting periods, but illness coverage still will not kick in immediately.

What to verify before choosing any policy:

First, check the accident waiting period. How many days until accident coverage begins? Second, look at the illness waiting period. How long until illness coverage activates? Third, investigate orthopedic and cruciate waiting periods. Many policies have extended waiting periods, sometimes six to twelve months, for conditions like ACL tears or hip dysplasia. Finally, understand what happens during the waiting window. If symptoms appear during the waiting period, are related conditions excluded permanently?

The bottom line on "Pet Insurance no waiting period" searches is this: you are unlikely to find a policy with zero waiting period for all coverage types, but waiting period lengths do vary significantly by provider and policy, so comparing this specific detail matters.

View the current pet insurance comparison options (official Pet Priority page)

Pre-Existing Condition Trade-Offs: What "Pet Insurance Pre Existing Conditions" Searches Actually Mean

The search phrase "Pet Insurance Pre Existing Conditions" usually comes from pet parents in one of two situations. Either you have a pet with a documented health history and you are worried nothing will be covered, or you are researching before adopting and want to understand how the system works.

Here is the direct answer: most pet insurance policies exclude pre-existing conditions, and the definitions of what counts as "pre-existing" vary by provider.

What "Pet Insurance Pre Existing Conditions" typically means in policy terms:

A pre-existing condition is generally any illness, injury, or symptom that existed before coverage began or during the waiting period. If your dog was treated for an ear infection six months before you purchased insurance, ear-related issues might be excluded, at least initially.

What varies by provider when it comes to "Pet Insurance Pre Existing Conditions":

Curable versus incurable conditions is one factor. Some insurers will cover conditions that were cured and symptom-free for a specified period, often 12 to 18 months. A resolved ear infection might become coverable again, but chronic diabetes likely will not.

Medical record requirements also vary. Some providers require full veterinary records during underwriting, while others do not request records until you file a claim. This affects how pre-existing conditions are identified and excluded.

Bilateral condition rules differ as well. If your pet has a documented issue with one knee, some policies will exclude the opposite knee as well, assuming predisposition. Others do not apply this rule.

The distinction between symptom and diagnosis matters too. Some insurers exclude conditions based on symptoms noted in records, even if no formal diagnosis was made. Others require an actual diagnosis.

The reality of "Pet Insurance Pre Existing Conditions" searches:

If you are searching this phrase hoping to find coverage for a condition your pet already has, you will likely be disappointed. True pre-existing conditions are almost universally excluded. But if you are trying to understand how strict different insurers are about what counts as pre-existing, that is a legitimate comparison point that varies by provider.

View the current pet insurance comparison options (official Pet Priority page)

How Pet Priority's Matching Service Works

Now that we have addressed what those common search phrases actually mean, let us look at how Pet Priority positions itself as a tool for comparing options.

What Pet Priority is:

According to the company, Pet Priority is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 20883088) that operates as a matching service. They connect pet parents with insurance providers, but they do not underwrite policies, set coverage terms, or process claims themselves.

The company's FAQ states directly: "Pet Priority is a pet insurance matching service that connects pet parents with the insurance that is best suited for their dog or cat. While we are a licensed insurance producer, we are not the ones providing coverage."

What Pet Priority is not:

Pet Priority is not an insurance company. The actual coverage you receive, including waiting periods, pre-existing condition rules, reimbursement rates, deductibles, and exclusions, comes from the insurance provider you ultimately select, not from Pet Priority.

The matching process according to the company:

First, you enter basic information about your pet, including breed, age, and location. The company states this takes less than 60 seconds. Second, their algorithm analyzes options. Pet Priority describes using "AI-based algorithms" to match pets with insurance offerings. Third, you are connected with providers whose options align with your pet's profile.

Important information before submitting any data: Review the consent language on the form carefully. According to the company's terms, Pet Priority connects users with "leading pet insurance companies," which means your information may be shared with multiple insurance partners who may contact you about coverage options. If you prefer controlling exactly who receives your contact information, consider researching individual providers directly rather than using a matching service.

View the current pet insurance comparison options (official Pet Priority page)

Illustrative Cost Examples and What the Numbers Actually Mean

Pet Priority's website displays hypothetical examples for illustrative purposes. According to the company's own disclaimer, these figures are "based on calculations for illustrative purposes using hypothetical scenarios" and actual amounts "may differ based on your location, the terms, conditions, and limits defined in your individual pet insurance policy."

With that context, here are the examples the company presents: surgery and hospitalization at $2,776 invoice with $367.60 shown as an example coverage amount, exam fees at $675 with $157.50, cancer treatment at $1,865 with $276.50, and swallowed objects at $784 with $168.40.

What these numbers illustrate:

These examples show the general principle of how pet insurance reimbursement works. You pay the vet bill, then submit a claim for reimbursement based on your policy's deductible and reimbursement rate. The specific amounts you would receive depend entirely on your chosen policy's terms.

What these numbers do not tell you:

They do not indicate whether your specific situation would be covered at all, since exclusions vary. They do not reveal what your actual reimbursement rate would be, as 70%, 80%, and 90% options exist. They do not show what deductible you would need to meet first. And they do not clarify whether the condition would fall under waiting period restrictions.

The takeaway is to use illustrative examples to understand how insurance math works conceptually, but verify specific coverage details with any provider before purchasing.

Who Pet Priority May Align Well With

Rather than relying on testimonials, which represent self-selected experiences, consider whether your situation matches what this type of service offers.

Pet Priority May Work Well For Pet Parents Who:

Feel overwhelmed by the number of insurance options: If comparing providers one by one feels exhausting, a matching service that aggregates options based on your pet's profile can save time. According to the company, their form takes less than 60 seconds to complete.

Want to see multiple options simultaneously: Rather than visiting each insurance company's website separately, matching platforms present options side by side based on your submitted information.

Are comfortable with multi-party data sharing: Matching services work by sharing your information with insurance partners. If you are okay receiving contact from multiple providers, this model works. If not, direct research may suit you better.

Live in states where Pet Priority is licensed: The platform maintains active insurance producer licenses in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, and Washington. Residents of these states can use the service with regulatory oversight assurance.

Other Approaches May Work Better For Pet Parents Who:

Already know exactly what they want: If you have researched enough to know your preferred deductible, reimbursement rate, and coverage type, going directly to providers offering those specific terms may be more efficient.

Prefer minimal data sharing: If you want to control exactly who receives your contact information, researching individual insurers directly gives you more control.

Have pets with complex health histories: If your pet has significant pre-existing conditions and you want to understand exactly how different insurers would handle them, direct conversations with individual providers may yield more detailed answers than a matching service.

Questions Worth Asking Yourself:

How much time do you realistically want to spend comparing insurance options? Are you comfortable receiving outreach from multiple insurance providers? Do you understand your pet's specific health risks based on breed and age? What is your priority: lower premiums, broader coverage, or something else? What deductible and reimbursement structure fits your financial situation?

Your answers help determine whether a matching service or direct-to-provider research better fits your approach to finding coverage.

Factors That Typically Affect Pet Insurance Premiums

Understanding what drives premium calculations helps you compare options more effectively.

Pet age: Premiums generally increase as pets age. Insuring a two-year-old dog costs less than insuring a ten-year-old dog, reflecting higher likelihood of health issues over time.

Breed: Certain breeds have known predispositions to specific conditions. Purebred pets often carry higher premiums than mixed breeds because genetic risk factors are better documented.

Location: Veterinary costs vary significantly by region. Treatment in Manhattan costs more than treatment in rural Montana, and premiums reflect local veterinary pricing.

Coverage type: Accident-only coverage costs less than accident-and-illness coverage. Adding wellness riders increases premiums further.

Deductible selection: Choosing a higher annual deductible generally lowers your monthly premium but means more out-of-pocket expense before coverage applies.

Reimbursement rate: Most policies offer reimbursement rates ranging from 70% to 90% of covered costs after your deductible. Higher reimbursement means higher premiums.

Frequently Asked Questions

Best Pet Insurance: What Should I Compare?

When people search "Best Pet Insurance," they are usually looking for a universal answer that does not exist. What you should actually compare includes coverage types such as accident-only versus accident-and-illness, deductible options, reimbursement rates, exclusion lists, waiting periods, and how each insurer handles pre-existing conditions. "Best" depends on your pet's specific situation and your financial priorities.

Pet Insurance No Waiting Period: Is That Real?

The search "Pet Insurance no waiting period" reflects a common hope, but truly zero waiting periods across all coverage types are rare. According to Pet Priority, waiting periods vary by provider and can range from a few days to a few weeks. Some insurers offer shorter accident waiting periods, sometimes just days, while maintaining longer illness waiting periods. Always verify waiting period specifics for accidents, illnesses, and orthopedic conditions before purchasing any policy.

Pet Insurance Pre Existing Conditions: What Is Typically Excluded?

When people search "Pet Insurance Pre Existing Conditions," they are usually asking whether existing health issues will be covered. Generally, no. Most policies exclude conditions that existed before coverage began or during the waiting period. However, some insurers distinguish between "curable" and "incurable" pre-existing conditions, potentially covering resolved issues after a symptom-free period. Rules vary by provider, so comparing pre-existing condition policies is a legitimate comparison point.

Is Pet Priority an Insurance Company?

No. According to the company's published terms, Pet Priority, LLC (NPN: 20883088) is a licensed insurance producer that connects pet parents with third-party insurance providers. They do not underwrite policies, set coverage terms, or process claims. The insurance relationship is between you and whichever provider you ultimately select.

What States Is Pet Priority Licensed In?

According to their published licensing information, Pet Priority maintains active insurance producer licenses in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, and Washington.

How Does Pet Priority Make Money?

Pet Priority operates as a matching service that connects pet parents with insurance providers. According to standard industry practices for such platforms, they typically receive compensation from insurance partners when connections result in policy purchases. This article also contains affiliate links, and a commission may be earned if you obtain coverage through provided links.

What Happens to My Information When I Submit the Form?

According to Pet Priority's terms, submitting information through their form authorizes follow-up contact from Pet Priority and their insurance partners. Your information may be shared with multiple providers who may contact you regarding coverage options. Review the consent language before submitting if data sharing is a concern.

Does Pet Insurance Cover Routine Care?

Standard pet insurance policies typically cover accidents and illnesses, not routine care. Wellness coverage, including vaccinations, dental cleanings, and preventive care, is usually available as an optional add-on or separate rider. Verify what is included in any policy before purchasing.

When Should I Get Pet Insurance?

Generally, insuring pets while they are young and healthy results in lower premiums and fewer pre-existing condition exclusions. However, pet insurance can provide value at any age depending on your financial situation and risk tolerance. There is no universally correct answer. It depends on your specific circumstances.

Contact Information

According to Pet Priority's website, the company offers the following contact options:

Email: gofetch@petpriority.com (general inquiries)

Email: info@petpriority.com (additional contact)

View the current pet insurance comparison options (official Pet Priority page)

Final Considerations

If you started this article by searching "Best Pet Insurance," "Pet Insurance no waiting period," or "Pet Insurance Pre Existing Conditions," hopefully you now have a clearer picture of the trade-offs involved and what actually varies by provider.

The trade-off behind "Best Pet Insurance": There is no universal winner because "best" depends on your pet's age, breed, health history, and your financial priorities. The comparison criteria matter more than rankings.

The trade-off behind "Pet Insurance no waiting period": Shorter waiting periods may exist for certain coverage types, but truly zero waiting periods across all coverage are rare. Waiting periods vary by provider and policy, and shorter waits may come with other trade-offs like higher premiums or narrower coverage.

The trade-off behind "Pet Insurance Pre Existing Conditions": Most policies exclude pre-existing conditions, but definitions and handling vary by provider. Some insurers may cover previously resolved "curable" conditions after symptom-free periods. Understanding each provider's approach is a legitimate comparison point, but expecting existing conditions to be covered is unrealistic for most policies.

Where Pet Priority fits: According to the company, their licensed matching platform uses AI-based algorithms to connect pet parents with insurance options based on breed, age, and location. They are a research tool, not a coverage provider. The actual insurance relationship is between you and whichever insurer you select.

The goal is not to find the mythical "best" policy that works for everyone. It is to find the coverage that makes sense for your specific pet, your specific financial situation, and your specific comfort with risk and uncertainty.

No platform or policy guarantees eligibility, coverage decisions, reimbursement amounts, or claim outcomes, as these are determined by the individual insurance provider and policy terms.

View the current pet insurance comparison options (official Pet Priority page)

Disclaimers

Editorial Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute insurance, financial, or professional advice. Pet Priority, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 20883088) that connects pet owners with third-party insurance providers. Pet Priority does not provide insurance coverage directly and cannot process claims. Waiting periods, pre-existing condition rules, coverage terms, and exclusions vary by provider and policy. Always verify specific terms with any insurance provider before purchasing.

Lead-Generation Platform Notice: Pet Priority operates as an insurance matching service. When you submit information through their online form, your details may be shared with multiple insurance partners who may contact you regarding coverage options. Review the platform's consent language and privacy policy before submitting any personal information.

Coverage Disclaimer: All coverage amounts, savings estimates, and cost examples mentioned in this article are illustrative and based on hypothetical scenarios presented on Pet Priority's marketing materials. According to the company's own disclaimer, actual coverage amounts, savings, and costs "may differ based on your location, the terms, conditions, and limits defined in your individual pet insurance policy." For precise details regarding deductibles, reimbursement rates, coverage specifics, waiting periods, and exclusions, refer to policy documents or contact the customer service team of your selected insurance provider.

Results May Vary: Individual experiences with pet insurance vary based on factors including pet breed, age, health history, location, selected coverage type, chosen deductible and reimbursement rates, the insurance provider selected, and the specific health needs of each pet. The information in this article describes services as represented by Pet Priority and general industry practices and does not guarantee specific outcomes for any individual pet owner.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If you obtain a quote or make a purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on publicly available information from Pet Priority's official website and general industry sources.

Pricing and Availability Disclaimer: All information regarding Pet Priority's services, partner availability, and any promotional offers mentioned were accurate based on publicly available information at the time of publication (January 2026) and are subject to change without notice. Insurance provider availability, coverage options, and pricing vary by location and individual circumstances. Always verify current information directly with Pet Priority and any insurance providers before making decisions.

Insurance Licensing Note: Pet Priority, LLC maintains active insurance producer licenses in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, and Washington. Insurance services are offered through Pet Priority, LLC (NPN: 20883088) only where licensed. Verify licensing status and availability in your state before using the service.

About Pet Priority

Pet Priority, LLC is a licensed insurance producer headquartered in Murray, Utah. According to the company, the platform uses AI-powered matching technology to connect pet owners with pet insurance options tailored to their specific circumstances. For more information, visit the official Pet Priority website or contact gofetch@petpriority.com.

Contact: Pet Priority Email: gofetch@petpriority.com